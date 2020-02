Casper PD Incident Report Map (31-1-20-20-3-2020)

(Map image thanks to Google)

CASPER, Wyo – Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls cannot be recorded or certain calls may remember certain information.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, estimated location and nature of a telephone conversation; because the call was first received. The reported nature of the call does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of the police.

Article continues below …

Friday – 31/01

TimeLocationCall Type7: 51 AM 900 block S Beverly St911-Welfare8: 57 AM 200 block W 7th St911-Welfare9: 21 AM 5400 block Vista Way911-Welfare9: 41 AM 2500 block Waterford911-Welfare10: 52 AM 1200 block S Beverly St911-Welfare11: 10 AM 3800 block from E 21st St911-Welfare11: 21 AM 1400 block from Wilkins Cir911-Welfare11: 33 AM 2000 block from Essex Ave911-Welfare12: 52 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming Blvd911-Welfare1: 26 PM 1400 block from S Elm St911 -Welfare2: 45 PM 2300 block from S Beverly St911-Welfare3: 24 PM 3100 block from Talon Dr911-Welfare3: 23 PM 1000 block from Cornwall911-Welfare6: 22 PM 2400 block from E Yellowstone Hwy911-Welfare6: 40 PM 1200 block from S Boxelder St911-Welfare11: 05 PM 4900 block of E 2nd St911-Welfare2: 07 PM S Poplar St & W 19th Std Accident Pd6: 02 PM E 12th St & S Mckinley Std Accident Pd9: 29 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StAccident Pd1: 17: 00 1400 block from S Boxelder StAgency Assist1: 23:00 5100 block Pay It Forward DrAgency Assist4: 47 PM 1700 block from W 25th StAgency Assist4: 57 PM 100 0 block of E 15th StAgency Assist6: 04 PM 3400 block of Trigood DrAlarm Security6: 17 PM 800 block of Grant AveAlarm Security7: 05 PM 4000 block of Cy AveAlarm Security8: 47 PM 6500 block of E 2nd StAlarm Security9: 25 PM 6500 block of E 2nd StAlarm Security11: 08 PM 6500 block of E 2nd StAlarm Security2: 00 PM 300 block of 3rd StAnimal Bite10: 08 AM 800 block of Werner CtAnimal Problem12: 44 PM 2600 block of E 4th StAnimal Problem1: 57 PM 600 block of Andrea LnAnimal Problem2 : 13 PM 900 block from N Durbin St Unit 1 Animal Problem 1: 55 PM 3000 block from Herrington DrAnimal Problem 4: 54 PM 2900 block from Pheasant DrAnimal Problem 2: 28 PM 4200 block from E 2nd StAssault 5: 53 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th SAttempt -Locate6: 18 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StAttempt-Locate12: 28 PM 200 block N David StBackground11: 45 AM 1900 block Fremont AveBurglary Auto3: 06 PM 4400 block Gramin DrBurglary Res7: 24 AM 300 block N Durbin StCitizen Assist11: 59 AM 4400 block from E 2e StCitizen Comp5: 14 PM 400 block from n Thelma DrC itizen Comp 8:00 PM 1400 block from Red Tail StCitizen Comp1: 56 PM 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 33 331 Delivery note 3: 21 PM 800 block from E 2nd StDurburb 4: 14 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly St Deviation 6: 34 PM 100 block Se Wyoming Blvd Deviation 9: 49 PM 500 block from Westshore Rd Deviation 2: 32 PM 900 block from S Elm StDrugs 11: 24 AM 2900 block from Cyclone DrFight 1: 33 PM 4200 block from Hospitality LnFire Assist 5: 46 PM 1300 block from Cy AveFirearm Trnsfr1: 59 PM 800 block from Cy AveFraud12: 16 PM 2000 block from Laramie AveGas Lek9: 31 PM 900 block from S Elm StHit and Run8: 37 AM 1600 block from Burlington AveMissing Animal3: 35 PM Salt Creek Hwy & Howard St Motorist Assist9: 59 AM 800 Block of S David StParking Problem 10: 34 AM 800 Block of W 11th