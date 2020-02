Casper PD Incident Report Card (1/4/2020 – 1/5/2020)

(Map image thanks to Google)

CASPER, Wyo – Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls cannot be recorded or certain calls may remember certain information.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, estimated location and nature of a telephone conversation; because the call was first received. The reported nature of the call does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of the police.

Tuesday – 02/4

TimeLocationCall Type11: 42 AM 600 block from N Poplar St911-Welfare11: 48 AM 2200 block from King Blvd911-Welfare3: 23 PM 1400 block from S Elm St911-Welfare5: 45 PM 1000 block from N Poplar St911-Welfare5: 08 PM 5900 block from Cy Ave911-Welfare7: 57 PM 3300 block from Ox Cart Ct911-Welfare10: 32 PM 2300 block from E 8th St911-Welfare11: 40 AM S Poplar St & Cy AveAccident Pd12: 20 PM E 15th St & S Jackson StAccident Pd3: 26 PM S Walnut St & W Midwest AvAccident Pd4: 18 PM E 2nd St & S Beech StAccident Pd4: 27 PM Tranquility WayAccident Pd5: 36 PM E 1st St & N Center StAccident P5: 54 PM Cy Ave & Wolf Creek Rd Accident Pd4: 38 PM E 1st St & N Beech StAccident Pi8: 55 PM 100 block from N Grant StAgency Assist7: 15 AM 300 block from N Durbin StAlarm Security8: 24 AM 1800 block from Shattuck AveAlarm Security2: 57 PM 2100 block from Kalina TrlAnimal Noise9: 40 AM 100 block of S Beverly StAnimal Problem 2: 36 PM 900 block of N Mckinley StAnimal Problem 12: 23 PM 1200 block of E 2nd StAssault 11: 36 PM 2300 block of an E 18th StAssault-Kni fe9: 17 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & E 1stAttempt-Locate11: 55 AM 300 block from N Center StCitizen Comp3: 45 PM 3400 block from Provence CtCitizen Comp7: 44 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Comp11: 08 AM 200 block of N Nebraska AveCivil Standby 1: 40 PM 1300 block of Custer Ave Dead animal 12: 01 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh Dr Disorder 1: 14 PM 600 block of E 5th StDisturbance 3: 34 PM 800 block of S David StDurburb6: 26 PM 800 block of E 12th StDurburb3: 54 PM 1900 block of S Beverly StEms Assist8: 21 PM 200 block of Indian Paintbrush Family Fight10: 35 PM 2300 block of E 7th St Family Fight7: 04 PM 0 block of PlumeriaFight8: 01 AM 6300 block of Buckboard Rd Fire Assist7: 57 PM 2600 block of E 3rd StFraud7: 36 PM 2100 block of E 12th StFraud6: 36 PM 400 block of Thelma DrHarassment9: 55 AM 100 block of College DrHit And Run10: 40 AM 3400 block of E 2nd StHit and Run1: 07 PM 1900 block S Chestnut StHit And Run3: 37 PM 200 block HoneysuckleHit And Run6: 22 PM 1100 block S Chestnut S tHit And Run8: 37 AM N Center St & EE StMotorist Assist10: 42 AM E 21st St & S Jefferson StMotorist Assist3: 46 PM S Forest Dr & E 2nd StMotorist Assist4: 43 PM S Center St & E Midwest AvMotorist Assist5: 19 PM E Midwest Ave & S Center SMotorist Assist10: 26 AM 100 block of S Wolcott StParking Problem10: 30 AM 100 block of S Wolcott StParking Problem10: 43 AM 200 block of S Center StParking Problem10: 53 AM 200 block of S Center StParking Problem10: 56 AM 200 Block of S Center StParking Problem 11: 07 AM 200 Block of S Center StParking Problem 12:30 PM 300 Block of EA StParking Problem 12: 32 PM 300 Block of E 2nd StParking Problem 12: 40 PM 300 Block of E 