Casper PD Incident report card (30-1-20-20-1-2020)

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls cannot be recorded or certain calls may remember certain information.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, estimated location and nature of a telephone conversation; because the call was first received. The reported nature of the call does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of the police.

Wednesday – 01/29

TimeLocationCall Type4: 30 PM 2700 block of Saratoga Rd911-Welfare5: 28 PM 1000 block of N Elma St911-Welfare5: 59 PM E 16th St & S McKinley St911-Welfare7: 12 PM 2200 block of E 17th St911-Welfare7: 56 PM 1100 block of S Jackson St911-Welfare8: 12 PM 2800 block of S Coffman Ave911-Welfare8: 17 PM 3700 block of Alpine Dr911-Welfare10: 26 PM 1100 block of EF St Unit 4911-Welfare11: 14 PM 1200 block of S Center St911- Well-being 7:21 AM Cy Ave & Pheasant DrAccident Pd8: 01 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S CoffmaAccident Pd8: 29 AM 700 block of W 1st StAccident Pd8: 30 AM W 25th St & S Coffman AveAccident Pd8: 37 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrAccident Pd9: 00 AM College Dr & W 17th StAccident Pd2: 03 PM E 15th St & S Mckinley StAccident Pd7: 17 AM 1300 block Cy AveAlarm Security8: 04 AM 2100 block Allendale BlvdAlarm Security8: 16 AM 1700 block Goodstein DrAlarm Security7: 18 PM 2500 block from E 3rd StAlarm Security2: 16 PM 400 block from Westshore Village DrAnimal Bite2: 34 PM 3500 block from Gila BendAnimal Bite 9:19 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrAnimal Problem 9: 19 AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DAnimal Problem 12:30 PM 6400 block from Village DrAnimal Problem 3: 31 PM 8100 block from Southwood StAnimal Problem 3: 37 PM 2900 block from E 11th StAnimal Problem 4: 38 PM 1400 block from W 29th StAnimal Problem 3: 30 PM 900 block from S Elm StAssault 9:41 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N BeveAssault 4: 54 PM Casper Mountain Rd & Se WyAttempt-Locate 4: 2 PM PM block from N David StBackground10: 14 AM 1600 block from Casper Mountain Rd Burglary Auto 11: 32 AM 4000 block from Crystie LnBurglary Auto 9: 16 AM 5200 block from Gladstone StBurglary Busine12: 09 PM 2400 block from Hickory StCitizen Assist5: 29 PM 2500 block from Sagewood AveCitizen Comp7: 12 PM 3400 block from Applegate DrCitizen Comp6: 23 PM 4400 block from S Poplar StCitizen Comp7: 17:00 1000 block from S Nebraska AveCitizen Comp7: 59 AM W Collins DrCivil Standby1: 38 PM 1500 block from E 12th StCivil Standby12: 35 PM 3500 block from Salt Creek HwyDead Animal8: 43 AM 3100 blo k from Whispering Springs Rd Failures3: 38 PM 100 block of EK StDisturbance6: 48 PM 1300 block of S Jefferson StDisturbance8: 20 PM 2300 block of E 18th St 500 528 Fault 9: 48 AM 3500 block of E 12th StDrugs11: 57 AM 2100 block of E 12th StDrugs5: 29 PM 2800 block from E 12th StDrugs11: 20 AM 0 block from MagnoliaEms Assist3: 32 PM 300 block from WBC StFamily Fight6: 39 PM 0 block from Lilac Family Fight10: 00 AM 2000 block from Sagewood AveFraud6: 39 PM 300 block of E 2nd StHarassment8: 14 PM 400 block of WF StHit and Run8: 11 AM N Mckinley St & EE St Motorist Assist8: 48 AM 200 block N David StParking Problem10: 28 AM 200 block E Midwest AveParking Problem11: 08 AM 300 block EA StParking Problem 1: 38 PM E Midwest Ave & S Center SParking Problem 2: 19 PM S Center St & E Midwest AvParking Problem 2: 23 PM E Midwest AveParking Problem 2: 36 PM E Midwest AveParking Problem 3: 16 PM N Wolcott St & EA StParking Problem 7:30 PM 4100 block Talon DrParking Problem 9: 32 PM 1400 block from Missouri AvePa rking Problem 7: 01 PM 1700 block of W 27th StPrope rty Damage2: 21 PM E 1st St & N Beech StReddi3: 31 PM 1200 block of E 2nd StReddi5: 46 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrReddi2: 44 PM 900 block of E 2nd St Unit 500Shoplifting1: 19 PM 1200 block of E 22nd StStray Animal4: 46 PM 2700 block of S Robertson RdStray Animal5: 35 PM Zero Rd & Ten Mile RdStray Animal3: 24 PM 1000 block of N Beech StSuspicious6: 09 PM 1700 block of S Jackson StSuspicious10 : 57 PM 2200 block from King BlvdSuspicious10: 57 AM 1200 block Nottingham DrThreatening11: 19 AM 2600 block of E 15th StThreatening1: 32 PM 3000 block of Independence CtTacco Tobacco Ordinan7: 03 AM E 6th St & S Beverly St Traffic Stop7: 34 AM W 6th St & S David St Traffic Stop 8:51 AM W 39th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 9:18 AM W Midwest Ave & S Poplar Struffic Stop 9:30 AM Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop 11: 27 AM E 5th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop11: 52 AM E 1st St & University CtTraffic Stop12: 16 PM 2100 block of E 12th StTraffic Stop12: 27 PM E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop1: 22 PM S Poplar St & W 10th Penalty fic Stop1: 32 PM 2100 block of E 12th StTraffic Stop1: 45 PM E 15thst & Illinois AveTraffic Stop1: 46 PM 2500 block of E 3rd StTraffic Stop1: 52 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 01 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 22 PM E 7th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 23 PM W Collins Dr & S Willow StTraffic Stop2: 38 PM E 12th St and S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 39 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 43 PM S Poplar St & W 25th StTraffic Stop4: 57 PM 700 block or W 1st StTraffic Stop4: 58 PM E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop5: 21 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop5: 27 PM E 12th St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic Stop5: 31 PM 1300 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 52 PM E 15th St & Bonnie Brae StTraffic Stop9: 20 PM W 25th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop10 : 14:00 PM 4800 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop10: 23 PM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop10: 56 PM Westridge Cir & Westridge Traffic Stop11: 37 PM E 12th S t & S Kenwood StTraffic Stop 11: 44 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 11: 58 PM E 12th St & S Wisconsin AvT raffic Stop 10: 49 AM 500 block Landmark DrVehicle Aband 1: 22 PM E 1st St & N Center StVehicle Aband .11: 55 AM 200 block of N David StWanted Person9: 23 AM 1600 block King BlvdWelfare Check2: 41 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrWelfare Check

Thursday – 01/30

TimeLocationCall Type12: 04 AM 1900 block S Washington St911-Welfare4: 42 AM 1600 block Casper Mountain RdAlarm Security3: 46 AM 2600 block Painted Horse TrlBurglary Auto1: 52 AM 1700 block Kit Carson AveEms Assist6: 22 AM N Lincoln St & EK StStray Animal12: 58 AM 3200 block from E 12th StSuspicious12: 13 AM E 25th St & S McKinley St Traffic Stop2: 04 AM 600 block WF StTraffic Stop5: 00 AM 100 block W 13th Stun consciousness12: 56 AM Ridgecrest Dr & W 25th StWanted Person