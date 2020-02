Casper PD Incident Report Card (7-2-20-2-2-20-20)

(Map image thanks to Google)

Friday – 02/7

TimeLocationCall Type10: 24 AM 300 block S Wolcott St911-Welfare10: 55 AM E 15th St & S Beech St911-Welfare1: 26 PM 2900 block or E 2nd St911-Welfare3: 36 PM 3800 block of E 14th St911-Welfare6: 23 PM 2600 block Waterford911-Welfare10: 04 PM 1600 block Birch St911-Welfare2: 56 PM 3600 block S Poplar StAccident Pd6: 03 PM 100 block S Center StAccident Pd4: 27 PM 400 block S Forest DrAlarm Security9: 46 PM 3800 block of E 8th StAlarm Security12 : 04 PM 4700 block from S Valley RdAnimal Bite5: 42 PM 3000 block from E 3rd StAnimal Noise8: 33 AM 1000 block from 6th StAnimal Problem 10: 09 AM 1500 block from Jim Bridger AveAnimal Problem12: 23 PM 100 block from N Nebraska Ave Animal Problem2 : 13 PM 1100 block from N Washington StAnimal Problem 11: 27 PM 2900 block from Central DrAssault 7: 43 AM E 15th St & S Beverly StAttempt-Locate10: 20 AM Cy Ave & S Poplar StAttempt-Locate3: 41 PM 0 block from Yucca CirBurglary Res2 : 20 PM 700 block from Bernadine StCitizen Assist2: 23 PM W 11th St & S Walnut StCitizen Assist 11:20 PM EK St & N Kimball StCitizen Assist3: 36 PM 2200 block from S Jefferson StCitizen Comp4: 58 PM 1100 block from S Cedar StCitizen Comp3: 56 PM Badger Ave & Lincoln AveDead Animal10: 22 AM Highland Cemetery Disruption1: 34 PM 3500 block of E 12th StDisturbance4: 52 PM 3000 block of Coulter DrDisturbance6: 17 PM 600 block of Granite Peak DrDisturbance7: 56 PM 5200 block of Blackmore RdDisturbance10: 21 PM 1600 block of S Cedar StDisturbance11: 17 PM E 2nd St & S Lennox StDisturbance1: 44 PM 900 block from S Elm StDrugs5: 53 PM 2800 block from Cy AveDrugs4: 10 PM 5200 block from Blackmore Rd Extra Patrol 10: 50 PM 1000 block from S Melrose StExtra Patrol 10: 10 AM 900 block from Jane StFight2: 04 PM 2600 block from E 3rd StFraud4: 51 PM 300 block of E Collins DrFraud10: 57 AM 6400 block of Little Moon TrlFvpa Violation3: 25 PM 400 block of W 18th StHarassment5: 38 PM 200 block of EH StHarassment9: 16 PM 1600 block of E 3rd StHit and Run12: 34 PM 3000 block or Independence CtK9 School1: 51 PM 700 block EA StLoud Music6: 41 PM W 13th St & Fort Caspar Rd Motorist Assist8: 38 AM 4700 block of Tranquility WayParking Problem 11: 05 AM 300 block of EA StParking Problem 11: 52 AM 300 block of EA StParking Problem 2: 41 PM 300 block of S Grant StParking Problem 7: 04 PM E 12th St & S Jackson StParking Problem 7: 56 PM 3000 block of Talon Dr Suite 400Parking Problem 9: 36 PM 1600 block of S Mitchell StParking Problem 11: 23 AM 4700 block of Tranquility Way Property damage 11: 53 AM 4700 block from Tranquility WayProperty Damage 1: 43 PM 800 block from N Poplar StPublic Intox8: 40 PM 200 block from N Park StPublic Intox9: 20 PM 800 block from EA StPublic Intox8: 20 AM Se Wyoming Blvd & Carriage Reddi5: 18 PM 5000 block from E 2nd StReddi8: 01 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdShopping8: 49 AM E 5th St & S Jackson StStray Animal9: 13 AM 400 block Copper AveStray Animal11: 02 AM 2200 block EE St Sttray Animal2: 19 PM 1500 block Custer AveStray Animal4: 35 PM EA St & N Lincoln StTray Animal5: 13 PM EC St & Bryan Stock TrlStray Animal10: 46 AM 1 600 block of W 29th StSuspicious8: 43 PM 200 block of S Montana AveSuspicious11: 39 PM 200 block of N Lennox StSuspicious3: 18 PM 100 block of N Grant StTheft6: 32 PM 4700 block of E 2nd StThreatening12 : 38 PM 2300 block Bellaire DrTobacco Ordinan8: 54 AM 0 block from Honeysuckle Traffic hazard 11: 14 AM 100 block from College DrTraffic Stop12: 28 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop12: 55 PM W 10th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 01 PM E 15th St & Lennox AveTraffic Stop1: 22 PM W 13th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 25 PM Cy Ave & S Boxelder StTraffic Stop1: 53 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 54 PM 600 block of S Poplar StTraffic Stop2: 16 PM 1300 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop 4: 07 PM 1000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop 4: 24 PM Cy Ave & W 13th StTraffic Stop 5: 07 PM E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop 9: 13 PM EH St & N Center StTraffic Stop 9: 31 PM 1000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop 9: 37 PM Cy Ave & Cascade Ave Traffic Stop 10: 13 PM W 15th St & S Oak St Traffic stop10: 35 PM W 15th St & S Walnut St Traffic stop10: 37 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop10: 37 PM 700 block from N Center StTraffic Stop10: 47 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop10: 59 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop11: 01 PM 1000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop7: 38 AM 4000 block from Washakie StVehicle Aband.12: 14 PM 4200 block from DonegalVehicle Aband.11: 30 AM 0 block from JonquilVehicle Aband.7: 03 PM 12400 block from Justin LnVicious Animal8: 10 AM 2300 block from S Coffman AveWanted Person7: 50 AM 2300 block from S Coffman AveWelfare Check10: 53 AM 1000 block from S Cedar StWelfare Check12: 34 PM 2900 block Cyclone DrWelfare Check12: 52 PM 800 block from E Yellowstone HwyWelfare Check2: 20 PM 0 block from JasmineWelfare Check4: 54 PM 1700 block W 25th StWelfare Check8: 17 PM 400 block from S Beech StWelfare Check9: 40 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrWelfare Check

