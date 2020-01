(Map image courtesy of Google)

CASPER, Wyo. – Information for the Casper Police Department event report and map is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be given, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement appeal. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of law enforcement.

Article below …

Tuesday – January 21

TimeLocationCall Type10: 11:00 a.m. 1000 block Derby911-Welfare1: 5:00 p.m. 200 block N David St911-Welfare1: 38:00 p.m. 2300 block Breck Ave911-Welfare2: 48:00 p.m. 1000 block Carriage Ln911-Welfare2: 54:00 p.m. 900 block S Beverly St911-Welfare3: 41 PM 6300 Block Buckboard Rd911-Welfare4: 22 PM 600 Block N Sun Dr911-Welfare4: 38 PM 300 Block S Grant St911-Welfare5: 50 PM 900 Block S Elm St911-Welfare7: 25 PM 1700 Block of E 2. St911-Welfare10: 44 a.m. 800 block from Lincoln Ave911-Welfare1: 08 a.m. S Poplar St & W Midwest AvAccident Pd4: 32 p.m. 1200 block from W 15th StAccident Pd7: 9 p.m. 600 block from N Poplar StAccident Pi8: 19 PM I 25 | Mp 181Agency Assist1: 30 PM 5000 Block Blackmore RdAnimal Bite1: 44 PM 3000 Block Circle Drive NorthAnimal Bite3: 32 PM 1300 Block Birch StAnimal Bite10: 18 AM 1900 Block S Missouri Ave 30 301Animal Problem4: 39 PM 7300 Block Lake Dranimal problem8: 35 h sw wyoming blvd & s poplarattempt-Locate8: 45 a.m. 1400 block by wilkins cirattempt-Locate3: 51 a.m. country club rd & e 2nd Stattempt-Locate4: 03 a.m. e 2nd st & s conwell stattempt-Locate7: 23 p.m. 1000 Block S Walnut StCitizen Assist7: 58 p.m. 1400 block S Elm StCitizen Assist1: 4 p.m. 100 block ColumbineCitizen Assist2: 56 p.m. 800 block EA StCitizen Assist9: 44 p.m. 5200 block Blackmore RdCitizen Comp1: 2 p.m. 1600 block E Yellowstone HwyCitizen Comp10: 9 p.m. 200 block E 6. StCitizen Comp9: 10 p.m. E 12. St & S Jackson StDead Animal2: 02 a.m. 3000 block Independence CtDisturbance5: 30 a.m. 700 block E 2.StDisturbance2: 36 p.m. 400 block EA StDrugs1: 8 p.m. 200 block by S Howard StDrugs8: 32 a.m. 300 Block from E Collins DrDrugs9: 49 PM 2 100 block from S Coffman AveExtra Patrol6: 43 PM 0 block from LilacFamily Fight11: 27 AM 5300 block from Vista WayFire Assist5: 26 PM 4700 block from Tranquility WayFire Assist8: 04 AM 200 block from W Collins DrFraud8: 42 AM 500 block from Seminoe StFraud10 : 48 AM 3400 Block Provence CtFvpa Violation7: 46 AM 900 Block S Elm StHarassment7: 50 AM 900 Block S Elm StHarassment2: 44 PM 300 Block N Durbin StHit And Run7: 18 PM 2700 Block Lanner StJuvenile Prob4: 5 p.m. 6300 Block Buckboard RdMissing Person5 : 6:00 p.m. 1600 Block E 12th St Missing Person 11:42 p.m. 900 Block W 13th StParking Problem 7:35 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & TranquilProperty Lost 9:54 p.m. Cy Ave & S Elm StPublic Intox3: 2:00 p.m. 900 Block S Poplar StReddi 3:30 a.m. 1600 Block E 12. StRunaway Juvnile5: 8 p.m. 3000 Block Indiana AveRunaway Juvnile5: 36 p.m. 600 Block N Sun DrRunaway Juvnile7: 44 p.m. S Melrose St & Farnum StStray Animal8: 26 p.m. 1900 Block of S Beverly StStray Animal10: 54 AM 300 block from S Mckinley StStray Animal3: 43P MN Beverly St & EA StStray Animal4: 11 p.m. 0 block MagnoliaStray Animal4: 9 p.m. 200 block Williams StStray Animal9: 28 p.m. 2400 block Hickory StSuspicious4: 42 p.m. 100 block N Huber DrSuspicious7: 58 p.m. 0 block Se Wyoming BlvdTheft2: 1:00 p.m. 2000 block from Preserve CirThreatening12: 1:00 p.m. 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Hazard7: 6:00 p.m. E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop7: 46:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop9: 57:00 p.m. E 12th St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic Stop 10: 26 a.m. N Park St & EA StTraffic Stop 12: 2 p.m. EA St & N Grant StTraffic Stop 1: 38 p.m. 3600 Block E 2nd StTraffic Stop 3: 4 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & ChinookTraffic Stop 3: 55 h E. 12.St & Ivy LnTraffic Stop 4: 34 a.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & GannettTraffic Stop5: 00 a.m. Cy Ave & Indian PaintbrushTraffic Stop6: 25 a.m. 800 Block N Poplar StTraffic Stop9: 07 a.m. E Collins Dr & S Durbin StTraffic Stop 9: 12 a.m. 3800 Block E 2nd St Traffic Stop 9: 1 p.m. E 15. St & S station Durbin StTraffic9: 6 p.m. EA St & N station Beverly StTraffic9: 33 a.m. E 12.St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop9: 42 a.m. N Center St & EE StTraffic Stop10: 01 a.m. E Yellowstone Hwy & N JackTraffic Stop10: 17 Clock Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop4: 8 a.m. 1000 block S Cedar StTrespassing10: 40 clock 1000 block S Walnut StVehicle Aband.10: 59 AM 1000 block from S Walnut StVehicle Aband.11: 20 AM 1100 block from S Walnut StVehicle Aband.2 : 46 PM E 1st St & N Beverly StVehicle Aband. 4:42 PM 700 block from EA StVehicle Theft7: 11:00 p.m. 1900 block S Poplar StVehicle Tow9: 36:00 p.m. 5600 block Hanly StVicious Animal12: 25:00 p.m. E 1st St & N Durbin StWanted Person1 : 5:00 p.m. 400 block EA StWanted Person3: 3:00 p.m. 900 block Jane StWanted Person11: 6:00 p.m. 700 block from Lincoln AveWanted Person7: 56 AM E 12th St & S Wilson StWelfare Check7: 03 AM 4200 block from Cy AveWelfare Check2: 07 PM 800 Block from S Durbin StWelfare Check8: 38 PM 500 Block from EL StWelfare Check

Wednesday – January 22nd

TimeLocationCall Type5: 53 AM 4300 block from S Poplar St911-Welfare1: 47 AM 2500 block from E 15.StDisturbance5: 03 AM 300 block from WBC StFire Assist12: 28 AM 1300 block from S Wilson StMissing Person4: 26 AM 5000 block from E 17 StSuspicious12: 41 E 15. St & Missouri AveTraffic Stop2: 19 Cy Ave & Prospector DrTraffic Stop1: 08 1200 block of E 2. StTraumatic Inj3: 31 600 block of E 5. StWanted person