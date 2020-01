Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service for our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement request. when the call was first received. The type of call reported may not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival by law enforcement.

Article below …

Friday – January 3rd

TimeLocationCall Type9: 01 AM 3000 Block Independence Ct911-Welfare11: 15 AM 6100 Block E 2nd St911-Welfare11: 46 AM 1400 Block Waterford911-Welfare12: 14 PM 3800 Block Cy Ave911-Welfare12: 41 PM 900 Block S Elm St911-Welfare12: 50 PM 3000 block from E 18.St911-Welfare1: 22 PM 4100 block from S Center St911-Welfare2: 20 PM 800 block from S Washington St911-Welfare2: 45 PM 1400 block from Waterford911-Welfare4: 25 PM 100 block from W 1. St911-Welfare4: 30 a.m. 700 block EK St911-Welfare5: 5 p.m. 2600 block E 5.St911-Welfare7: 01 a.m. King Blvd & S Poplar St911-Welfare9: 11 p.m. 4400 block Sunrise Dr911-Welfare9: 42 PM 400 block of ash St911 -Welfare 10:48 a.m. E 1st St & N Wolcott StAccident Pd1: 04 a.m. E 12th St & S Mckinley StAccident Pd1: 25 a.m. Cy Ave & Jim Bridger AveAccident Pd1: 48 a.m. E 15th St & Se Wyoming BlvAccident Pd3: 41 PM S Beverly St & E 21st StAccident Pd5: 07 PM Cy Ave & Energy LnAccident Pd3: 49 PM E 1st St & N Mckinley StAccident Pi6: 58 PM 0 Block from Se Wyoming BlvdAccident Pi12: 1 4 p.m. W Yellowstone Hwy | Us 20Agency Assist1: 23 PM 1700 block from W 25th St C 23Agency Assist1: 25 PM 3500 block from E 8.StAgency Assist1: 36 PM 2200 block from S Jefferson StAgency Assist6: 07 PM 2200 block from S Jefferson StAgency Assist12: 40 PM 300 Block of S Wolcott StAlarm Miscellaneous2: 09 PM 1000 Block of N Kimball StAlarm Security7: 33 AM 1300 Block of S Cedar StAnimal Problem9: 57 AM 200 Block of N Kimball StAnimal Problem3: 23 PM 3700 Block of W 46th StAnimal Problem2: 42 PM 600 Block from S Ash StAnimal Problem 9:22 p.m. E Collins Dr & S Beech StAssault10: 37 p.m. 3900 Block FoxAssault6: 45 p.m. 3000 Block Independence CtAssault12: 5 p.m. 900 Block S Elm StAttempt-Locate11: 30 p.m. 3500 Block E 12. StBurglary Auto12: 11:00 p.m. 2400 block Grandview PlBurglary Auto4: 3:00 p.m. 300 block WBC StBurglary Res7: 11:00 p.m. 2900 block Central DrCitizen Assist7: 10:00 p.m. 2200 block E 18.StCitizen Assist11: 00:00 a.m. 3100 block Whispering Springs RdCitizen Assist12: 24 PM 1700 block from S Washington StCitizen Assist6: 04 PM 1400 block by M issouri AveCitizen Assist10: 05 PM 4400 block by E 2nd StCitizen Assist9: 59 AM E 3rd St & S Lincoln StCitizen Comp11: 29 PM 1100 block by S Wisconsin AveCitizen Comp10: 12 AM Cole Creek Rd & AlexanderDead Animal6: 34 PM 400 block from N Lowell StDisturbance9: 30 PM E 7th St & S Nebraska AveDisturbance10: 06 PM 900 block from E 18th StDisturbance3: 34 PM 2000 block from S Beverly StExtra Patrol7: 21 PM 0 block from PlumeriaFamily Fight6: 35 PM 4000 block from Cy AveFight12: 00 PM 1500 block from EC StFraud1: 58 PM 700 block from N Durbin StFvpa Violation1: 15 PM 1700 block from W 25.StHarassment1: 56 PM 4600 block from E 2nd StHit and Run7: 50 AM 1400 block by WaterfordJuvenile Prob7: 40 AM 5100 block of E 12th StJuvenile Prob4: 9pm 1600 W block 29th StJuvenile Prob7: 58pm 300 N block