StProperty Damage 3: 44 PM 900 Block of S Cedar StProperty Damage 8: 24 PM 1100 Block of S Willow StProperty Damage 8: 36 AM 300 Block of N Walsh DrProperty Found 1: 59 PM 100 block S Seech StProperty Found2: 49 PM 4200 block or Cy Ave Public Intox4 : 33 PM E 2nd St & S Be verly StPublic Intox10: 15 PM 700 block from N Mckinley StPublic Intox8: 23 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Plaza DrReddi7: 54 PM 1600 block from W 15th StRunaway Juvnile3: 17 PM 4200 block from E 2nd StShoplifting9 : 03 PM 2600 block from E 3rd StShoplifting7: 27 AM W 12th St & S Boxelder StStray Animal8: 00 AM 1100 block DerbyStray Animal9: 20 AM 1000 block S Melrose StStray Animal9: 35 AM 400 block S Lincoln StStray Animal12: 43 PM Indian Paintbrush & Cy AveStray Animal1: 43 PM E 11th St & Payne AveStray Animal3: 19 PM E 12th St & Country Club RStray Animal5: 17 PM 400 block of Pineview PlStray Animal5: 52 PM 200 block DaffodilStray Animal3: 55 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & S ElmSuspicious6 : 12 PM 900 block of E 5th StSuspicious1: 06 PM 400 block of W Yellowstone HwyTheft1: 58 PM 900 block of S Elm St Tobacco Ordinan 9:45 AM E 1st St & N Durbin St Traffic Stop 9: 48 AM E 12th St & S Beverly St Traffic Stop12: 47 PM W 12th St & S Walnut StTraffic Stop2: 13 PM EA St & N Jackson StTraffic Sto p2: 40 PM 1100 block Cy AveTraf fic Stop 3: 13 PM 3900 block of E 12th StTraffic Stop 4: 21 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic Stop 4: 38 PM 1300 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop 4: 59 PM W 15th St & S Cedar StTraffic Stop5: 17 PM Cole Creek Rd & Hat Six Rd Traffic Stop5: 19 PM S Oak St & W 15th StTraffic Stop5: 37 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N JackTraffic Stop5: 58 PM E 1st St & N Wilson StTraffic Stop6: 32 PM Bryan Stock Trl & Metro RdTraffic Stop 7:18 PM S Ash St & W Midwest AveTraffic Stop 7:22 PM 200 block from N Center StTraffic Stop 7:26 PM E 5th St & S Center StTraffic Stop 7:42 PM E 12th St & S Jackson StTraffic Stop 8:34 PM S Robertson Rd & Trevett LTraffic Stop8: 43 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop8: 57 PM Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic Stop9: 13 PM Blackmore Rd & Landmark DrTraffic Stop9: 19 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop9: 19 PM E 2nd St & S Nebraska AveTraffic Stop 9: 21 PM E 7th St & S Beverly St Traffic Stop 9: 32 PM E 21st St & S Beverly St Traffic Stop 9: 33 PM Cy Ave & Bel laire DrTraffic Stop9: 46 PM 2405 Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 55 PM 2700 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop10: 00 PM 2600 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop10: 30 PM W Collins Dr & S BoxelderTraffic Stop10: 47 PM E 2nd St & S Grant StTraffic Stop11: 16 PM 500 block from WF StTraffic Stop 11: 15 PM 3700 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop 11: 22 PM EA St & N Grant StTraffic Stop 11: 43 PM Cy Ave & W 15th StTraffic Stop 8: 39 AM 400 block from N Fenway StVehicle Aband.9: 31 AM N Poplar StVehicle Ab.11: 42 AM 2300 block from E Yellowstone Hwy Vehicle Theft3: 56 PM 2300 block from Metro RdVicious Animal10: 24 AM 1400 block from S Lowell StWanted Person11: 19 AM 700 block from Luker LnWanted Person4: 28 PM 300 block from N Forest DrWanted Person10: 05 AM 1400 block from Missouri AveWelfare Check1: 14 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdWelfare Check1: 49 PM 6000 block from S Spruce StWelfare Check9: 36 PM 1300 block from S Spruce StWelfare Check11: 26 PM 1300 block from Morado DrWelfare Check11: 40 PM 1900 block from S Beverly Welfare Check

