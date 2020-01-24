Casper PD hosts the town hall to discuss new police facilities and the future of the department

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department has announced that it will hold a community engagement town hall to discuss “the future of the CPD and the need for a new facility.”

“Casper is our community and their future is our responsibility,” says a Facebook event description. “It’s been at least 60 years since CPD was operated from a city-owned building. The expectation and demand for a highly transparent and professional police force is the new national standard. We want to rise above it.”

The City Hall for Engagements of the Casper PD Community will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at The Lyric in Downtown Casper opposite David Street Station.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m., the presentation starts at 5:30 p.m.

According to Casper PD, the following items are on the program: