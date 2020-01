Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service for our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement request. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation when law enforcement officers arrive.

Tuesday – 07.01

TimeLocationCall Type7: 43 AM 4900 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare9: 45 AM 2000 block from Oakcrest Ave911-Welfare10: 56 AM 2600 block from Se Wyoming Blvd911-Welfare11: 04 AM 1900 block from E 12. St911-Welfare12: 30 PM 1400 Block from S Elm St911-Welfare1: 02 PM 4000 Block from S Poplar St911-Welfare1: 13 PM 800 Block from N Washington St911-Welfare1: 48 PM 2900 Block from Cyclone Dr911-Welfare1: 56 PM 900 Block from E 3rd St911-Welfare5 : 00 PM 2200 block from W Odell Ave911-Welfare6: 02 PM 3900 block from E 12.St911-Welfare7: 44 PM 2400 block from Grandview Pl911-Welfare7: 52 PM 6100 block from Coronado Dr911-Welfare11: 19 PM 400 block from W 13. St911 -Welfare1: 51 PM E 2. St & S Grant StAccident Pd4: 24 PM 1200 block by E Yellowstone HwyAccident Pd11: 44 AM 2800 block by E 2. StAlarm Security8: 35 AM 0 block by Yucca CirAnimal Noise1: 48 PM E 12. St & S Beverly StAttempt-Locate8: 46 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S PoplarAttempt-Locate10: 17 PM 700 block from N Beech StBurglary Auto8: 43 PM 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 22 222Burglary Re s7: 53 AM 700 block by Bryan Stock TrlCitizen Assist4: 43 PM 600 block by Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist5: 28 PM 400 block by Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist5: 33 PM 200 block by N David StCitizen Assist8: 17 PM 1400 block from Missouri AveCitizen Assist7: 10 p.m. 300 block N Center StCitizen Assist6: 53 p.m. 700 block St Mary StCivil Standby10: 07 a.m.W Collins Dr & S Walnut StDead Animal3: 33 p.m. S Robertson Rd & BuckboardDead Animal1: 04 a.m. 900 block S Elm StDrugs2: 9 p.m. E 16. St & S Mckinley StFight9: 10 p.m. 600 Block Granite Peak DrFight8: 5 p.m. 6500 Block E 2. StFire Assist9: 05 a.m. 2900 Block Central DrFraud9: 6 a.m. 100 Block N Montana AveFraud8: 31 a.m. 1300 Block of Derington AveFraud1: 07 PM 700 Block Overland TrlFraud1: 09 PM 1600 Block Fetterman AveHarassment10: 45 AM N David St & WA StHit and Run6: 20 PM 4400 Block E 2nd StHit and Run1: 53 PM 2900 Block Cyclone DrJuvenile Prob11: 23 PM 2200 block from Fairview Ave Juvenile Prob 11:54 AM 1800 block from E 4th StLockout7: 44 PM 100 0 block from S Cherry StLoud Music8: 39 AM 900 block from S Elm StParking Problem11: 03 AM 100 block from HoneysuckleParking Problem3: 49 PM 2100 block from Summit DrParking Problem3: 04 PM 1200 block by W 15.StParking Problem5: 04 PM W 13.St & Sycamore StPower Line Down2: 54 PM 2900 Block by Central DrProj. Lifesaving 9:57 a.m. 2405 Cy AveProperty Damage5: 29 a.m. E 12th St & Bon AveProperty Damage12: 45 p.m. 1300 Block S Beverly StProperty Found2: 34 p.m. 1900 Block E 1st StProperty Found8: 06 a.m.N Mckinley St & EK StProperty Found11: 45 AM I 25 | Mp 185Reddi8: 45 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrReddi10: 59 AM 100 block from S Center