Saturday – 02/1

TimeLocationCall Type2: 29 AM Conwell St & E 5th StAccident Pi12: 47 AM 300 block N Mckinley StAlarm Security2: 48 AM 1000 block Waterford Assss4: 08 AM 1600 block E Yellowstone HwyBurglary Res2: 02 AM 0 block Riverbend RdCitizen Assist6: 30 AM Blackmore Rd & Landmark DrCitizen Comp3: 47 AM 2300 block from E 8th StDurburb3: 07 AM 1200 block from N Center StHit and Run12: 53 AM 800 block from W 10th StLoud Music12: 05 AM 2405 Cy AveStructure Fire12: 58 AM 1100 block from Wilkins CirSuspicious1 : 11 AM W 29th St & S Odell AveSuspicious1: 35 AM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop5: 49 AM 400 block of E 5th StWanted Person12: 51 AM 2000 block of Fairdale AveWelfare Check12: 59 AM Se Wyoming Blvd & CountryWelfare Check2: 10 AM 2300 block from E 12th StWelfare Check7: 21 AM 600 block from S Ash St911-Welfare3: 54 PM 100 block from S Kimball St911-Welfare3: 55 PM 1400 block from Illinois Ave911-Welfare10: 58 PM 0 block from Begonia911-Welfare2 : 47 PM 500 block or N Poplar StAccident Pd2: 34 PM 400 block or W 1st StAlarm Holdup3: 16 PM 2100 block of E 12th StAlarm Holdup8: 42 AM 500 block of E Yellowstone HwyAlarm Security2: 34 PM 2000 block of Oakcrest AveAlarm Security6: 56 PM 300 block of E 15th StAlarm Security8: 16 PM 600 block of S Jefferson StAlarm Security11: 13 PM 300 block of Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security3: 31 PM 1200 block of E 2nd StAnimal Bite8: 57 AM 2200 block of S Coffman AveAnimal Problem1: 29 PM 1100 block of N Washington StAnimal Problem9: 34 AM 1200 block of E 2nd StAttempt -Locate9: 55 AM S Poplar St & W 25th StAttempt-Locate12: 54 PM 3500 block Cy AveAttempt-Locate10: 07 PM N Center St & EF StAttempt-Locate7: 26 AM 1500 block W Coffman AveBurglary Auto10: 36 AM 1000 block of W 20th StCitizen Assist2: 33 PM 1900 block from S Missouri AveCitizen Comp4: 00 PM 1100 block from S Beverly StCitizen Comp10: 52 PM 2700 block from Knollwood DrCitizen Comp1: 19 PM 1500 block from Custer AveCivil Matter1: 19 PM 2000 block from Fairdale AveCivil Standby11: 29 AM 2500 block from S Mcki nley StDead Animal11: 31 AM EC St & N McKinley StDead Animal1: 29 PM 13700 block from Bessemer RdDead Animal3: 57 PM 8000 block from Easy StDead Animal9: 08 AM 100 block from N Forest Dr Disruption 9: 52 AM 1000 block from E 2nd StDisturb1 : 04 PM 1100 block from E 7th StDisturbance8: 23 PM 300 block from N Center StDisturbance10: 33 AM 1400 block from S Boxelder StDrugs9: 20 AM 600 block Granite Peak DrDrugs6: 01 PM 100 block from N Forest DrExtra Patrol10: 56 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdFraud1: 59 PM 1400 block from Fairdale AveHit and Run10: 11 PM 200 block from Benton AveInformation12: 40 PM 2900 block from Heights BlvdMissing Animal8: 50 PM 1900 block from Laramie AveParking Problem3: 03 PM 3900 block from E 12th StProperty Found1 : 52 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StProperty Lost2: 31 PM 300 block from N Durbin StReddi5: 16 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & S MckinlReddi3: 50 PM 4100 block from E 2nd St Shoplifting11: 36 AM 1400 block from W 25th StSick Animal9: 30 AM 200 block ColumbineStray Animal10: 12 AM E 15th St & S Jackson StStr ay Animal10: 26 AM 1000 block from Lemme rs RdStray Animal12: 27 PM 1700 block of S Washington StStray Animal4: 27 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & CommerStray Animal9: 05 PM W 14th St & S Poplar StSuspicious11: 47 AM 800 block of E 3rd StTheft12 : 03 PM 2400 block of E Yellowstone HwyTheft8: 10 AM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop8: 43 AM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop8: 47 AM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop8: 52 AM Beverly St & Farnum StTraffic Stop9 : 05 AM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 9: 18 AM 1800 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop 9: 46 AM W 15th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop 10: 03 AM W 19th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 10: 49 AM W 15th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop 11 : 10 AM 2900 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop11: 22 AM 2900 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop11: 25 AM W 14th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop11: 33 AM E 8th St & S McKinley StTraffic Stop11: 47 AM E Yellowstone Hwy & N WalsTraffic Stop12: 28 PM 4100 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop12: 33 PM E 15th St & Kelly DrTraffic Stop12: 41 PM 2900 block of E 2nd S tTraffic Stop12: 50 PM E 12th St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop1: 09 PM 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop1: 25 PM Gannett St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop1: 41 PM 4800 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop1: 41 PM N Durbin St & EF StTraffic Stop1: 51 PM S Poplar St & W 11th StTraffic Stop2: 00 PM E 2nd St & S Kimball StTraffic Stop2: 23:00 EK St & Glenarm StTraffic Stop2: 20 PM 4000 block Cy AveTraffic Stop2: 54 PM S David St & Industrial AvTraffic Stop3: 25 PM EF St & N Center StTraffic Stop3: 27 PM S Ash St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop3: 33 PM 1000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop3: 44 PM W 15th St & Maple StTraffic Stop3: 59 PM E 15th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop 4: 22 PM Cy Ave & Westwood HillTraffic Stop 4: 24 PM Cy Ave & Kit Carson Ave Traffic Stop 4: 29 PM E 12th St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 4: 32 PM Jim Bridger Ave & The SmetTraffic Stop 4: 45 PM 900 block S Jackson StTraffic Stop 4: 49 PM E 12th St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop 5: 15 PM 3900 block of S Poplar StTraffic Stop 5: 28 PM E 2nd St & University CtTraffi c Stop 5:29 PM EF St & N Center StTraffic Stop 5: 47 PM W 13th St & Sycamore StTraffic Stop 5: 55 PM Trevett Ln & Gasdek BlvdTraffic Stop 6: 53 PM Cy Ave & Pheasant DrTraffic Stop 7: 19 PM W Collins Dr & S Poplar StTraffic Stop7: 51 PM E 2nd St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop7: 58 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop8: 23 PM N Beech St & E 1st StTraffic Stop8: 35 PM EE St & N Center StTraffic Stop8: 37 PM Kit Carson Ave & FleetwoodTraffic Stop8: 37 PM N Poplar St & English AveTraffic Stop8: 38 PM E 2nd St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic Stop8: 39 PM I 25 | Mp 186 Traffic stop 8: 47 PM E 2nd St & S Montana Ave Traffic stop 8: 58 PM S Forest Dr & E 2nd StTraffic Stop 9: 12 PM S Nebraska Ave & E 2nd StTraffic Stop 9: 13 PM E 5th St & S Jackson St Traffic stop 9: 25 PM 4200 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop 9: 32 PM S Cherry St & W 12th StTraffic Stop 9: 36 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Plaza DrTraffic Stop 9: 40 PM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop 9: 58 PM E 8th St & S Jackson StTraffic Stop 9 : 59 PM E 2nd St & S Lowell St Traffic Stop10: 12 PM W 13th St & King Blvd Traffic Stop10: 56 PM E 2nd St & S Kimball St Traffic Stop10: 59 PM S Poplar St & King Blvd Traffic Stop11: 26 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop10: 44 PM 1900 block of S Missouri Ave 32 323 Vicious Animal12: 17 PM 800 block Cy AveWanted Person2: 31 PM 4000 block of Cy AveWanted Person9: 30 PM Country Club Rd & Se WyomiWanted Person9: 00 PM 2400 block Grandview PlWelfare Check

