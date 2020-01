Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service for our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement request. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation when law enforcement officers arrive.

Monday – January 6th

TimeLocationCall Type11: 43 AM 1400 block from S Elm St911-Welfare3: 43 PM 4100 block from Centennial Hills Blvd911-Welfare4: 23 PM 1900 block from Fairdale Ave911-Welfare5: 09 PM 4200 block from Hospitality Ln911-Welfare5: 53 PM 1600 block from Westridge Cir911-Welfare6: 38 PM 1200 block from E 26.St911-Welfare7: 51 PM 200 block from N Lennox St911-Welfare8: 31 PM 5200 block from Cheney Loop911-Welfare8: 37 PM 1200 block from N Center St911-Welfare3: 22 PM 3100 Block Cy AveAccident Pd10: 6 p.m. W 12. St & S Willow StAccident Pi3: 01 a.m. 2500 Block E 15. StAgency Assist3: 5 p.m. 1200 Block W 15. StAgency Assist7: 55 a.m. 254 W 1. StAlarm Security3: 11 a.m. 3500 block from Vista RoyaleAlarm Security4: 6 p.m. 2200 block from Clifton AveAlarm Security8: 3 p.m. 6000 block from Zero RdAlarm Security11: 01 a.m. 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security9: 5 p.m. 1200 block from E 2nd StAnimal Bite3: 48 p.m. 1500 block from Pine StAnimal Noise 9:16 p.m. 7600 block from ForumAnimal Problem8: 46 a.m.S David S t & W Collins DrAttempt-Locate11: 5 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th attempt localization1: 05 PM 200 block by N David StBackground1: 06 PM 200 block by N David StBackground1: 09 PM 200 block by N David StBackground1: 23 PM 200 block by N David StBackground1: 12 PM 200 block by N David StBackground3: 32 PM 200 block by N David StBackground8: 45 PM 200 block by EK StBurglary Res9: 45 AM 300 block by EA StCitizen Assist5: 06 PM 1800 block by Breck AveCitizen Assist7: 30 PM 200 block from N Park StCitizen Assist9: 58:00 800 block from Illinois AveCitizen Comp12: 28:00 PM 5900 block from Ridge LnCitizen Comp5: 31:00 PM 1000 block from S Chestnut StCitizen Comp8: 37:00:00 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Comp11: 58 p.m. Lathrop RdDead Animal12: 1 p.m. 1700 block from S Poplar StDead Animal1: 03 a.m. Blackmore Rd & Se WyomingDead Animal10: 45 a.m. 3900 block Wolf Creek RdDead Animal1: 31 p.m. 1800 block BegoniaDeceased Person1: 22 p.m. 2900 block Cyclone DrDisturbance4: 23 p.m. 1100 block Wilkins CirDrugs2: 56: 2900 block from Central DrEms Assist3: 08 PM 0 block from DahliaExtr a Patrol9: 21: 800 block from N Grant StFamily Fight8: 20: 2300 block from E 7th StFamily Fight1: 29: 900 block from E 2nd St Unit 500Fight9 : 47: 1200 block from S Boxelder StFraud10: 14: 1900 block from GlendoFraud3: 39 PM 1300 block from E 17th StFraud4: 02 PM 200 block from N David StFraud9: 18 AM 1400 block from S Elm StJuvenile Prob7: 12 PM 2300 block by E 18. St 400 414Property Damage5: 17 PM 1100 block by Bretton DrProwler4: 44 PM 3400 block by E 2. StPublic Intox4: 52 a.m.S Beech St & E Collins DrPublic Intox6: 08 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveReddi10: 33 p.m. E 12th St & S Beverly StReddi9: 01: 1400 block from WaterfordRunaway Juvnile5: 50: 4200 block from Cy AveShoplifting8: 39 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StShoplifting9: 32 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StShoplifting8: 08 AM 4000 block from KentStray Animal8 : 27 AM 2000 block by Siebke DrStray Animal8: 21 AM 2600 block by Lennox AveStray Ani mal12: 55 PM 1000 Block by S Elm StStray Animal1: 43 PM Fremont AveStray Animal2: 22 PM 2000 Block by Kingsbury DrStray Animal6: 05 PM 600 Block Arrowhead TrlStray Animal7: 59 PM 100 Block N Huber DrSuspicious9: 38 PM 3100 Block Herrington DrSuspicious9: 34 AM 800 Block N Beech StTheft3: 17 PM 2500 Block S Mckinley StThreatening3: 34 PM 1100 Block E 5th StThreatening4: 36 PM S Jefferson StThreatening7: 30 AM 2000 Block by Cy AveTraffic Stop7: 48 AM E 11. St & S Center StTraffic Stop7 : 50 AM W 13th St & S Cedar StTraffic Stop7: 58 AM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop8: 14 AM W 9th St & S David StTraffic Stop8: 6pm College Dr & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop8: 8pm E 15th St & Missouri AveTraffic Stop8: 25 a.m. 4300 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop8: 42 a.m. E 12th St & Carriage LnTraffic Stop8: 51 AM S Center St & E 2nd StTraffic Stop9: 05 AM E 2nd St & S Center StTraffic Stop10: 20 AM N Center St & EB StTraffic Stop10: 48 AM E Yellowstone Highway & N MckiTraffic Stop10: 49 AM E 12.St & Bonnie Brae StTraffic Stop10: 58 a.m. EK St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop11: 11 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & W YellowTraffic Stop11: 4 p.m. E 2nd St & S Penns ylvaniaTraffic Stop11: 24 a.m. 2600 Block E 3rd StTraffic Stop11: 55 a.m. W 15th St & Maple StTraffic Stop12: 41h N Lincoln St & EK StTraffic Stop12: 43h Casper Mountain RdTraffic Stop1: 28h S David St & W Midwest AveTraffic Stop1: 53h Mckinley St & E 2nd StTraffic Stop1: 54h Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop2: 39 a.m. E 24th St & Sagewood AveTraffic Stop3: 8 p.m. E 15th St & S Washington STraffic Stop3: 10 p.m. S Beverly St & E 15th StTraffic Stop3: 5 p.m. E 2nd St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop3 : 27 a.m. E 10th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop3: 33 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & S ValleyTraffic Stop3: 49 a.m. W 39. St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop4: 00 a.m. Cy Ave & Bellaire stop DrTraffic8: 10 p.m. E 2nd St & S Pennsylvania Stop Traffic9: 5 p.m. Waterford & Donegal Stop Traffic9: 4 p.m. W Collins stop Dr & S Poplar Halt estelle Traffic10: 29 a.m.E 2nd St & S Lowell Stop Traffic11: 12 a.m.N Center St & WD StTraffic Stop11: 8 p.m. EA St & N Beech StTraffic Stop11: 27 a.m.W 10.St & S Chestnut StTraffic Stop4: 7 p.m. 1200 block by N Cen ter StUnconsciousness5: 38 PM 4400 block by E 2nd StUnconsciousness7: 50 AM 300 block by S Jefferson StVehicle Aband.12: 10 PM 1100 block by S Cottonwood StVehicle Aband.9: 21 AM 200 block by N David StWanted Person8: 47 AM 2500 block from E15th StWelfare Check9: 46 a.m. 1800 block from Kit Carson AveWelfare Check11: 38hrs 600 block from W Yellowstone HwyWelfare Check4: 58hrs E 15th St & S Beverly StWelfare Check5: 45hrs 4100 block from Talon DrWelfare Check9 : 11:00 p.m. 1700 block from Hyview DrWelfare Check

Tuesday – 07.01

TimeLocationCall Type1: 49 AM 4400 Block Sunrise Dr911-Welfare3: 54 AM 5200 Block Blackmore Rd911-Welfare4: 13 AM 200 Block E 12th St911-Welfare6: 33 AM 500 Block Granite Peak Dr911-Welfare5: 42 AM 4000 Block Cy AveBurglary Busine5: 15.00 Clock 1000 block N Beech StBurglary Res3: 43.00 clock W 15th St & Cy Ave Disturbance4: 15.00 clock 700 block EA StLoud Music6: 46.00 clock 100 block N Forest DrProwler6: 58.00 clock 700 Block N Grant StSick Animal12: 07.00 clock 3800 block from E 8th StTheft5: 5 p.m. 2500 block by S Jefferson StThreatening12: 01 p.m. W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic Stop12: 25 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 2nd StTraffic Stop1: 11 a.m. I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / UsTraffic Stop2: 03 a.m. E 13th St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop2: 4:00 p.m. 1800 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop2: 4:00 p.m. W 15th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop3: 5:00 p.m. W 14th St & S Cedar StTraffic Stop4: 12:00 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & CarriageTraffic Stop6: 10 2:00 p.m. Block E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop6: 4:00 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop6: 3:00 p.m. W Collins Dr & S Poplar StTraff ic Stop6: 50 AM 4000 block by Cy AveTraffic Stop