StShoplifting1: 58 PM 1000 block from Cy AveShoplifting4: 14 PM 6200 block from Menard DrShoplifting9: 43 AM W 25th St & S Poplar StStray Animal10: 58 AM E 18. St & S Mckinley StStray Animal11: 02 AM 2500 Block from Forbes RdStray Animal12: 59 PM Salt Creek Hwy & Prairie LStray Animal1: 36 PM Farnum St & S Conwell StStray Animal2: 03 PM Salt Creek Hwy & Prairie LStray Animal3: 27 PM W 13th St & W Collins DrStray Animal5: 16 PM 3000 block by Talon Dr Suite 400Stray Animal6: 04 PM 700 block by 3rd StStray Animal7: 42 AM 1000 block by N Beech StSuspicious7: 49 AM E 1st St & N Beech StSuspicious10: 39 AM 100 Block WF StSuspicious7: 42 PM 1600 Block E Yellowstone HwySuspicious8: 33 PM 1200 Block S Ash StSuspicious9: 04 PM 4000 Block Cy AveSuspicious1: 09 PM 900 Block E 2nd StTheft9: 29 PM 4000 Block Gannett StTheft4: 56 PM 3000 block of independence CtTheft11: 47 AM 1400 block of S Elm StTobacco Ordinan7: 36 AM S Center St & E Midwest AvTraffic Stop7: 51 a.m. E 11th St & S Center StTraffic Stop8: 3 p.m. S Wolcott St & E Collins DTraffic Stop8: 38 a.m.W 10th St & S David StTraffic Stop8: 49 a.m. E 11th & S Center StTraffic Stop12: 11 p.m. Kingsbury Dr & E 21st StTraffic Stop12: 28:00 p.m. Eagle Dr & Independence CtTraffic Stop1: 00 a.m.W Collins Dr & S Spruce StTraffic Stop1: 12 p.m. Bentley Dr & E 2. StTraffic Stop1: 4:00 p.m. 6300 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop2: 6:00 p.m. Cy Ave & HoneysuckleTraffic Stop3: 37:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Lowell StTraffic Stop3: 5:00 p.m. W 1st St & Nichols AveTraffic Stop3: 5:00 p.m. W 25th St & S Coffman AveTraffic Stop4: 12 p.m. E 12th St & Ivy LnTraffic Stop5: 5 p.m. S Poplar St & W Collins stop DrTraffic5: 7 a.m. E 7th St & S Beverly stop StTraffic5: 2 p.m. E Yellowstone Highway & N stop BeveTraffic5: 5 p.m. E 15 St & S Forest Stop DrTraffic6: 7:00 p.m. Farnum St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop6: 31 PM 3900 Block of E 2. StTraff ic Stop6: 34 PM W 13th St & S Willow StTraffic Stop6: 35 PM E 8th St & S Center StTraffic Stop7: 40 PM W 10th St & SP StTraffic Stop9: 00 a.m.N Beverly St & EA StTraffic Stop9: 7 p.m. Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop 9:33 a.m. E 4th St & S Lincoln StTraffic Stop 9:45 a.m. 600 block S Melrose StTraffic Stop 4:28 p.m. 300 block of EA StTrespassing12: 33 PM 2300 Block Sagewood AveVehicle Aband. 4:44 PM 300 Block S Jefferson StVehicle Aband.7: 34 AM 3900 Block E 12. StVehicle Theft3: 08 PM 900 Block S Chestnut StVicious Animal7: 03 AM 4000 Block by Cy AveWanted Person3: 11 p.m. EK St & N Wolcott StWanted Person5: 9 p.m. 400 Block by N Kenwood StWanted Person5: 51: 400 block from Se Wyoming BlvdWanted Person9: 21: 600 block from Granite Peak DrWanted Person11: 50: 300 block from ColumbineWelfare Check10: 26 PM 400 block from S Durbin StWelfare Check10: 32 PM 4400 block from MooseWelfare check

Wednesday – January 8th

TimeLocationCall Type4: 44 AM 6100 block from E 2nd StAlarm Security3: 13 AM S Poplar St & W YellowstonTraffic Stop5: 11 AM S Mckinley St & E 5th StTraffic Stop6: 24 AM 4000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop6: 59 AM 4000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop