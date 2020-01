Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service for our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement appeal. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of law enforcement officers.

Thursday – January 9th

TimeLocationCall Type10: 38 AM 1600 block from Casper Mountain Rd911-Welfare10: 47 AM 300 block from W 1st St911-Welfare11: 07 AM 500 block from N Center St911-Welfare1: 15 PM 5700 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare3: 21 PM 700 Block of N Glenn Rd911-Welfare3: 47 PM 1400 Block of Wilkins Cir911-Welfare5: 33 PM 200 Block of Honeysuckle911-Welfare6: 46 PM 4100 Block of Legion Ln911-Welfare9: 13 PM 4300 Block of S Poplar St911-Welfare12: 47 PM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdAccident Pd4: 1:00 p.m. 4000 block from FoxAccident Pd4: 5:00 p.m. 1900 block from S Missouri AveAccident Pd5: 11:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Forest DrAccident Pd7: 5:00 p.m. 900 block from S Elm StAgency Assist3: 1:00 p.m. 1000 block from N Lincoln StAlarm Security4: 40 PM 1000 block from N Lincoln StAlarm Security12: 26 PM 4700 block from Chinook Trail RdTimallärm10: 07 PM 1800 block from Lennox AveTimallärm1: 30 PM Country Club Rd & E 15. SAnimal Problem6: 22 PM 1100 block of Glenarm StAnimal Problem7: 46 a.m. E 15th St & Fairdale AveVersu chslocalization2: 4 p.m. E 12th St & S Center Trial Localization Ate10: 43 a.m. E 2nd St & Coliseum WayAttempt-Locate7: 9 p.m. 4200 Block Legion LnBurglary Auto4: 07:00 a.m. 200 Block N David StBurglary Auto5: 2 p.m. 1400 Block Wilkins CirCitizen Assist11: 4:00 a.m. 200 Block N David StCitizen Assist 9:30 a.m. 2:00 p.m. 200 Block N David StCivil Matter 10:41 a.m. 3200 Block Green Meadows DrCivil Standby 9:14 p.m. 4400 Block E 2nd StDisturbance 10:45 a.m. 900 Block S Elm StDrugs6: 7 p.m. 1900 Block S Beverly StEms Assist9: 11 PM 500 block by Granite Peak DrExtra Patrol10: 20 PM 2400 block by Grandview PlFamily Fight8: 21 AM 100 block by E 2nd StHarassment11: 29 AM 500 block by S Beech StLockout10: 33 PM 2300 block by E 18th StLoud Music9: 45 PM 2600-Block of Fleetwood PlOverdose11: 12 AM 1100 block from N Wolcott StParking Problem2: 35 PM Kit Carson Ave & BellaireParking Problem10: 25 AM 1100 block from N Wolcott St 1 2Property Damage9: 46 AM 200 block from N David StProperty Lost4: 05 PM 2100 block vo n E 12th StReddi7: 55 a.m. College Dr & S Ash StReddi8: 36 p.m. 3200 block from Brookview DrReddi8: 26 PM 1000 Block Country Club RdRunaway Juvnile8: 45 PM 1600 Block E 12. StRunaway Juvnile7: 01 PM 2500 Block S Jefferson StStray Animal3 : 46 PM 700 block EC StStray Animal9: 21 PM EH St & St Mary StStructure Fire7: 49.00 a.m. 200 block from N David StTake Back Meds5: 53.00 a.m. 1800 block from Breck AveTheft2: 7.00 p.m. 900 block from S Elm StTobacco Ordinan2: 32.00 p.m. 900 block from S Elm StTobacco Ordinan7: 30 a.m. E 11th St & S Center StTraffic Stop7: 46 AM S Center St & E Midwest AvTraffic Stop8: 11 AM W 8th St & S David StTraffic Stop8: 13 AM W 25th St & S Coffman AveTraffic Stop8: 18 AM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop8: 26 AM E 12th St & Hazelwood DrTraffic Stop8: 36 p.m. S-Zentrum St & E Collins DrTraffic Stop8: 49 a.m. E 12. St & Hazelwood DrTraffic Stop8: 56 p.m. W 23rd St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 9:00 a.m. E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 9:09 a.m. E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic-Halteste lle 9:14 p.m. Cy Ave & S Boxelder StTraffic stop 9:20 p.m. E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 9:33 p.m. 1800 Block of E 4th StTraffic stop 9:56 a.m. E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic stop 9: 5 p.m. W Collins Dr & S Poplar StTraffic stop 10: 6 p.m. S Poplar St & Cy AveTraffic stop 10: 11 p.m. 3700 Block from E 2nd StTraffic stop 10: 33 a.m. Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 10: 56 a.m. Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 11:33 a.m. N Center St & EE StTraffic Stop 11:39 a.m. E 15th St & S Beech StTraffic Stop 11:42 a.m. W 13th St & S Ash StTraffic Stop 11: 49 a.m. W 10. St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop 12: 08 PM E 12. St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop12: 12 PM EF St & N Elma StTraffic Stop12: 20 PM S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop12: 26 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop12: 36 PM S Poplar St & King BoulevardTraffic Stop12: 37 PM S Beverly St & E 8th StTraffic Stop1: 14 PM E 17th St & S Melrose StTraffic Stop1: 33 PM 3700 Block from Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 37 PM E 4th St & S Nebraska AveTraffic Stop1: 54 PM E 5th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 03 PM W 13th St & Coulter DrTraffic Stop2: 19 PM E 6th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 24 PM E 2nd St & S Lowell StTraffic Stop2: 35 PM E 3rd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop 2: 50 PM E 2nd St & S Kenwood StTraffic Stop 3: 07 PM S Poplar St & W Midwest AvTraffic Stop 3: 27 PM E 2nd St & S Nebraska AveTraffic stop 3: 43 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic stop 3: 48 PM 4100 Block E 2nd StTraffic stop 4: 02 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & FairsideTraffic stop 4: 18 PM E 2nd St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop 4: 39 PM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop 5: 18 PM EK St & N Wolcott StTraffic Stop6: 35 PM W 15.St & S Chestnut StTraffic Stop8: 43 PM EH St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop8: 44 PM N Beverly St & EA StTraffic Stop8: 45 PM EA St & N Beech StTraffic Stop9: 02 PM E 15th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop9: 12pm Cy Ave & W 15th StTraffic Stop9: 11pm N Beverly St & BurlingtonTra ffic Stop9: 29 a.m.W 29th St & S Coffman AveTraffic Stop9: 51 a.m. 800 block from E 1st StTraffic Stop9: 59 a.m. Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic stop10: 00 W 15.St & S Walnut StTraffic stop10: 26 W 15th St & S Oak StTraffic stop11: 48 PM Cy Ave & Westwood HillTraffic stop12: 53 PM 900 block from S El m StVandalism11: 5pm 700 block Goodstein DrVehicle Aband.11: 27pm 100 block W 2nd StVehicle Theft7: 33: 2900 block Central DrWanted Person10: 42: 2100 block Sagewood AveWanted Person11: 02: 2100 block Sagewood AveWanted Person7: 23: 00 1200 block from E 2. StWelfare Check12: 48.00 h 5100 block from Blackmore RdWelfare Check2: 25.00 3900 block from E 12th StWelfare Check7: 3:00 p.m. 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdWelfare Check7: 5:00 p.m. 1000 block from E 20th StWelfare Check7: 57 PM 2200 block from Brentwood DrWelfare Check11: 46 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdWelfare Check

Friday – 01/10

TimeLocationCall Type3: 58 AM 1200 block from E 2nd StAgency Assist2: 01 AM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist5: 34 AM 2900 block from Central DrCitizen Comp2: 22 AM 6500 block from E 2nd StFire Assist12: 21 AM WF St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop 12: 57 AM 500 Block Landmark DrTraffic Stop 2: 07 AM W 27. St & S Odell AveTraffic Stop 2: 17 AM W 17. St & S Chestnut StTraffic Stop 2: 35 AM Cy Ave & Westridge CtTraffic Stop 4: 15 AM 3400 Block E 2. StTraffic Halt