Lincoln St.Juvenile Prob3: 00am W 1st St & N David St.Motorist Assist8 : 52 o’clock 200 W block 8th parking problem 10: 47 o’clock 200 W block E 8th parking problem 11:00 AM 200 block from E 8th StParking Problem11: 16 AM 200 block from E 8th StParking Problem2: 53 PM 900 block from S Beverly StParking Problem4: 59 PM 1300 block from E 7.StParking Problem11: 51 AM 1500 block from Centennial CtProperty Damage6: 17 PM 1000 block from Cy AveProperty Found2: 46 PM 1000 block from N Beech StProwler3: 27.00 p.m. 300 block from E 2. StPublic Intox7: 08.00 a.m. Cy Ave & Fremont AveReddi10: 24.00 a.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15. SReddi1: 30.00 a.m. Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdReddi6 : Midnight Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th SReddi1: 50.00 a.m. 700 block from Cy AveShoplifting7: 26.00 a.m. 1400 block from Illinois AveShots Fired7: 39.00 a.m. Salt Creek Hwy & Howard StStray Animal9: 24.00 a.m. 4200 block from Cy AveStray Animal9: 35.00 S Poplar St & W Collins DrStray Animal11: 59:00 2100 block from S Beverly StStray Animal2: 40 PM 6600 block King Salmon DrStray Animal4: 42 PM Bryan Stock Trl & EK StStray Animal11: 00 WB St & N David StSuspicious8: 05 PM 300 block Indian PaintbrushTelephone Ord9: 25 AM 2400 Block Shattuck AveTraffic Directe4: midnight 100 block from N Fenway StTraffic Hazard8: 10pm E 2nd St & S Forest D rVerkshaltestelle9: 59 EA St & N Lincoln StVerksstestelle10: 08 EB St & N Center StVerkehrsestelle10: 09 S Pappel St & W 25. StVerkshaltestelle10: 23 1700 Block W 25th traffic stop 10: 27 Bellaire Dr & Cy AveTraffic stop 10: 29h E15. Wilson StTraffic stop 10: 32 a.m. College Dr & S Wolcott StTraffic stop 10: 38 a.m. EL St & N Mckinley StTraffic stop 10: 53 a.m. EK St & N Melrose StTraffic stop 11: 10 a.m. EH St & N Elma StTraffic Stop11: 5 p.m. N Poplar St & English AveTraffic Stop12: 39 a.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & Legion LTraffic Stop12: 51 p.m. S Poplar St & KingstonTraffic Stop1: 52 p.m. 100 Block Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop3: 11 p.m. EB St & N Center StTraffic Stop3: 47 PM 100 road block N Fenway StTraffic Stop4: 51 PM Cy Ave & Westridge CtTraffic Stop4: 55 PM 300 road block WF StTraffic Stop5: 37 PM 500 road block Lathrop RdTraffic Stop8: 09 PM E 2nd St & S Montana AveTraffic Stop8: 10 p.m. E 2. St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop8: 25 a.m.W 2nd St & S Ash StTraffic Stop8: 29 a.m. 4000 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 42 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic stop8: 43 PM E 2nd St & S Conwell StTraffic – Stop8: 43 PM Cy Ave & Fairgrounds RdTraffic-Stop8: 58 PM W 18.St & S Spruce StTraff ic stop 9:00 PM E 10th St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 9: 02 PM 1000 block from Cy AveTraffic stop 9: 06 PM 300 block from Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic stop 9:12 PM E 2nd St & S Kimball stop 9:13 PM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop 9: 26 PM E 2nd St & S Beech Stechffic Stop9: 40 PM 4000 Block from S Poplar StTraffic Stop9: 43 PM 500 Block from N Poplar St Suite 300Traffic Stop9: 50 PM W 14. St & Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 54 PM E 15th St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop9: 