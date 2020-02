Casper PD Incident Report Card (2/6/20 – 2/7/20)

(Map image thanks to Google)

CASPER, Wyo – Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls cannot be recorded or certain calls may remember certain information.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, estimated location and nature of a telephone conversation; because the call was first received. The reported nature of the call does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of the police.

Thursday – 02/6

TimeLocationCall Type9: 14 AM 400 block from S Beech St911-Welfare10: 16 AM 1700 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare1: 46 PM 900 block from S Beverly St911-Welfare6: 24 PM 800 block from S Beverly St911-Welfare7: 37 PM 1400 block from Wilkins Cir911-Welfare9: 09 PM 4400 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare11: 28 PM 500 block from WF St911-Welfare9: 20 AM E 12th St & NewportAccident Pd9: 59 AM Nob Hill & S Poplar StAccident Pd10: 39 AM 6200 block of Menard DrAccident Pd12: 15 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StAccident Pd2: 09 PM E 2nd St & S Socony PlAccident Pd4: 29 PM W Yellowstone Hwy & S PoplAccident Pd4: 43 PM Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveAccident Pd5: 13 PM E 1st St & N Beech St Accident PD5: 43 PM S Poplar St & Cy Ave Accident PD5: 46 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & Legion LAccident PD7: 20 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S Poplar Accident PD7: 28 AM W 12th St & S Ash St Accident Pi5: 24 PM S Poplar St & Sw Wyoming BAccident Pi11: 35 AM 900 block from S Elm StAgency Assist8: 03 AM 1000 block from N Beech StAlarm Holdup 7: 11 AM 4000 block from Fort Caspar RdAlarm Securit y4: 50 PM 700 block Divine AveAlarm Security 9:30 AM 3300 block Whispering Springs RdAnimal Noise6: 19 PM 3300 block Brookview DrAnimal Noise10: 40 AM 1100 block N Washington StAnimal Problem4: 02 PM 5000 block Pay It Forward DrAnimal Problem5: 58 PM Forbes Rd & Salt Creek HwyAnimal Problem 1: 37 PM 1100 block from N Wolcott St 1 4 Assault 4: 13 PM 300 block from WBC StAssault 11: 32 AM 2000 block from Fremont AveCivil Matter 1: 07 PM 1100 block from N Wolcott St 1 4 Civil Cycle Standby: 54 PM 500 block Durango CtDead Animal9: 36 PM 3000 block Coulter Dr Failures6: 01 PM 200 block N David StDrugs2: 41 PM 4400 block E 2nd StFraud8: 47 AM 200 block N David StHit and Run2: 45 PM 700 block from Landmark DrHit and Run3 : 14 PM E 15th St & S Lincoln StInformation7: 59 AM 2100 block from WaterfordMissing Person4: 03 PM 5200 block from Blackmore RdMissing Person10: 28 AM 0 block from Magnolia Motorist Assist4: 51 PM 1800 block from Cy Ave Motorist Assist11: 09 AM 1300 block from S Laurel StProperty Damage11 : 38 AM 3 900 block from Dorset CtProperty Found 11: 06 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdReddi11: 11 PM 1700 block from E Yellowstone HwyReddi11: 40 PM Missouri Ave & E 12th StReddi2: 48 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting2: 47 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting7: 55 AM Terrace Dr & Smoke Rise RdStray Animal10: 39 AM E 12th St & Oakcrest AveStray Animal10: 55 AM Kelly Dr & E 18th StStray Animal3: 51 PM EH St & N Beech StStray Animal4: 14 PM 3600 block or E 21st StStray Animal4: 20 PM 2000 block from Glendale AveStray Animal4: 55 PM E 19th St & S Mckinley StStray Animal5: 35 PM 300 block OleanderStray Animal5: 42 PM 900 block N Lincoln StSuspicious9: 18 AM 900 block S Beverly StTheft1: 14 PM 300 block of E 2nd StThreatening2: 30 PM 200 block of N David StThatenaten6: 59 PM 200 block of N Nebraska AveThreatening10: 52 AM E 12th St & S Melrose St Traffic Stop1: 11 PM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop1: 34 PM 1300 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop2: 37 PM Cy Ave & S Boxelder StTraffic Stop2: 41 PM EC St & N Park Straf fic Stop2: 51 PM 1600 block of Lynwood PlTraffic Stop3: 09 PM W Coffman Ave & Hickory StTraffic Stop8: 58 PM E 2nd St & S Each StTraffic Stop9: 29 PM S Poplar St & W 25th StTraffic Stop10: 25 PM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop 11: 21 PM N Center St & WB StTraffic Stop 10: 35 AM 1200 block Trojan Dr Unconscious 9: 55 AM 1900 block Glendale Ave Vehicle Aband.8: 20 PM 3900 block S Oak StVicious Animal2: 32 PM 1100 block N Wolcott StWanted Person4: 38 PM 1400 block of S Lowell StWanted Person6: 47 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StWanted Person8: 26 PM 600 block of Cy AveWanted Person12: 26 PM 100 block Riverbend RdWelfare Check4: 54 PM Amherst Ave & S Beverly StWelfare Check5: 47 PM S Durbin St & E 2nd StWelfare Check4: 40 PM 6400 block Timberline CtWelfare Check

Friday – 02/7

TimeLocationCall Type6: 34 AM 4700 block S Oak StAlarm Security12: 07 AM Us Interstate I-25 & N PopTraffic Stop12: 28 AM S Walnut St & W 11th StTraffic Stop6: 10 AM E 2nd St & S Iowa AveTraffic Stop12: 04 AM N Beverly St & E YellowstoWelfare Check12: 27 AM 2000 block from Westwood HillWelfare Check

