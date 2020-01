(Map image courtesy of Google)

CASPER, Wyo. – Information for the Casper Police Department event report and map is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be given, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement appeal. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of law enforcement.

Thursday – January 23

TimeLocationCall Type8: 58 AM 2300 block from Fairdale Ave911-Welfare9: 30 AM 3200 block from Navarre Rd911-Welfare11: 19 AM 5700 block from Highland Dr911-Welfare2: 52 PM 1400 block from S Elm St911-Welfare3: 25 PM 100 block from W Midwest Ave911-Welfare3: 31 PM 1200 block from S Beverly St911-Welfare6: 07 PM 1700 block from Brigham Young Ave911-Welfare9: 06 PM 4300 block from S Ash St911-Welfare11: 35 PM 1200 block from N Center St911-Welfare1: 59 PM N Mckinley St & BurlingtonAccident Pd10: 40 AM 800 block from W 12.StAgency Assist2: 47 PM 100 block from WE StAgency Assist8: 49 PM 1200 block from E 2. StAgency Assist2: 09 PM 2100 block from Allendale BlvdAlarm Security5: 36 PM 4100 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security5: 44 PM 4000 block from KentAlarm Security1: 13 PM 200 block from EG StAnimal Problem4: 53 PM 2600 block from E 9. StAnimal Problem1: 38 PM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdAttempt-Locate3: 13 PM W 1st St & N Poplar Trial-Locate 5:06 PM Cy Ave & Cascade Ave Trial-Locate 5:05 PM 4200 block from E 2nd attempt-locate 11:30 AM 200 block from N David StBackground6: 52 AM 1900 block from S Missouri AveBurglary Auto2: 15 PM 1800 block from Kit Carson AveBurglary Auto5: 04 PM 1500 block from E 12 StCitizen Assist4: 13 PM 100 block from Star LnCitizen Comp2: 12 PM 2300 block from E 18th St 700 722Civil Standby4: 41 PM 1400 block from Sunset BlvdDead Animal8: 20 AM 200 block from N Park StDisturbance11: 38 AM 3000 block from Independence CtDisturbance11 : 11 AM 200 block from E 6th StDrugs2: 09 PM 1400 block from S Nebraska AveDrugs3: 05 PM 1000 block from S Spruce StExtra Patrol11: 06 AM 1400 block from WaterfordFight11: 16 AM 2300 block from Bellaire DrFire Assist2: 35 PM 700 block from Luker LnFvpa Violation4: 14 PM 0 block from Casper, WyHarassment11: 48 AM 900 block from E 2nd St Unit 500Hit And Run11: 00 AM 2500 block from E 15.StInformation12: 42 PM 3500 block from E 12.StJuvenile Prob6: 41 PM 600 Block from S Walsh DrJuvenile Prob2: 06 PM 1600 Block from S Cedar StMi ssing Animal2: 16 PM 4400 Block Sunrise DrMissing Animal9: 4 p.m. 1100 Block W 22nd StMissing Person10: 35 PM 1100 Block by W 22nd StMissing Person2: 06 PM W 1st St & Star LnReddi9: 09 PM 0 Block by LilacReddi9: 29 AM 4000 Block by Gannett StRunaway Juvnile1: 13 PM 1600 block by E 12th StRunaway Juvnile3: 51 PM 2100 block by E 12. StRunaway Juvnile12: 23 PM 4400 block by E 2. StShoplifting11: 49 AM 1400 block by S Elm StSick Animal8: 28 AM 3000 block by DrStray Animal9: 45 AM 3000 block by E 11.StStray Animal10: 17 AM 5800 block by S Walnut StStray Animal2: 43 PM 300 block Miracle StStray Animal3: 18 PM 4400 block ClydeStray Animal3: 55 PM 800 Block S Washington StStray Animal12: 47 PM 1400 Block S Nebraska AveSuspicious2: 14 PM 5100 Block Pay It Forward DrSuspicious9: 19.00 hrs 400 block from Westshore RdSuspicious11: 53.00 hrs 500 block from S Beech StSuspicious4: 26.00 hrs 1900 block from S Missouri AveTheft6: 25.00 hrs E 12h & S Wisconsin AvTraffic Stop7: 6 a.m. E 4 St. & S Beverly StTraffic Stop7: 50 AM E 1st St & N Park StTraffic Stop8: 00 AM 2400 block from E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Sto p. 8:21 p.m. stop Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic p. 8: 51 a.m. W Collins Dr & S stop Walnut StTraffic S. 8: 52 a.m.W Collins Dr & S stop CottonwooTraffic9: 06 a.m. Cy Ave & W 12. stop StTraffic9: 11 a.m. W Collins Dr & S Locust StTraffic Stop10: 09 W 14. St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop11: 40 WA St & N David StTraffic Stop2: 23 PM E 2.St & University CtTraffic Stop3: 17 PM 4000 Block by Cy AveTraffic Stop5: 02 PM E 13.St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop5: 25 PM W 13. St & King BlvdTraffic Stop6: 47 PM N Center St & EL StTraffic Stop7: 33 PM E 15.StTraffic Stop8: 32 PM EH St & Glenarm StTraffic Stop9: 05 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 12.STraffic stop 9:05 a.m. S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic stop 9: 8 a.m. E 12. St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 9: 46 a.m. E 2. St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 9: 49 a.m. E 1. St & N Center StTraffi c Stop 9: 56 a.m. E 15th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop 9:59 a.m. S Poplar St & W 20th StTraffic Stop 10 a.m. S Robertson Rd & Little MoTraffic Stop10: 01 a.m. E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop 10:07 a.m. Se Wyomi ng Blvd & GannettTraffic Stop10: 4 p.m. W 15. St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop 10: 5 p.m. EF St & Bryan Stock TrlTraffic Stop 10: 9 p.m. Sycamore St & W 15 : 5 p.m. E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 11: 12 p.m. S Beverly St & E 12th StTraffic stop 11: 1 p.m. Hyview Dr & Cascade AveTraffic stop 11: 33.00 E 2nd St & S Beech StTraffic stop 3: 3:00 p.m. 500 block Shannon DrVehicle Aband. 11:13 p.m. 3800 block W Ormsby RdVicious Animal5: 26 p.m. 500 block Granite Peak DrVicious Animal7: 2 p.m. E 4th St & S Beverly StWanted Person10: 32 p.m. 2000 block S Beverly StWanted Person10: 9 p.m. 2500 Block E 15th StWanted Person7: 59 E 5th St & S Beech StWelfare Check8: 50 100 Block S Durbin StWelfare Check10: 24 Burlington Ave & N WashingWelfare Check12: 24 PM 300 Block E Collins DrWelfare Check2: 13 PM 2000 Block E 12.StWelfare Check10: 25 PM 2300 Block E 18. StWelfare Check

Friday – January 24th

TimeLocationCall Type12: 53 AM 4300 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security2: 33 AM 4300 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security3: 11 AM 4300 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security4: 26 AM 2300 block from E 18th St 700 718Disturbance12: 00 AM 100 block from WF StDrugs2: 31 AM 300 Block Indian PaintbrushProwler12: 48 AM W 1st St & N David StSuspicious12: 04 AM W Collins Dr & S Ash StTraffic Stop12: 16 AM E 15. St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop12: 36 AM W Collins Dr & S Ash StTraffic Stop1: 02 a.m. S Huber Dr & E 2nd StTraffic Stop2: 12 p.m. 1400 Block S Mckinley StTraffic Stop5: 36 p.m. S Beverly St & E 10. StTraffic Stop12: 49 a.m. 3800 Block E 2nd StWelfare Check