55 PM E 13th St & S Beech StTraffic Stop10: 4:00 p.m. 1900 Block E 2nd StTraffic Stop10: 7:00 p.m. W 13th St & King BlvdTraffic Stop10: 9:00 p.m. N Poplar St & WF StTraffic Stop10: 7:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Westwood HillTraffic Stop10: 9:00 p.m. Valley Dr & Cy AveTraffic stop10: 34 PM Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic stop10: 34 PM E 6th St & S Mckinley StTraffic- Stop10: 36 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic stop10: 41 P ME 13th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop10: 50 PM E 15th St & S Be verly StTraffic Stop10: 55 PM E 10.St & Country Club RTraffic Stop11: 06 PM Harvey Pl & Howard StTraffic Stop11: 07 PM E 12.St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop11: 08:00 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop11: 13 : 00 a.m.E 4th St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop11: 8:00 p.m. S Lowell St & E 3rd StTraffic Stop11: 30:00 p.m. Casper Mountain Rd & ColleTraffic Stop11: 38:00 p.m. E 15th & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic stop11 : 42 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic stop 11:44 PM E 15th St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic stop 11:58 PM E Yellowstone Highway & N BeveTraffic stop 2:50 PM 1600 Block Custer AveVehicle Aband.2: 48 PM 800 Block of N Poplar StVehicle Aband. 4:25 PM 4700 Block of S Elm StVehicle Aband. 5:10 PM 900 Block of 6. StVicious Animal9: 06 AM 5100 Block of S Elm StWanted Person10: 46 AM E 15th St & S Wilson StWanted Person 11:34 a.m. 1700 block from S Washington StWanted Person 11:48 a.m. 2600 block from Shumway AveWanted Person1: midnight 500 block from S Wolcott StWanted P erson4: 14 PM 1600 block from Sycamore StWanted Person8: 41: 700 block from S Beverly StWelfare Check9: 59: 700 block from W 57. StWelfare Check12: 03: 1900 block from S Beverly StWelfare Check1: 13: 3500 block from E8. StWelfare Check6: 5 p.m. 600 Block S Walsh DrWelfare Check10: 47 PM 1100 Block Bretton DrWelfare Check

Saturday – January 4th

TimeLocationCall Type6: 41 AM 4000 block by Cynthia Dr911-Welfare2: 16 AM 4000 block by Gannett StCitizen Assist12: 24 AM 900 block by DundeeExtra Patrol12: 17 AM 2300 block by E 18th StFamily Fight1: 11 AM E 2nd St & S Mckinley StReddi12: 02 W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic stop12: 14 Cy Ave & Prospector DrTraffic stop12: 35 E 12 St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic stop12: 51 Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic stop1: 09 Cy Ave & Pheasant DrTraffic stop1: 8 p.m. Cy Ave & W 20th stop StTraffic1: midnight 1000 blocks Cy AveTraffic1: 30 a.m. Cy Ave & Westridge stop StTraffic1: 36 p.m. E 2nd stop Mckinley stop StTraffic1: 44 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & stop ChinookTraffic1: 57 p.m. Richard Street & E 21st StreetTraffic Stop 2: 2:00 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Outer RoadTraffic Stop 2: 11:00 a.m. E 1st Street & N Park StreetTraffic Stop 2: 3:00 p.m. E 2nd Street & S Minnesota AveTraffic stop 2: 4:00 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & S ValleyTra ffic stop 2: 47 W 19.St & S Pappel StTraffic Stop2: 55 SW Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop3: 03 E 15.St & S Beverly