Sunday – 02/2

TimeLocationCall Type12: 47 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrAgency Assist2: 53 AM 1500 block E Yellowstone HwyAlarm Security3: 43 AM 3700 block of Valley RdAlarm Security1: 22 AM 1100 block W 13th StCitizen Comp4: 50 AM 3000 block Gary AveCitizen Comp5: 16 AM 2900 block Zion LnMissing Person2: 01 AM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming Blvd Reddi2: 48 AM 700 block E Yellowstone HwySuspicious3: 12 AM E 5th St & S Washington StTraffic Hazard12: 17 AM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop12: 22 AM 800 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 56 AM W Collins Dr & S Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 04 AM W 12th St & S David StTraffic Stop1: 06 AM E 13th St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop2: 11 AM 4200 block Legion LnTraffic Stop2: 24 AM S Center St & E Midwest AvTraffic Stop4: 49 AM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop12: 18 AM 300 block of W Midwest Ave Unconsciousness12: 57 AM 300 block of W Midwest Ave Desired person1: 42 AM 600 block of N Poplar StWelfare Check11: 01 AM 1500 block from S Mckinley St911-Welfare5: 14 PM 2900 block from Sar atoga Rd911 -Well5: 40 PM 3000 block from Indiana Ave911-Welfare9: 29 PM 700 block from N Center St911-Welfare11: 50 AM E 4th St & Missouri AveAccident Pd1: 15 PM 400 block from E 10th StAccident Pd4: 17 PM E 15th St & S Mitchell StAccident Pd9: 29 PM 3200 block from Sw Wyoming BlvdAccident Pd12: 59 PM 1400 block from Kearney AveAgency Assist11: 40 PM 1800 block from E 4th StAlarm Security2: 01 PM 900 block from S Jackson StAnimal Bite10: 21 AM 6400 block of Village DrAnimal Problem 1:00 PM 1100 block of N Washington StAnimal Problem 5: 37 PM 1100 block of N Washington StAnimal Problem 9: 47 AM 2400 block of Grandview PlAssault 4: 44 PM 1000 block of S Wisconsin AveAssault 6: 23 PM 400 block of Indian PaintbrushAssault2: 40 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrAttempt-Locate1: 43 PM 4600 block of E 2nd StAttempt-Locate8: 45 PM Country Club Rd & E 12th SAttempt-Locate9: 44 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StAttempt-Locate5: 42 PM 200 block or N David StBackground 1: 04 PM 4600 block or E 2nd St Citizen Assist 2: 34 P M 100 block of N Grant StCitizen Comp 15:06 hour 1800 block of S Mckinley StCitizen Comp8: 59 PM 1100 block of S Cedar StCitizen Comp1: 56 PM 200 block of N Nebraska AveCivil Standby6: 09 PM 2200 block of E 24th StCivil Standby8: 03 PM 2400 block from Grandview PlCivil Standby3: 34 PM E 15th St & Country Club RDisturbance9: 19 PM 2400 block Grandview PlDisturbance10: 33 PM 700 block E 3rd StDisturbance3: 41 PM 1300 block S Spruce StDrugs5: 16 PM 1800 block S Boxelder St Family Fight2: 58 PM 5100 block from WaterfordFire Assist6: 45 PM 300 block from WF StFire Assist7: 41 PM 1700 block from Kearney AveHit and Run9: 23 AM 700 block from Hereford LnMissing Animal4: 53 PM E 8th St & S Jefferson StMissing Animal6: 19 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StMotorist Assist 3: 50 PM 0 block from GardeniaParking Problem 3: 21 PM 4200 block from Cy AveProperty Lost 3: 36 PM 4200 block from Hospitality LnProperty Lost 9: 35 PM 100 block from N Each St Public Intox 5: 56 PM WF St & N