CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report and map are provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement request. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation when law enforcement officers arrive.

Wednesday – January 15th

TimeLocationCall Type12: 08 PM 300 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare1: 23 PM 2600 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare2: 22 PM 4200 block from Cy Ave911-Welfare2: 23 PM 3500 block from E 12. St911-Welfare7: 15 PM 500 Block from WF St911-Welfare9: 27 PM 1700 Block from Holly St911-Welfare9: 53 PM 600 Block from Granite Peak Dr911-Welfare10: 44 PM 3700 Block from Hawthorne Ave911-Welfare2: 05 PM E 2nd St & S Mckinley StAccident Pd4: 05 PM E 21st St & Se Wyoming BlvAccident Pd5: 7 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 12th SAccident Pd5: 31 p.m. E 12th St & S Beverly StAccident Pd3: 43 p.m. 4100 Block E 2nd StAccident Pi7: 34 p.m. 200 Block N David StAgency Assist4: 09 PM 3900 block from E 12.StAgency Assist5: 58 PM 1900 block from Fremont AveAgency Assist8: 38 PM 600 block from Cy AveAgency Assist11: 01 AM 1600 block from Farnum StAlarm Security8: 51 PM 1200 block from E 2. StAnimal Bite12: 12 PM 4400 block from E 18.StAnimal Noise8: 32 p.m. 1600 block from Fetterman AveAnimal Problem8: 51 p.m. 4300 block from S Poplar StAssault12 : 39: 900 block from S Poplar S trial localization3: 23: 00 Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle trial localization9: 57: 200 block N David StBackground1: 06: 39: 3900 block E 12. StBurglary Auto3: 25: 4200 block Hospitality LnBurglary Auto1: 28:00 400 block N Lowell StBurglary Res4: 39 PM 1500 block from E 12.StBurglary Res9: 49 PM 700 block from Landmark Dr H 711Burglary Res11: 18 AM 400 block from Parkview DrCitizen Assist1: 04 PM 200 block from E 27.StCitizen Assist1 : 21 PM 1000 Block by S Cedar StCitizen Assist1: 42 PM 200 Block Indian PaintbrushCitizen Assist3: 40 PM 1600 Block E Yellowstone HwyCitizen Assist10: 48 AM 500 Block E 3rd StCitizen Comp6: 47 PM 900 Block E 2nd StCitizen Comp10: 04 PM 100 Block N Mckinley StCitizen Comp4: 49 PM 1400 block from W 25th StDead Animal5: 43 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StDead Animal8: 58 AM 0 block from Yucca CirDisturbance4: 26 PM 2800 block from E 4. StDisturbance10: 00 PM 700 block from S Walsh DrDisturbance3: 35 PM 1100 block from N Poplar StDru gs3: 54 PM 100 block from N Forest DrDrugs2: 06 PM 350 0 block from E 12.StFight4: 8 p.m. 2100 block from E 12.StHit And Run4: 36.00 2800 block from E 4. StInformation5: 46.00 800 block from N Jefferson StInformation10:01 a.m. 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdJuvenile Prob8: 03:00 a.m. 200 block of Lewis StK9 School9: 40 AM 3400 block Whispering Springs RdParking Problem10: 08 AM 200 block ColumbineParking Problem10: 11 AM 2300 block Sagewood AveParking Problem10: 33 AM 200 block ColumbineParking Problem10: 52 AM 300 Block Indian PaintbrushParking Problem11: 20 AM 2100 Block SunflowerParking Problem1: 50 PM 3300 Block Monte Vista DrParking Problem2: 20 PM 4300 Block S Ash StParking Problem2: 59 PM 5000 Block S Center StParking Problem6: 50 PM 400 Block Thelma DrProperty Found1: 27 PM 1900 block from E Yellowstone HwyProperty Lost6: 48 PM 400 block from Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting9: 21 AM 1500 block from S Jackson StSick Animal10: 35 AM N Jackson St & E 1st StStray Animal2: 42 PM Teapot DrStray Animal3: 47 PM E 10th St & Country Club RStray Animal4: 45 P. M 6300 Block Squash Blossom RdStray Animal7: 9 p.m. 3000 Block Lost Springs RdStray Animal7: 54 a.m. 2600 Block E 2nd StSuspicious8: 49 a.m. 6200 Block Menard DrSuspicious2: 53 a.m. 3500 block Cy AveSuspicious7: 33pm Shumway Ave & Amherst AveSuspicious11: 35 PM E 12. St & S Beverly StSuspicious10: 50 AM 1200 block of E 2. StTelephone Ord1: 26 PM 1400 block of S Elm StTobacco Ordinan2: 52 PM 2300 block of Bellaire DrTobacco Problem8: 53 AM N Poplar St & W 1. StTraffic Hazard10: 23 AM 4900 Block from E 2nd StTraffic Hazard10: 46 AM I 25 | Mp 185Traffic Hazard10: 52 a.m. Badger Ave & Lincoln AveTraffic Hazard6: 47 a.m. 0 Block Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Hazard7: 09 a.m. 5300 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop10: 03 a.