StTraffic S top3: 07 AM Pheasant Dr & Sienna DrTraffic stop3: 41 AM E 20th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop4: 35 AM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop4: 46 AM Cy Ave & S Robertson RdTraffic Stop4: 54 AM Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic Stop 5: 02:00 AM 13:00 PM Block Cy AveTraffic stop 5: 9:00 p.m. stop Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic stop 5: 12:00 p.m. W 1st St & Nichols AveTraffic stop 5: 29:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 5: 31:00 O’clock Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop 5: 35 W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic Stop 5: 42 Sw Wyoming Blvd & S ValleyTraffic Stop 5: 43 E 15. St & S Nebraska AveTraffic Stop 5: 50 Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrTraffic Stop 5: 51 Landmark Dr & E 2. StTraffic Stop5: 56 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop6: 02 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic Stop6: 9 a.m.N Poplar St & English AveTraffic Stop6: 1 p.m. 600 Block from S Poplar StTraffic Stop6: 1 p.m. S Robertson Rd & AsterTraffic Stop6: 4 p.m., 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop6: 5 p.m. in the morning, Sw Wyoming Blvd & S ValleyTraffic Stop6: 7 p.m., Poplar St & W Collins DrTraf Fic Stop6: 26 p.m. Cy Ave & W 20th StTraffic Stop6: 27 p.m. Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic Stop6: 31 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop 6:34 a.m. E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop 6:35 a.m. Cy Ave & S Robertson RdTraffic Stop6: 4:00 p.m. Yesness Park RdTraffic Stop3: 4:00 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DWanted Person5: 5:00 p.m. E 15th & S Nebraska AveWanted Person7: 31:00 a.m. 900 block Grant Ave911-Welfare10: 03:00 a.m. 4300 block E 2nd St911 -Welfare10: 42 AM 4000 block from Fort Caspar Rd911-Welfare10: 53 AM 1400 block from Missouri Ave911-Welfare11: 55 AM E 12 St & S Fenway St911-Welfare12: 19 PM 400 block of E 2. St911-Welfare1: 41 PM 1100 block from S Nebraska Ave911-Welfare4: 01 PM 200 block from Honeysuckle911-Welfare5: 17 PM 1400 block from Brigham Young Ave911-Welfare5: 52 PM 400 block from EA St911-Welfare10: 49 PM 1800 block from Brentwood Dr911-Welfare10 : 44 AM Bryan Stock Trl & Amoco RdAccident Pd12: 7 p.m. E 2nd St & Thelma DrAccident Pd7: 9 p.m. Daffodil & AsterAccident Pd8: 2 a.m. 200 block of S Center StAlarm Securit y9: 37 AM 2700 Block Fleetwood PlAlarm Security10: 44 AM 1400 Block WaterfordAlarm Security2: 45 PM 300 Block Circle DrAlarm Security2: 59 PM 3500 Block Meadowlark Dr: gerrisoAlarm Security12: 56 PM 800 Block N Washington StAnimal Problem2: 20 PM 2405 Cy AveBurglary Auto5: 59 PM 700 Block by N Grant StCitizen Assist7: 20 PM 1000 block from S Cedar StCitizen Comp5: 30 PM 500 block from E 14. StCitizen Dispute8: 46 AM 1800 block from Fairdale AveDead Animal12: 17 PM 0 block from S Curtis StDead Animal10: 36 AM 1700 block from Laramie AveDeceased Person6: 06 PM 500 Block from S Jackson StDisturb ance7: 20 PM 5000 block from E 2nd StDisturbance12: 40 PM 3800 block from Cynthia DrFamily Fight9: 23 PM 300 block from N Durbin StFight9: 43 h 700 block Landmark DrFight2: 36 h 4600 block W Yellowstone HwyFirearm Trnsfr8: 53 h E 13. St & S Mckinley StHit And Run 11:06 a.m. 600 Block N Sun DrJuvenile Prob2: 10 p.m. N Center St & EF StJuvenile Prob3: 53 PM E 2. St & S Beech StLoud Music7: 53 AM 4400 Block of E 2. StProperty Damage12: 50 PM E 4th St & S Kenwood StProperty Damage7: 29 PM 200 Block EJ StProperty Damage10: 28 PM N Center St & EB StPublic Intox10: 35 PM 3800 Block Cy AvePublic Intox9: 41 PM 1700 Block E Yellowstone HwyReddi7: 31 PM 400 Block by Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting1: 32 PM Six Mile RdStray Animal1: 38 PM 3100 block from Cold Springs RdStray Animal2: 41 PM 4100 block from Deer RunStray Animal4: 57 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StStray Animal9: 04 PM 4700 Block of Tranquility Way A 301Suicide Attempt11: 08 AM 700 block by W 45th StSuspicious12: 04 PM 900 block by DundeeSuspici ous12: 34 PM 3400 block from Chaparral DrSuspicious8: 40 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdSuspicious9: 58 PM 2400 block from Shattuck AveSuspicious11: 03 AM 3200 block Green Meadows DrThreatening9: 03 PM 1900 block S Missouri Ave 22 223Threatening10: 34 AM 1600 block E 12th St Tobacco Problem11: 08 AM 700 block N Durbin StTraffic Hazard7: 45 AM E 2nd St & S Sun DrTraffic Stop9: 42 AM E 2. St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop3: 23 hrs EF St & N Center StTraffic Stop3: 42 hrs EK St & N Melrose StTraffic Stop4: 9 p.m. E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop5: 1 p.m. Burlington Ave & N Elk StTraffic Stop8: 45 a.m.E 2nd St & Trigood DrTraffic Stop9: 57 p.m. E 2nd St & Landmark DrTraffic Stop10: 03 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th STraffic Stop11: 19 PM Brentwood Dr & Knollwood DTraffic Stop11: 17 AM 2500 block by S Mckinley StVandalism9: 22 PM 4200 block by Cy AveVehicle Theft10: 53 PM 300 block by WBC StWanted Person2: 19 PM 2500 Block of Weston StWelfare Check4: 28 PM 4400 Bloc k from E 2nd StWelfare Check6: 21 PM 100 block from S Minnesota AveWelfare Check8: 21 PM I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / UsWelfare Check7: 38 PM 1400 block from Missouri AveWelfare Check

Sunday – January 5th

TimeLocationCall Type12: 52 AM 700 block from S Washington St911-Welfare5: 22 AM 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 26 263911-Welfare1: 55 AM 1600 block from Westridge CirAgency Assist12: 47 AM 300 block from W Midwest AveDisturbance3: 41 AM S Robertson Rd & Trevett LDrugs4: 40 AM 100 block from W 1st StFire Assist5: 41 AM 2600 block from Fleetwood PlFire Assist2: 19 AM 2900 block from Zion LnLoud Music1: 17 AM 700 block from W 10th StMisc. Fire1: 08 AM 200 block by S Mckinley StRobbery5: 43 AM 1200 block by E 2nd StStray Animal1: 24 AM 2800 block by Casa Grande DrSuspicious4: 04 AM 4900 block by Skyline RdSuspicious6: 47 AM 1100 block by S Boxelder StSuspicious12: 12 AM 1300 Block Morado DrWelfare Check12: 57:00 1900 Block S Missouri Ave 26 262Welfare Check5: 41:00 200 Block E 2nd StWelfare Check4: 01:00 a.m. Block CardiffWelfare Check2: 08:00 p.m. 3300 Block Chaparral Dr911-Welfare2: 28:00 p.m. 0 Block by Poppy911-Welfare6: 57 PM 1400 block from Country Club Rd911-Welfare8: 43 PM 1000 block from Cy AveAccident Pi8: 27 PM 2200 block from WaterfordAlarm Security9: 25 PM 1200 block from E 1st StAlarm Security9: 10 AM 600 block from Thelma DrAnimal Bite1: 01 PM 2300 Block