Saturday – 02/8

TimeLocationCall Type1: 23 AM 5200 block from Cheney Loop911-Welfare5: 06 AM 500 block from Granite Peak Dr911-Welfare5: 32 AM 3900 block from E 18th St911-Welfare6: 04 AM 0 block from Se Wyoming Blvd911-Welfare5: 45 AM N Lincoln StAnimal Bite12: 03 AM 300 block from WBC StDisturbance1: 05 AM 1400 block from S Lowell StDisturbance1: 21 AM 1100 block from Oildale StDisturbance5: 26 AM 2100 block from Frances StEms Assist2: 38 AM 200 block from HoneysuckleLoud Music2: 10 AM 2800 block from E Yellowstone Hwy Public Intox2: 35 AM 4000 block from Plaza DrReddi5: 49 AM 600 block from Bozeman TrlStray Animal4: 31 AM 4600 block from E 2nd StSuspicious12: 17 AM E 15th St & S Conwell St Traffic Stop12: 49 AM E 2nd St & S McKinley StTraffic Stop1: 00 AM N Beverly St & EA StTraffic Stop1: 55 AM 700 block Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 56 AM 4000 block or E 2nd StTraffic Stop2: 19 AM Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop2: 25 AM Cy Ave & S Walnut StTraffic Stop 6: 37 AM 1300 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop 12: 02 AM 1200 block from E 2nd StW elfare Check8: 53 AM 2100 block from Thorndike Ave911-Welfare9: 23 AM 4500 block from E 22nd St911-Welfare12: 14 PM 4900 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare12: 18 PM 5000 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare2: 33 PM 500 block from N Center St911 -Well5: 32 PM 2300 block from Shattuck Ave911-Welfare9: 18 PM 600 block from E 21st St911-Welfare9: 47 PM 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 26 263911-Welfare10: 54 AM S Wolcott St & E Collins DAccident Pd2: 35 PM 2800 block from E Yellowstone Hwy Accident Pd4: 20 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S Poplar Accident Pd6: 18 PM Fairwood Common Ave & E 21 Accident Pd11: 38 PM E 15th St & S Jackson St Accident Pd4: 55 PM Blackmore Rd & E 2nd StAccident Pi7: 13 AM 1700 block of Yesness CtAlarm Security 9: 11 PM 1600 block of E 2nd StAlarm Security11: 33 PM 4200 block of E 2nd StAlarm Security11: 35 AM 1400 block of S Fenway StAnimal Bite10: 47 AM 1100 block of N Washington StAnimal Problem12: 03 PM 1600 block from W Collins DrAnimal Problem2: 03 PM 700 block from Landmark DrAnimal Problem2: 44 PM 2200 block of E 18th StAnimal Problem 7: 31 PM 400 block EA StAnimal Problem 4: 36 PM 700 block Reshaw CirAnimal Problem 8: 58 AM E 2nd St & S Grant StAttempt-Locate10: 34 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveAttempt-Locate9: 34 PM 2600 block of E 2nd StAttempt-Locate11: 29 PM E 12th St & S Wolcott StAttempt-Locate1: 35 PM 300 block N Colorado AveBurglary Auto12: 23 PM 900 block EE StCitizen Assist12: 26 PM 200 block N David StCitizen Assist12: 49 PM 1700 block Glendale AveCitizen Assist7: 18 PM 1800 block Brentwood DrCitizen Comp10: 25 PM 2400 block Grandview PlCitizen Comp9: 43 AM 300 block N Lincoln StCivil Matter3: 54 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N WalsDead Animal3: 03 PM 300 block N Wolcott