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & GannettTraffic Stop11: 33 h Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop11: 53 Patriot Dr & Plaza DrTraffic Stop12: 30 Kit Carson Ave & Coulter DTraffic Stop12: 37 E 10.St & Missouri AveTraffic Stop2: 41 W 11.St & S Willow StTraffic Stop3: 05 PM 2000 Block of Cy AveTraffic Stop3: 31 PM W 13 St & Cy AveTraffic Stop3: 36 PM 300 Block from S Sun DrTraffic Stop3: 50 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop8: 48 PM N Zentrum St & EE StTraffic Stop9: 01 PM S Walsh DrTraffic Stop9: 01 PM N Kimball St & EK StTraffic Stop9: 02 PM E 2nd St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic Stop9: 07 PM E 15th St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop9: 09 PM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop9: 26 PM 900 Block by N Jefferson StTraffic Stop9: 30 PM S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop 9:40 am EC St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop 10:20 pm 700 block of College DrT raffic St op10: 53 PM 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop11: 17 PM Cy Ave & S Spruce StTraffic Stop11: 25 PM Cy Ave & Central DrTraffic Stop11: 30 PM 3500 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop11: 48 PM E 2nd St & S Fenway StTraffic Stop11: 51 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop8: 23 AM 3500 block from Monte Vista DrUnsecure Premis10: 19 AM 2300 block from Sagewood AveVehicle Aband.10: 57 AM 700 block from EA StVehicle Aband.2: 02 PM 300 Block from S Beech StVehicle Aband.2: 26 PM 500 Block S Center StVehicle Aband.2: 05 PM 2405 Cy AveVehicle Theft4: 17 PM 1100 Block S Cedar StVehicle Tow2: 07 PM 1100 Block S Poplar StVicious Animal11: 36 AM 700 Block von Lincoln AveWanted Person12: 41 PM 1800 Block by Jim Bridger AveWanted Person12: 43 PM 900 Block by N Durbin StWanted Person1: 58 PM 3500 Block by E 12. StWanted Person9: 19 PM E 15. St & S Conwell StWanted Person6: 01 PM 200 Block of N Pennsylvania AveWeapon Offense10: 10 a.m. 1500 Block of S Beverly StWelfare Check2: 8 p.m. Se Wy oming Blvd & E 15th SWelfare Check 4:57 p.m. 300 Block S Grant StWelfare Check 7: 5 p.m. E 1st St & N Wolcott StWelfare Check

Thursday – January 16

TimeLocationCall Type4: 8 p.m. 2700 block from Saratoga Rd911-Welfare4: 55 p.m. 1100 block from S Cedar St911-Welfare5: 43 p.m. 2100 block from W Odell Ave911-Welfare4: 3 p.m. 2700 block from Cy AveAlarm Security12: 2 p.m. 4700 block from Tranquility WayAnimal Problem12: 07 AM 300 block from WBC StBurglary Auto3: 49 AM 4700 block from Tranquility WayCitizen Comp4: 43 AM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdEms Assist6: 22 AM 600 block from S Walsh DrFamily Fight1: 32 AM 5000 block from Blackmore RdParking Problem12: 46 W 12. St & S Willow StTraffic Stop1: 12 E Collins Dr & S Beech StTraffic Stop1: 29 W 14. St & S David StTraffic Stop2: 11 E 1. St & N Fenway StTraffic Stop4: 29 W 13. St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop6: 10 a.m. 3800 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop6: 6 p.m. S Wolcott St & E Collins DTraffic Stop6: 29 a.m. E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop6: 47 a.m. 3500 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop