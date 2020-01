Casper PD incident report log (1/2/20 – 1/3/20)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident report summary is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a law enforcement call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

Thursday – 01/2

TimeLocationCall Type11: 43 AM 1400 block of Waterford911-Welfare1: 09 PM 2100 block of E 12th St911-Welfare1: 27 PM 1400 block of Waterford911-Welfare4: 24 PM 4100 block of Centennial Hills Blvd911-Welfare4: 03 PM 3200 block of E Yellowstone HwyAccident Pd5: 54 PM 1800 block of E 4th StAccident Pd9: 17 PM 4000 block of S Poplar StAccident Pd12: 23 PM E 12th St & S Beech StAccident Pi1: 52 PM 4300 block of E 2nd StAccident Pi3: 20 PM 1700 block of W 25th StAgency Assist7: 08 AM 200 block from S Center StAlarm Security8: 11 AM 1700 block from Fremont AveAlarm Security1: 21 PM 2800 block from Croydon DrAlarm Security4: 54 PM 3500 block from Swanton AveAlarm Security10: 31 PM 700 block from Foster RdAlarm Security10: 11 AM 5900 block from Ridge LnAnimal Problem12: 37 PM 200 block from N David StAnimal Problem12: 43 PM 200 block from N David StAnimal Problem2: 01 PM Jc & # 39; s WayAnimal Problem3: 03 PM 4700 block from S Valley RdAnimal Problem3: 49 PM 300 block from N Forest DrAnimal Problem5: 04 PM Cy Ave & S Robertson RdAnimal Problem em5: 16 PM 5100 block from Blackmore RdAssault3: 12 PM 4000 block from S Poplar StAssault10: 43 AM 0 block from MagnoliaAssault10: 51 AM 2000 block from Fairdale AveAttempt-Locate7: 12 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StAttempt-Locate7: 59 AM 200 bloc de N David StBackground10: 03 AM 2405 Cy AveCitizen Comp1: 57 PM 400 bloc de EA StCitizen Comp12: 57 PM E 15th St & S Wolcott StCivil Matter4: 09 PM 1400 bloc de W 29th StCivil Matter11: 21 AM 2500 block of E 15th StDisturbance8: 27 AM 100 block from N Montana AveDrugs2: 29 PM 3500 block from E 12th StDrugs11: 36 AM 1000 block from S Nebraska AveEms Assist1: 36 PM 700 block from Andrea LnEms Assist5: 17 PM 2405 Cy AveEms Assist11: 02 AM 17400 Dry Creek RdExplosion block3: 40 PM 1700 EK StFire Assist block8: 35 AM 3000 E 2nd block StFraud2: 32 PM 4200 Cy AveHit And Run block5: 22 PM 600 N Poplar StHit And Run block1: 22 PM 200 block N Huber DrInformation1: 45 PM 4300 block of E 2nd StInformation9: 20 PM 3000 block of E 4th StLoud Music7: 27 AM 800 block of E 3rd StMiss ing Animal2: 17 PM 1000 block of Ivy LnMissing Animal12: 23 PM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdMotorist Assist11: 30 AM 600 block of S Melrose StParking Problem3: 31 PM 500 block of E 2nd StParking Problem4: 26 PM E 15th St & S Mckinley Problem de StParking8: 36 AM N Jackson St & EA StProperty Found10: 19 AM 200 block of N David StProperty Found12: 39 PM 300 block of Thelma DrPublic Intox5: 42 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & S PoplReddi5: 50 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StReddi7: 45 PM 3500 block from Gila BendReddi10: 58 PM Cy Ave & S Walnut StReddi3: 29 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StShoplifting7: 17 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StShoplifting5: 09 PM block 500 from S Pennsylvania AveShots Fired7: 29 AM W 23rd St & Odell AveStray Animal8: 15 AM 300 block of N Forest DrStray Animal9: 57 AM S Center St & E 15th StStray Animal11: 59 AM EF St & N Washington StStray Animal12: 43 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th SStray Animal1 : 03 PM 1500 block of Birch StStray Animal 4.00 p.m. 1600 block of Sycamore StStray Animal 13.23 p.m. 100 block of N Colorado Ave Suspiciou s10: 39 AM 0 block of MagnoliaSuspicious10: 39 AM 2300 block of E 12th StTheft4: 13 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StTheft12: 26 PM 2400 block of Grandview PlTheft8: 22 PM 600 block of N Sun DrTheft4: 06 PM 400 block from Indian PaintbrushTheft8: 22 AM 2900 block from Cyclone DrThreatening12: 44 PM 4200 block from Cy AveThreatening1: 10 PM 4200 block from Cy AveThreatening2: 12 PM PM 200 block from E 6th StThreatening12: 19 PM 2900 block from Cyclone DrTobacco Ordinan1 : 47 PM 3500 bloc de E 12th StTobacco Problem9: 16 AM E 1st St & N Center StTraffic Stop9: 18 AM W 12th St & S David StTraffic Stop10: 00 AM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop10: 05 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop10: 44 AM Cy Ave & Central DrTraffic Stop11: 10 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop11: 32 AM E 6th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop11: 47 AM Cy Ave & W 20th StTraffic Stop1: 15 PM 1300 block Linda Vista Homes DrTraffic Stop2: 03 PM E 2nd St & S Grant StTraffic Stop3: 07 PM College Dr & S Ash StTraffic Stop3: 26 PM Thelma Dr & Legion LnTraffic Stop6: 43 PM S Beverly St & E 2nd StTraffic Stop6: 46 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop6: 49 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop7: 08 PM Cy AveTraffic Stop7: 10 PM 3800 block from E 15 StTraffic Stop7: 12 PM King Blvd & S Poplar StTraffic Stop7: 28 PM E 2nd St & S Elk StTraffic Stop7: 29 PM E 2nd St & S Elk StTraffic Stop7: 37 PM E 2nd St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop7: 40 PM W 45th Ave & Arroyo DrTraffic Stop7: 47 PM E 2nd St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop7: 48 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Traffic8: 03 PM S Poplar St & W 10th StTraffic Stop8: 05 PM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop8: 22 PM S Center StTraffic Stop8: 16 PM 3000 bloc de E 2nd StTraffic Stop8: 24 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop8: 45 PM S Poplar St & W 11th StTraffic Stop8: 48 PM E 15th St & S Washington STraffic Stop8: 52 PM E 2nd St & Wisconsin StTraffic Stop9: 12 PM E 8th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop9: 36 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & GannettTraffic Stop9: 39 PM S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop9: 39 PM 1000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 56 PM 26 00 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop10: 03 PM E 2nd St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop10: 10 PM Cy AveTraffic Stop10: 12 PM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop10: 18 PM E 10th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop10: 22 PM S Coffman Ave & W 39th StTraffic Stop10: 27 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & S KimbTraffic Stop10: 48 PM E 2nd St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop10: 51 PM 700 block of E 15th StTraffic Stop11: 06 PM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop11: 12 PM E 2nd St & S Jackson StTraffic Stop11: 20 PM E 4th St & Wisconsin StTraffic Stop11: 43 PM E 2nd St & S Jackson StTraffic Stop11: 56 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveTraffic Stop2: 34 PM 400 block of WF StUnconsciousness5: 19 PM 300 block of E 2nd StUnconsciousness8: 37 AM 2600 block of Lanner StVehicle Aband.10: 26 AM 2200 block of S Mckinley StVehicle Aband .1: 32 PM 1600 block of E 24th StVehicle Aband. 2:04 PM 500 block of E 2nd StVehicle Aband. 9:03 AM 200 block of EF St Vehicle Theft4: 37 PM 2500 block of Grove StVicious Animal7: 38 PM 2500 block of Grove StVicious Animal8: 05 AM W 1st St & N Poplar StWanted Person8: 49 AM 1800 block of Elk AveWanted Person3: 41 PM Thelma Dr & Legion LnWanted Person7: 04 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StWanted Person7: 16 PM Cy AveWanted Person9: 08 AM 1900 block of S Missouri AveWelfare Check12: 06 PM 300 block of W 11th StWelfare Check2: 08 PM 1900 block of S Missouri Ave 24 241Welfare Check2: 25 PM 1600 block of Maple StWelfare Check3: 19 PM 5700 block of Highland DrWelfare Check

