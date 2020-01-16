Casper PD illuminates stalking

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department went to social media on Thursday morning to explain various aspects of the stalking.

According to the Wyoming statue, the stalking crime is described as if a person intending to molest another person starts a course of behavior that is likely to molest him, including but not limited to:

Communicate anonymously or otherwise, or initiate communication with another person through verbal, electronic, mechanical, telegraphic, telephone, or written means in a manner that constitutes harassment;

Follow someone other than the defendant’s residence;

Monitoring a person by remaining present outside of their school, work, vehicle, other location or domicile other than the defendant’s domicile; or

Otherwise, use behaviors that bother another person.

“Stalking is a pattern of behavior that targets a specific person who causes fear,” said the Casper police department on Thursday. “Many stalking victims are persecuted, addressed and / or threatened – also by technology.”

Article below …

Casper PD describes stalking as “a fearsome and psychologically harmful crime per se” and as a predictor of serious violence.

“In 85% of cases where a trusted partner (i.e., a friend or husband) tried to murder his partner, it was stolen the year before the attack,” said Casper police. “We all have a role to play in identifying stalking and assisting victims and survivors.”

Equal Justice Wyoming is a state-funded civil legal advice program that works with legal aid providers and community organizations in Wyoming to help people with limited income find help with legal problems.

“Many victims have trouble responding to the stalker,” says Equal Justice’s Wyoming website, stalking. “Some victims try to argue with the stalker, just abandon them or be nice, hoping to get the stalker to stop the behavior. Some victims say that the behavior is not that bad or other feelings that minimize stalking behavior. “

Other victims can also confront or threaten the stalker and / or try to defend themselves. Equal Justice Wyoming, however, says that these methods rarely work, as stalkers are actually encouraged through every contact with the victim, even through negative interactions.

Officials encourage anyone suspected of being persecuted to turn to law enforcement. Equal Justice Wyoming says Wyoming police officers can help victims and take all necessary measures to adequately protect the victim. Police officers can also tell the victim how to receive a civil protection order, information about shelter medical care, counseling, and other services.

“Also, when reporting incidents to law enforcement, you should always write down the official’s name and ID number for your own records,” advises Equal Justice Wyoming. “Even if officials do not arrest you can ask them to write a report and request a copy for your records. Do not include any information that the perpetrator should not see, as this information could later be used as evidence or accidentally shared with the stalker. “

For more information on stalking, see the Wyoming Equal Justice website.