Casper PD Incident Report Card (2/5/20 – 2/6/20)

CASPER, Wyo – Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls cannot be recorded or certain calls may remember certain information.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, estimated location and nature of a telephone conversation; because the call was first received. The reported nature of the call does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of the police.

Wednesday – 02/5

TimeLocationCall Type10: 13 AM 4000 block of S Poplar St911-Welfare10: 42 AM 1400 block of Lisco Dr911-Welfare11: 41 AM 300 block of W 15th St911-Welfare3: 47 PM 500 block of E 13th St911-Welfare4: 26 PM 4100 block of Centennial Hills Blvd911-Welfare4: 48 PM W 25th St & Hanway Ave911-Welfare6: 39 PM 3500 block of E 2nd St911-Welfare8: 09 AM Cy Ave & S Boxelder StAccident Pd9: 31 AM E 1st St & N Durbin StAccident Pd9: 46 AM S Beverly St & E 12th StAccident Pd9: 53 AM 1500 block of S Mckinley StAccident Pd11: 05 AM E 12th St & S Wolcott StAccident Pd3: 27 PM E 5th St & S Mckinley StAccident Pd3: 36 PM S Poplar St & Granada AveAccident Pd4: 01 PM E 15th St & S Mckinley StAccident Pd4: 06 PM W Collins Dr & S Poplar StAccident Pd8: 24 AM W 29th St & S Poplar StAccident Pi4: 38 PM E 1st St & N Durbin StAccident Pi7: 20 PM E 1st St & N Center StAccident Pi7: 52 PM I 25 | Mp 185 accident Pi8: 12 PM S Poplar St & Cy Ave accident Pi8: 51 AM Cy Ave & S Robertson Rd Auxiliary assistant 1: 22 PM 0 block from Magnolia Auxiliary assistant 5: 44 PM 2100 block from E 4th StAlarm Medical 7: 24 AM 100 block from W 2nd StAlarm Security 8:27 AM 4300 block of Casper Mountain Rd Alarm Security 11: 35 AM 1100 block of N Washington StAnimal Noise 4: 53 PM 2000 block of Sioux TrlAnimal Noise 9: 16 AM 900 block of N Elma StAnimal Problem 10: 15 AM 2500 block of Waterford Animal problem 10: 40 AM 1100 block from Bonnie Brae StAnimal Problem 12: 29 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S Poplar Animal Problem 10: 50 AM Talon Dr & Aspen PlAttempt-Locate 1: 17 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S PoplarAttempt-Locate 5: 22 PM E 12th St & S McKinley StAttempt – Locate 5: 28 PM 100 block of WE StAttempt – Locate 6: 55 PM King Blvd & W Midwest AveAttempt – Locate 1: 41 PM 1100 block from N Wolcott StBurglary Res10: 20 PM 5200 block from Cheney LoopChoking1: 21 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & S MckinlDead Animal12: 51 PM 2700 block from TaxiwayDeli ver Message7: 15 AM 2100 block from S Jackson StD isturbance12: 03 PM 1200 block from S Fenway StDisturbance4: 17 PM 400 block from Westshore Village DrDisturbance12: 22 PM 1200 block from N Melrose StDrugs2: 58 PM 5000 block from Blackmore RdDrugs7: 34 PM 900 block from N Washington StFamily Fight4: 49 PM 2600 block from Fleetwood PlFire Assist10: 00 PM 400 block from Valley DrFire Assist10: 34 PM 800 block from E Yellowstone HwyFire Assist 7:30 AM 100 block from S Wolcott StFraud9: 12 AM 4000 block from S Poplar StFraud11: 37 AM 300 block from Country Club RdFraud12: 40 PM E 8th St & Shannon DrHit And Run1: 26 PM 2200 block S Mckinley StHit And Run5: 18 PM 300 block Indian PaintbrushHit And Run6: 23 PM 1700 block W Coffman AveHit and Run7: 00 AM S Conwell St & E 4th St Motor Engine Assist8: 38 AM W 1st St & N Poplar St Motor Motor Assist9: 11 AM E 12th St & S Washington SMotorist Assist3: 17 PM S Washington St & E 15 SMotorist Assist6: 20 PM Foster Rd & Circle Dr. Motorbike Assist10: 57 AM 200 block from N David StPark ing Problem 11: 07 AM 200 block of N David StParking Problem 11: 26 AM 100 block of E 2nd StParking Problem 11: 51 AM E Midwest Ave & S Center SParking Problem 12: 09 PM 200 block of S Center StParking Problem 11: 33 AM 800 block of S David StParking Problem 2: 13 