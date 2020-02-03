Casper Police Department declares a ‘snow day’ on Monday, offices of the city of Casper closed

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo – A rapid winter storm that paralyzes travel around Natrona County early on Monday morning has today declared the Casper Police Department a “snow day.”

The CPD said by email that they will not be able to respond to minor traffic and property damage, and instead focus resources on more serious traffic incidents.

“The Casper Police Department will still respond to major accidents with blocking injuries or intersections, but be patient as a significant number of accidents are handled while we speak,” the email said.

The indication ‘snow day’ runs until Monday during what is expected to be the victim of the storm.

The storm also caused the city of Casper to close offices today.

According to an email, emergency operations will continue, but other services, including waste collection, will be postponed.

“Snow blades will only work to make the main roads accessible,” said the email, and there is no unnecessary travel warning in effect in Casper.

Due to the storm, area schools have been closed, including the NCSD and Casper College. Main roads and highways around Natrona County are also closed from 5.30 a.m.