2nd StParking Problem 12: 43 PM 300 block of E 2e StParking Problem12: 47 PM 300 block of E 2e StParking Problem12: 53 PM 200 block of E 2e StParking Problem12: 58 PM 100 block of E 2e StParking Problem1: 07 PM 200 block of S Center StParking Problem1: 22 PM 200 block from S Center StParking Problem 1: 12 PM 200 block from S Cent er StParking Problem 1: 18 PM 100 block of S 2nd St Parking Problem 1: 31 PM E 2nd St & S Wolcott StParking Problem 1: 39 PM 100 block of S Wolcott StParking Problem 1: 55 PM 200 block of S Center StParking Problem 1: 59 PM 200 block of S Center StParking Problem 2: 23 PM 100 block of S Center StParking Problem 2: 15 PM 100 block of S Center StParking Problem 3: 35 PM Illinois Ave & Farnum StParking Problem 4: 50 PM 300 block of E 15th StProperty Lost 9: 49 AM 600 block of Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting4: 35 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StShoplifting7: 17 AM W 13th St & W Collins DrStray Animal10: 58 AM 1500 block Brigham Young AveStray Animal1: 01 PM 600 block S Walsh DrStray Animal1: 29 PM 500 block Westshore RdStray Animal3: 18 PM 2000 block Siebke DrStray Animal5: 13 PM 4000 block from Fort Caspar RdStray Animal3: 30 PM 3200 block from Talon DrStructure Fire1: 26 PM 3400 block from Applegate DrSuspicious3: 52 PM 1200 block from N Center StSuspicious7: 14 PM 2300 block from E 12th StSuspicious11: 33 PM E Ye llowstone Hwy & N BeveSuspicious1: 18 PM 300 block AzaleaTeleph one Order10: 02 AM 300 block from WF StTheft1: 40 PM 3800 block from Cy AveTheft3: 58 PM 1700 block from E 4th StThreatening8: 12 AM E 10th St & S Mckinley St Traffic stop8: 56 AM Wind River Ave & Gannett STraffic Stop 9: 08 AM E 15th St & Kelly DrTraffic Stop 9:10 AM E 22nd St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop 9:32 AM W 13th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop 9: 43 AM 300 Block of WF StTraffic Stop 9: 49 AM 1200 block from E 2nd StTraffic Stop10: 45 AM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming Blvd Traffic stop1: 54 PM E 8th St & S Beverly St Traffic stop5: 52 PM Cy Ave & S Elm StTraffic Stop6: 19 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire Dr Traffic stop7: 26 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop10: 50 PM 900 block of S Poplar StTraffic Stop10: 56 PM E 2nd St & S Beech StTraffic Stop10: 58 PM E 8th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop4: 06 PM 200 block of W 9th StTrespassing9: 34 PM 100 block from N Grant StTrespassing11: 09 AM 2300 block from S Jefferson StVehicle Abandoned 1: 21 PM 800 block from Werner Ct Wanted Person1: 08 PM 5500 block of Cy AveWelfare Check2: 53 PM 900 block of S Ash StWelfar Check6: 18:00 5700 block of Cy AveWelfare Check7: 45 PM 900 block S Melrose StWelfare Check8: 54 PM Us Interstate I-25 & N CenWelfare Check

Wednesday – 02/5

TimeLocationCall Type2: 25 AM E Collins Dr & S Park St911-Welfare3: 50 AM 3100 block S Poplar911-Welfare5: 56 AM 800 block S David StAlarm Security2: 02 AM 700 block EA StCitizen Comp3: 11 AM Gladstone St & Cornwall Citizen Comp6: 48 AM Se Wyoming Blvd & S McKinl Sick Animal3: 11 AM 800 block Cy AveSuspicious1: 16 AM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 41 AM 900 block S Poplar StTraffic Stop3: 43 AM W 13th St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop3: 08 AM 300 block from EA StWelfare Check