PM 200 block of S David StParking Problem 2: 22 PM E 2nd St & S Center StParking Problem 2: 30 PM E 2nd St & S Center StParking Problem 2: 32 PM E 2nd St & S Center StParking Problem 2: 38 PM E 2nd St & S Wolcott StParking Problem2: 49 PM 300 block of S David StParking Problem3: 00 PM 200 block of N David StParking Problem3: 19 PM 200 block of N David StParking Problem11: 25 PM 1600 block of S Melrose StParking Problem10: 46 AM 3000 block of independence CtPornography4: 23 PM 1700 block of E 1st StProperty Damage11: 52 AM 4400 block of E 2nd StRobbery3: 40 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting3: 57 PM 600 block of Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting6: 19 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting7: 55 AM Cy Ave & Fremont AveStray Anim al12: 28 PM EC St & N Durbin StStray Animal3: 29 PM 200 block EC StStray Animal4: 17 PM 1200 block of S Beech StStray Animal5: 25 PM 1600 block of BegoniaStray Animal7: 49 AM 900 block of N Poplar StSuspicious2: 17 PM 1000 block of N Beech StSuspicious8: 00 PM 6200 block of Pittman CirSuspicious8: 01 AM 1000 block of S Walnut StTheft9: 23 AM 3000 block of independence CtTheft3: 17 PM 1000 block of E 18th StTheft6: 24 PM 300 block of Westshore Village DrThreatening10: 08 AM 900 block from S Elm StTobacco Ordinan2: 19 PM 3500 block from E 12th StTobacco Ordinan8: 17 AM E 10th St & S Melrose St Traffic hazard 9:00 AM Cy Ave & Honeysuckle Traffic hazard 11: 14 AM 1800 block from E 4th St Traffic stop4: 07 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming Blvd Traffic Stop 6:55 PM EC St & N Durbin St Traffic Stop 7:18 PM E 2nd St & S Huber Dr Traffic Stop 8:36 PM E 2nd St & Country Club Rd Traffic Stop 8:37 PM EK St & N Melrose St Traffic Stop 9:17 PM W 23rd St & S Poplar St Traffic Stop 9:24 PM E 1st St & N Durbin St Traffic Stop 9:33 PM EF St & N Center St Traffic Stop 9:38 PM E 2nd St & University CtTraffic Stop 10: 12 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N JeffTraffic Stop 10: 27 PM W 13th St & Maple StTraffic Stop 10: 48 PM 300 block Robin StTraffic Stop10: 56 PM Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic Stop11: 15 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop11: 23 PM EH St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop11: 27 PM S Poplar St & Cy AveTraffic Stop11: 33 PM Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic Stop11 : 34 PM EH St & N Wolcott StTraffic Stop11: 47 PM EF St & N Kimball StTraffic Stop11: 48 PM Cy Ave & Westwood HillTraffic Stop7: 21 AM 3200 block of Talon DrUnsecure Premis 9: 31 AM 2100 block of Allendale Blvd Vehicle Aband.10 : 34 AM 400 block from N Lowell StVehicle Aband.3: 21 PM 1100 block from N David StVehicle Aband.3: 20 PM 3900 block from Dorset CtVehicle Aband.3: 21 PM Riverbend RdVehicle Aband.4: 14 PM 3900 block of Dorset Vehicle Aband.2: 04 PM 400 block of N Kenwood StVehicle Theft12: 03 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StWanted Person3: 15 PM 200 block k of N Park StWanted Person4: 21 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdWanted Person4: 18 PM S Poplar St & Granada AveWanted Person5: 30 PM 1100 block from N Jac kson StWanted Person5: 59 PM 1100 block from N Jackson StWanted Person4: 36 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StWanted Person7: 25 PM EA St & N Wolcott StWanted Person8: 23 AM 2900 block from E 6th StWelfare Check9: 55 AM 2800 block from E 5th StWelfare Check9: 58 AM 1200 block from N Center StWelfare Check4: 51 PM E 3rd St & S Washington StWelfare Check

Thursday – 02/6

TimeLocationCall Type12: 06 AM 800 block of Lincoln AveProwler2: 11 AM Se Wyoming Blvd & S Curtis Reddi12: 48 AM Burlington Ave & N BeverlyTraffic Stop 4: 51 AM I 25 | Mp 186 Traffic stop