Poplar StReddi3: 18 PM 4200 block Cy AveShoplifting9: 11 AM Goodstein Dr & Casper MounStray Animal1 0:23 AM 2300 block Salt Creek HwyStray Animal10: 37 AM EC St & N Durbin StStray Animal11: 43 AM 4000 block S Poplar StStray Animal12: 23 PM W 17th St & S Oak StStray Animal12: 13 PM 1200 block of E 15th StStray Animal12: 37 PM Renauna AveStray Animal2: 12 PM 300 block Miracle StStray Animal2: 34 PM W 25th St & S Odell AveStray Animal1: 16 PM S Robertson Rd & Trevett LSuspicious10: 59 AM 200 block N David StPhone Ord2: 30 PM E 15th St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic Direct6: 21 PM 3500 block of E 12th StTraffic Hazard10: 29 AM E 15th St & S Kenwood StTraffic Stop10: 51 AM E 2nd St & S Wilson StTraffic Stop11: 14 AM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop12: 38 PM E 3rd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop1: 50 PM 600 block of N Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 59 PM W Collins Dr & S BoxelderTraffic Stop2: 57 PM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop4: 12 PM E 15th St & Missouri AveTraffic Stop 4:26 PM E 18th St & S McKinley StTraffic Stop 4:35 PM E 18th St & S McKinley StTraffic Stop 4: 52 PM E 2nd St & S Huber DrTraffic Stop 5: 29 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic Stop 5: 50 PM Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic Stop 5: 59 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop 6: 20 PM E 1st St & N Jackson StTraffic Stop 6: 14 PM W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic Stop 6: 42 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop 6: 53 PM E 1st St & N Beverly StTraffic Stop 7: 01 PM E 2nd St & Scotthill RdTraffic Stop 7: 12 PM I 25 | Mp 186 Traffic Stop 7:13 PM E 12th St & S Wisconsin AvTraffic Stop 7:59 PM N Beverly St & E YellowstoTraffic Stop 8:30 PM W 13th St & S Locust StTraffic Stop 8:39 PM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop 8: 41 PM Cy Ave & S Oak StTraffic Stop8: 50 PM E 12th St & S Lincoln StTraffic Stop8: 51 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop8: 54 PM E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop8: 56 PM 2405 Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 58 PM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming Blvd Traffic Stop 9:54 PM S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop 9:55 PM W Collins Dr & S Cedar StTraffic Stop 10:23 PM Fairdale Ave & Fairview AvTraffic Stop 10:15 PM E 2nd St & S Pennsylvania Traffic Stop 10: 16 PM S Center St & E 5th St Traffic Stop10: 28 PM E 3rd St & S McKinley StTraffic Stop10: 30 PM 4200 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop10: 31 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop10: 41 PM E 2nd St & S Nebraska AveTraffic Stop10: 50 PM S Poplar St & Cy AveTraffic Stop11: 13 PM N Center St & EE StTraffic Stop11: 24 PM E 2nd St & Wisconsin StTraffic Stop5: 21 PM 100 0 block from W 14th StTresp assing12: 17 PM 300 block from WBC Stunconsciousness2: 43 PM E 12th St & Country Club RVicious Animal4: 42 PM 6600 block from Kinzie Creek PlVicious Animal4: 37 PM 1600 block from Kit Carson AveWanted Person9: 36 AM 1300 block of Bretton DrWelfare Check8: 04 PM 200 block Siskin StWelfare Check8: 32 PM 300 block WBC StWelfare Check