Friday – 01/3

TimeLocationCall Type5: 00 AM 2500 block of Rainbow Dr911-Welfare3: 30 AM 200 block of S Center StAlarm Security4: 43 AM 200 block of S Center StAlarm Security6: 33 AM 400 block of S Center StAlarm Security3: 19 AM E 12th St & Country Club RAnimal Noise5: 19 AM 1000 block from N Beech StBurglary Res1: 19 AM 1700 block from Westridge CirCitizen Assist12: 40 AM 400 block from EA StDisturbance12: 02 AM 1600 block from E Yellowstone HwyMissing Person12: 31 AM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTrafficffic 12:12 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop 12:57 AM W 15th St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop1: 09 AM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 18 AM W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic Stop4: 02 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveTraffic Stop4: 52 AM Cy Ave & Indian PaintbrushTraffic Stop5: 02 AM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop5: 17 AM S Missouri Ave & Lynn LnTraffic Stop5: 21 AM N Poplar St & English AveTraffic Stop5: 38 AM E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop6: 02 AM 1600 block from Casper Mountain RdTraffic Stop6: 10 AM E 10 th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop6: 21 AM E 15th St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop6: 27 AM 1400 block from S Mckinley StTraffic Stop6: 35 AM 1600 block from Casper Mountain RdTraffic Stop6: 37 AM S Walnut St & W YellowstonTraffic Stop6: 45 AM E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop6: 57 AM E 2nd St & Wisconsin StTraffic Stop6: 57 AM W 13th St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop6: 58 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop6: 58 AM S Robertson Rd & Squash BlTraffic Stop2 : 33 AM S Poplar Check St & W 19th StWelfare