Casper PD officers injured in Thursday’s crash (VIDEO)

Thanks to the Casper Police Department, Facebook

CASPER, WYO – Two Casper police officers were reportedly injured during a traffic stop in Casper Thursday night.

According to a statement from the Casper PD, shortly before 10 p.m., the officers stopped at the viaduct bridge on Yellowstone Highway. Officers were in the vehicle when a suspected disturbed driver collided with the patrol vehicle at an estimated speed of 40 km / h.

“Officers immediately ensured the safety and well-being of all involved. All six people who occupy the three vehicles were treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, “said Casper PD’s statement.

As a Casper Police vehicle was involved in this crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Natrona County Sheriff’s office took over.

“EVERYTHING could have been avoided,” said Casper PD. “Please, never drive and drive. Never drive disturbed. Always move to stationary or emergency vehicles. Pay attention to the road conditions and drive accordingly. “

The following video is courtesy of the Casper police.