StDeceased Person10: 22 PM 1200 block of S Wilson StDisturbance10: 57 PM 600 block of Cy AveDurburb9: 27 AM 1200 block of E 2nd StFire Assist2: 51 PM 1300 block of EA StFire Assist1: 27 PM 400 block of N Huber DrHit And Run4: 51 PM 4200 block of Cy AveHit and run10: 21 PM 2900 block from Knollwood DrHit and Run12: 12 PM 400 block of NewportLo ckout7: 56 PM 0 block of events DrLockout10: 42 PM 1100 block of W 15th StLoud Music7: 59 AM Se Wyoming Blvd & S Mckinl Motorist Assist2: 48 PM 800 block of S Spruce StParking Problem6: 25 PM 800 block of N Washington StParking Problem 6: 36 PM 400 block Se Wyoming BlvdProperty Damage 1: 58 PM Hyview DrProperty Found 12: 29 PM 5000 block of E 2nd StReddi8: 48 PM E 12th St & S Mckinley StReddi2: 24 PM 400 block of Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting2: 40 PM 4200 block of E 2nd StShopping12: 29 PM 1500 block of E 2nd StStray Animal12: 55 PM N Center St & EE StStray Animal3: 56 PM 1300 block S Spruce StStray Animal7: 38 AM 300 block WF StTheft7: 40 PM 2400 block Grandview PlThreatening10: 50 AM 5300 block from S Center StTraffic Hazard 7: 56 AM 2100 block from E 12th StTraffic Stop 9:55 AM E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop 10: 13 AM 100 block from College DrTraffic Stop 10: 33 AM 2900 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop 10: 56 AM E 2nd St & Thelma Dr Traffic stop 11: 10 AM E 2nd St & Countr y Club Rd Traffic stop 11: 13 AM E 5t h St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop 11: 29 AM 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop 11: 43 AM 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop 12: 17:00 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop 12: 17 PM 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop12: 46 PM Cy Ave & W 15th StTraffic Stop1: 14:00 PM Cy Ave & S Spruce StTraffic Stop1: 12 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop1: 25 PM 1000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 45 PM E 1st St & N Jackson StTraffic Stop1: 47 PM 1300 block Cy AveTraffic Stop2: 08 PM S Poplar St & Yesness CtTraffic Stop2: 49 PM 500 block of S Mckinley StTraffic Stop5: 17 PM W 2nd St & S Ash StTraffic Stop9: 24 PM E 1st St & N Center StTraffic Stop 9: 32 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 9: 45 PM 4000 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop 10: 23 PM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop 10: 46 PM S Socony Pl & E 2nd StTraffic Stop 8:41 AM 1200 block from W 23rd StUnconsciousness10: 19 AM 300 block from WF StWanted Person11: 01 PM 400 block from S Durbin StWanted Person7: 22 AM 1700 block from E Yello wstone HwyWelfare Check2: 20 PM 1400 block of S Yes ckson StWelfare Check6: 36 PM 1700 block of S Jackson StWelfare Check7: 17 PM I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / UsWelfare Check8: 23 PM 3100 block of Quivera River RdWelfare Check9: 48 PM 200 block of N David StWelfare Check10: 20 PM 1700 block of Westridge DrWelfare Check