Monday – 02/3

TimeLocationCall Type12: 09 AM 1200 block from N Center St911-Welfare12: 47 AM 3900 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security4: 30 AM 2600 block from E Yellowstone HwyAlarm Security4: 38 AM 1200 block from E Yellowstone HwyAlarm Security5: 53 AM 1400 block Wilkins CirAlarm Security12: 02 AM 600 block from Cy AveCitizen Assist1: 32 AM 2900 block from Central DrCitizen Comp4: 16 AM 900 block from W 10th StCitizen Comp12: 49 AM 4900 block from E 2nd StSuspicious1: 39 AM 1500 block from Brigham Young AveSuspicious1: 15 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 9: 06 AM 400 block from N Washington St911-Welfare2: 29 PM 1600 block from E Yellowstone Hwy911-Welfare5: 03 PM 2200 block from E 10th St911-Welfare6: 36 PM 1000 block from Waterford911- Welfare7 : 52 PM 2800 block from Nicklaus Dr911-Welfare9: 36 PM 200 block from W 7th St911-Welfare12: 19 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N KenwAccident Pd7: 06 AM 6500 block from E 2nd StAlarm Security2: 23 PM 1800 block from Cy AveAlarm Security6 : 51 PM 300 block from S Wolcott StAlarm Security10: 54 P M 4000 block of S Popla r StAssault 7:35 AM 2800 block of Indian Springs DrBurglary Auto1: 27 PM 1700 block of Kearney AveBurglary Auto7: 14:00 PM block of E Collins DrBurglary Res12: 38 PM Lincoln Ave & Kirk AveCitizen Assist1: 19 PM 1200 block of E 2nd StDeceased Person5: 29 PM 5000 block of E 15th StDisturbance9: 48 PM 500 block of EM StDisturbance11: 09 PM 2400 block of Grandview PlDisturbance3: 50 PM 800 block of Blackmore RdEms Assist12: 15 PM 6300 block of Buckboard RdFire Assist11 : 01 AM 4200 block from Legion LnHit And Run1: 51 PM 800 block from St Mary StLoud Music2: 12 PM 300 block from E 1st StMissing Person4: 56 PM 2500 block from S Mckinley St Motorist Assist11: 42 PM 700 block from Cy AveMotorist Assist7 : 46 AM 2800 block from E 12th StPower Line Down10: 38 AM 1200 block from E 12th StProperty Damage 3: 59 PM 3800 block from Gannett StSuspicious9: 13 PM Amoco Rd & N Poplar StTraffic Stop 4: 45 PM 700 block from EA StWanted Person5: 23 PM 2200 block from E 10th StWanted Person6: 5:00 PM 200 block of N David StWanted Person7: 04 AM E 21st S t & S Mckinley StWelfare Check4: 22 PM 800 block of E 17th StWelfare Check9: 34 PM 1200 block of S Willow StWelfare Check10: 22 PM 2400 block of Grandview PlWelfare Check

Tuesday – 02/4

TimeLocationCall Type2: 15 AM 900 block from N Park St911-Welfare6: 35 AM 1000 block from S Nebraska Ave911-Welfare2: 07 AM E 1st St & N Park St Accident Pd5: 57 AM 800 block from S David StAlarm Security6: 11 AM 300 block of S Wolcott StAlarm Security 6: 50 AM E 12th St & S Conwell St Motorist Assist 6: 47 AM 1000 block of S Poplar StParking Problem