Omaha TrlAnimal Problem10: 20 AM 700 Block S Ash StBurglary Other4: 09 PM 800 Block Bon AveCitizen Assist5: 19 PM 200 Block N Colorado AveCitizen Assist9: 02 PM 1400 Block Missouri AveCitizen Assist10: 30 PM 2500 Block by S Jefferson StCitizen Assist7: 26 pm 2300 block from E 18. StCivil Standby3: 14 PM 11500 block from Tom Sawyer RdDead Animal6: 34 PM 500 block from S Jackson StDisturbance8: 33 PM 2300 block from S Jefferson StDisturbance8: 46 PM 100 block from N Park StDisturbance2: 39 PM 2400 Block from Grandview PlFight6: 33 PM 200 Block from N Center StHarassment2: 16 PM 1600 Block from E 12. StJuvenile Prob7: 43 PM 2200 Block from S Washington StParking Problem11: 48 AM 1700 Block from Yesness CtProperty Damage8: 46 AM W 12. St & S Willow StProperty Found4: 44 a.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & S MckinlReddi3: 00 a.m. 4400 Block E 2nd StShoplifting9: 32 a.m. E 12. St & S Beverly StStray Animal10: 46 a.m. 200 Block S Mckinley StStray Animal12: 27 p.m. 4200 Block Deer RunStray Animal1: 25 p.m. N Beech St & EH StStray Animal2: 8 p.m. Cascade Ave & W Coffman AvStray Animal5: 57 p.m. 2500 block boots DrStray Animal4: 47 p.m. 900 block Foster RdStructure Fire12: 52 p.m. 1500 block Kingsbury DrSuspicious10: 04 p.m. 800 block N Poplar StSuspicious5: 44 PM Se Wyoming Blv d & CarriageTraffic Hazard8: 08 AM S Beverly St & E 4th StTraffic stop10: 40 AM W 1st St & Nichols AveTraffic stop11: 33 AM W 13.St & S Poplar StTraffic stop12: 12 PM E Collins Dr & S Wolcott STraffic stop 12: 27 PM E 2nd St & Trigood DrTraffic stop 12: 47 a.m. Burlington Ave & N JacksonTraffic stop 12: 49 a.m. 3700 Block E 2nd StTraffic stop 1: 07 a.m.N Mckinley St & EE StTraffic stop 1: 8 p.m. S Forest Dr & Teton StTraffic stop 1: 43 a.m.E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic stop 2: 53 PM W 2nd St & S David StTraffic stop 3: 42 PM W 13.St & Sw Wyoming BlvTraffic stop 3: 54 PM E 21 St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop 7:21 PM E Yellowstone Highway & N MckiTraffic Stop 8:33 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop 11:47 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & Casper MTraffic Stop6: 15 PM 1700 Block from S Jefferson StUnconsciousness9: 01 AM 600 block from W 19th StVehicle Aband. 10:07 AM 2900 block from Zion LnVicious Animal8: 4 7 AM E 2nd St & S Beech St Desired Person 11:50 AM 600 Block Lind Ave Desired Person 1:43 PM 1100 Block N Wolcott St 1 1 Desired Person 4:52 PM 0 Block Se Wyomi ng BlvdWanted Person 6:29 PM 400 Block by EA StWanted Person 9:49 AM 1000 block from N Poplar StWelfare Check11: 02 AM 200 block from S Lowell StWelfare Check4: 44 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StWelfare Check

Monday – January 6th

TimeLocationCall Type12: 35 AM 1200 block from E 1st StAlarm Security1: 55 AM 1700 block from Luker DrAlarm Security4: 46 AM 256 S Center StAlarm Security6: 38 AM 400 block from S Center StAlarm Security2: 47 AM 1400 block from S Boxelder StOverdose2: 12 AM E 5th St & S So & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop6: 5 p.m. E 21 St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic Stop6: 55 a.m. 4000 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop3: 03 a.m. 3100 Block Allendale BlvdUnconsciousness1: 11 a.m. 300 Block N Center StWelfare Check