Sunday – 02/9

TimeLocationCall Type12: 51 AM 2000 block from Begonia911-Welfare1: 14 AM 3000 block from Coulter Dr911-Welfare12: 14 AM 1600 block from Goodstein DrAccident Pd1: 20 AM 500 block from E 1st StAlarm Security1: 25 AM 300 block from W Midwest AveAssault1: 37 AM S Lowell St & Farnum StAttempt-Locate2: 59 AM 600 block S David St Disturbance3: 32 AM 0 block Cacti PlDisturbance12: 24 AM 2500 block Knollwood DrHit And Run12: 05 AM 300 block N Colorado AveProwler3: 10 AM 1800 block of E 4th StReddi12: 54 AM 2400 block from E Yellowstone HwySuspicious1: 44 AM 2900 block from Zion LnSuspicious3: 00 AM E 2nd St & S Nebraska Ave Traffic Stop12: 23 AM 1100 block from S Nebraska AveUnsecure Premis1: 19 PM 2000 block from Preserve Cir911- Welfare3: 20 PM 2400 block Sagewood Ave911-Welfare3: 29 PM 2200 block Lexington Ave911-Welfare5: 45 PM 1100 block SS Nebraska Ave911-Welfare7: 38 PM 1200 block Trojan Dr911-Welfare9: 27 PM 3500 block of E 2nd St911-Welfare6: 07 PM E 12th St & S Wolcott StAccident Pd9: 09 PM 1100 block from Wilkins CirAgency Assist10: 00 AM 3800 block from E 2nd StAlarm Security3: 59 PM 600 block from S Jefferson StAlarm Security4: 33 PM 600 block from S Jefferson StAlarm Security6: 27 PM 1600 block from EE StAlarm Security8: 38 AM 3400 block from E 12th StAnimal Noise12: 58 PM 7600 block from ForumAnimal Problem9: 38 PM 600 block from EA StBurglary Busine11: 13 AM 300 block from N Colorado AveBurglary Other2: 13 PM 500 block from Westshore RdCitizen Assist2: 24 PM 0 block from Cacti PlCitizen Assist5: 31 PM 600 block of Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist7: 20 PM 600 block of Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist11: 04 PM 900 block of E 13th StCitizen Assist6: 07 PM 300 block of WBC StCitizen Comp6: 52 PM 100 block of WE StCitizen Comp7: 55 PM W Collins Dr & S Ash StCitizen Comp9: 17 PM 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Comp9: 55 AM 1200 block from S Conwell StCivil Standby1: 02 PM 900 block from DonegalDead Animal6: 55 PM 800 block from S Washington StDurburb9: 29 PM 1000 block Cy AveDrugs8: 45 PM 300 block ColumbineEms Assist12: 3 2 PM 1100 block from E 5th StFamily Fight10: 12 PM 0 block from Dahlia Family Fight6: 39 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdFight8: 36 AM 700 block from EA StLoud Music10: 29 PM 900 block from N Lincoln StLoud Music11: 59 AM 500 block of S Washington StParking Problem 2: 51 PM 3300 block of Chaparral DrParking Problem 10: 11 PM 2800 block of Zion LnParking Problem 8: 10 AM 4700 block Stoneridge WayProperty Damage 12: 55 PM 2300 block of E 18th StProperty Damage 9: 26 AM 1000 block Cy AveProperty Found 4 : 00 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming Blvd Public Intox1: 52 PM 300 block from E 2nd StReddi7: 40 PM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdReddi9: 35 AM 1700 block from Each AveStray Animal10: 25 AM 2900 block from E 8th StStray Animal11: 48 AM E 23rd St & S Jackson StStray Animal1: 31 PM 600 block from Six Mile RdStray Animal6: 27 PM 700 block from N Center StSuspicious7: 27 PM 2300 block from Farnum StSuspicious11: 51 PM 4000 block from Plaza DrSuspicious7: 08 PM 600 block or Granite Peak DrTheft7: 10 PM 2100 block of S Jefferson StThr eatening7: 44 AM 1600 block from Casper Mountain Rd Traffic stop 11: 22 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Plaza Dr Traffic stop12: 15 PM N Poplar St & W 1st St Traffic stop12: 08 PM E 10th St & S Mckinley St Traffic stop1: 42 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy Ave Traffic Stop1: 57 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & S KimbTraffic Stop2: 17 PM E Collins Dr & S Center StTraffic Stop2: 37 PM 200 block of N Center StTraffic Stop3: 17 PM S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop3: 18 PM E 2nd St & S Grant StTraffic Stop3: 30 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic Stop3: 37 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Outer RdTravel Stop4: 00 PM W 13th St & Pine StTraffic Stop4: 52 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop4: 54 PM E 15th St & S Each StTraffic Stop 4: 59 PM E 2nd St & S Center StTraffic Stop 5: 14:00 PM S Beverly St & E 6th StTraffic Stop 5: 42 PM W 25th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 6: 49 PM 300 block of SE Wyoming Blvd Traffic Stop 7:23 PM Cy Ave & Pheasant Dr Traffic Stop 8:24 PM N Center St & EH St Traffic Stop 8:41 PM Center St & E Collins Dr Traffic St at 8:41 PM Cy Ave & Denis Dr Traffic stop 8:49 PM 300 block Siskin StTraffic Stop 8:59 PM E 8th St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop 8:59 PM 1000 block Cy AveTraffic Stop 9:16 PM Collins Dr & S Beech StTraffic Stop 9:50 PM Cy Ave & S Elm StTraffic Stop 9:59 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N ElkTraffic Stop 10: 22 PM E 12th St & S McKinley StTraffic Stop 11: 21 PM Cy Ave & Energy LnTraffic Stop 11: 20 PM E 12th St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop 11: 31 PM E 11th St & Oakcrest AveTraffic Stop11: 33 PM E Midwest Ave & S Center STraffic Stop11: 42 PM W Collins Dr & S Walnut St Traffic Stop7: 49 AM 300 block N Lincoln StUnsecure Premis9: 18 AM 300 block N Forest DrUnsecure Premis11 : 37 AM 300 block N Forest DrUnsecure Premis3: 32 PM 300 block from WBC StVehicle Theft 9: 56 AM 6300 block from Pittman CirVehicle Tow10: 59 AM 2300 block from E 18th StVehicle Tow10: 43 AM 2200 block from E 18th StVicious Animal2: 03 PM 1200 block from S Conwell StWelfare Check

Monday – 02/10

TimeLocationCall Type2: 17 AM 1500 block from Brigham Young Ave911-Welfare6: 17 AM 1000 block from E 5th St911-Welfare6: 53 AM 4200 block from hospitality Ln911-Welfare12: 05 AM 200 block from N Park StCitizen Assist12: 46 AM 800 block from Badger Ave Deviation 3:53 AM 200 block from N Park St Deviation 5:30 AM 3500 block from E 12th St Deviation 4:21 AM E Collins Dr & S Wolcott SSuspicious12: 06 AM EE St & N Center StTraffic Stop12: 19 AM EH St & St John St Traffic Stop12: 33 AM W 1st St & N Poplar St Traffic Stop3: 36 AM E 12th St & S McKinley St Traffic Stop3: 49 AM Cy Ave & Paradise DrTraffic Stop2: 08 AM 400 block of N Each StWanted Person6: 11 AM 700 block Landmark Dr. Welfare check

