CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service for our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement request. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation when law enforcement officers arrive.

Monday – January 13th

TimeLocationCall Type11: 07 AM E 23. St & S Jefferson St911-Welfare11: 15 AM 100 block from W 1. St911-Welfare1: 32 PM E 2. St & S Beech St911-Welfare2: 13 PM 600 block from Grant Ave911-Welfare2 : 37 PM 3100 Block Talon Dr911-Welfare4: 08 PM 700 Block S Center St911-Welfare4: 05 PM 4400 Block Sunrise Dr911-Welfare4: 48 PM 1700 Block EK St911-Welfare5: 06 PM 800 Block N Washington St911-Welfare9: 31:00 400 block of S Beech St911-Welfare8: 58:00 p.m. Sw Wyoming BlvdAccident Pd4: 00:00 a.m.15th St & S Jefferson StAccident Pi4: 26:00 p.m. Cy Ave & S Robertson RdAccident Pi4: 40:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Pheasant DrAccident Pi12: 12:00 p.m. 2300 Block from Metro RdAgency Assist6: 03 PM 200 Block from S Center StAlarm Security6: 13 PM 100 Block from Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security1: 31 PM 0 Block from BegoniaAnimal Noise9: 55 PM 4400 Block from E 18. StAnimal Noise10: 44 PM 5100 Block from E 12. Tierrausch8: 31: 300 block Landmark DrAnimal Problem10: 36: 200 block Evans Tier Problem5: 03: 1200 block S Cottonwood StAnim al Problem3: 1 p.m. 1200 block from E Yellowstone HwyAssault3: 40 p.m. 6300 block from Buckboard RdAttempt-Locate4: 30 p.m. E 2nd St & S Walsh DrAttempt-Locate5: 2 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & S PoplarAttempt-Locate1: 31 p.m. 200 block from N David StBackground1: 32 PM 200 block N David StBackground12: 45 PM 1700 Block W 25th StBad Check9: 01 PM 1200 Block E 2nd StBurglary Auto2: 54 PM 3000 Block Gary AveBurglary Res5: 20 PM 1300 Block Missouri AveBurglary Res10 : 12:00 p.m. 300 Block W Midwest AveCitizen Assist1: 37:00 p.m. 4100 Block Talon DrCitizen Assist2: 5:00 p.m. 0 Block Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist2: 26:00 p.m. 400 Block NewportCitizen Assist7: 47:00 p.m. 1000 Block S Cedar StCitizen Assist9: 54:00 p.m. 4100 Block S Poplar StDead Animal1: 31:00 p.m. 800 block Bonnie Brae AveDead Animal11: 23:00 p.m. 1000 block Mile Hi DrDeceased Animal2: 02:00 p.m. 4700 block E 2nd StDefraud Inn3: 25:00 p.m. 2500 block Saratoga RdDrugs11: 6:00 p.m. 3600 block from American WayEms Assist4: 38 PM 200 block from E 7 th StFire Assist6: 51 PM 1300 block from Cy AveFirearm Trnsfr2: 22 PM 4800 block from RabbitbrushFraud3: 19 PM 600 block from W Yellowstone HwyFraud4: 04 PM 1500 block from E 2nd StFraud8: 44 PM 3700 block from W 45th StFvpa Violation3: 28 PM 3400 Block by Chaparral DrHarassment5: 13 PM 600 Block N Poplar StHit And Run11: 02 AM 3500 Block Studer AveMissing Animal10: 44 AM 1600 Block Fremont AveParking Problem10: 52 AM 800 Block S David StParking Problem11: 36 AM 300 Block S Lincoln StParking Problem1: 11 PM 600 block from Trigood DrProperty Damage7: 06 PM 1100 block from E 7th StProperty Damage7: 17 PM College Dr & W 25thPublic Intox11: 33 PM E 15th St & S Beverly StReddi3: 45 PM 1400 block from Burlington AveRunaway Juvnile1 : 37 PM 400 Block by NewportShoplifting7: 59 PM 3800 Block E 15th StStray Animal2: 31 PM 3300 Block Chaparral DrStray Animal2: 56 PM 200 Block E 6th StStray Animal4: 24 PM 2300 Block Metro RdStray Animal6: 14 PM Copper Ave & 5th StStray Animal10 : 07 PM 800 block from Miss ouri CirStray Animal4: 1:00 p.m. 3200 Block Indian Scout DrStructure Fire4: 6:00 p.m. 1900 Block Hyview DrSuspicious7: 4:00 p.m. 1000 Block S Cedar StSuspicious11: 11:00 a.m. 600 Block Hereford LnTheft3: 36:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Block S Elm StThreatening1: 9:00 p.m. 2900 Block by Cyclone DrTobacco Ordinan7: 51 a.m. 2300 block from E 6th StTraffic Stop7: 57 p.m. 1300 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 2 p.m. E 6th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop8: 15 p.m. N Mckinley St & E YellowstTraffic Stop8: 41 p.m. E 12th & Glenaire stop DrTraffic8: 59: 600 a.m., Block S Poplar stop StTraffic9: 05 a.m. E 12. St & S Beverly stop StTraffic9: 06 a.m. Cy Ave & Oconnell stop StTraffic9: 2 p.m. 2800, Block Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic9: 6 p.m. W15 St & Cy AveTraffic stop 9:31 a.m. E 2nd St & S Nebraska AveTraffic stop 9:41 a.m. Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic stop 9:42 a.m. E Collins Dr & S Grant StTraffic stop 9:49 a.m. W 15 & S Walnut StTraffic stop9: 51 AM 1100 block by Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 52 AM S Poplar St & KingstonTraffic Stop9: 57 AM S Beverly St & Lexington AT Stop 10:15 a.m. on 17th St & S Poplar Stop 10:23 p.m. at College Stop 10:36 a.m. on Mckinley Street and at YellowstTraffic stop 10:38 a.m. on Sw Wyoming Blvd and at Arroyo DTraffic stop 11:04 a.m. on 13th St & SS Cherry StTraffic Stop 11:50 a.m. S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop 11:56 p.m. 5300 block Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 00 S Beverly St & SweetwaterTraffic Stop12: 7 p.m. Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic Stop12: 22:00 2240 E 12.StTraffic Stop12: 23 PM W 1.St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop12: 26 PM 300 Block by N Walsh DrTraffic Stop12: 36 PM S Pappel St & Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 55 PM 700 Block of Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 59 PM S Cedar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop1: 01 PM E 1st St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop1: 02 PM S Pappel St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop1: 22 PM W Collins Dr & S Cedar StTraffic Stop1: 54 PM S Mckinley St & E 14.StTraffic Stop2: 01 PM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop4: 9 p.m. Blackmore Rd & Se WyomingTraffic Stop5: 43 a.m. 400 block from E Collins DrTraffic Stop5: 52 a.m. E 2nd St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop5: 53 a.m. E Yellowstone Hwy & N BeveTraffic Stop7: 50 a.m.W 11th St & S David StTraffic Stop8: 2 p.m. N Center St & EH StTraffic Stop9: 00 a.m. EA St & N Beech StTraffic Stop9: 10 p.m. 2405 Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 43 PM 2100 Block of E 12. StTraffic Stop10: 06 PM W 10. St & S Pappel StTraffic Stop11: 00 PM W Collins Dr & S Walnut StTraffic Stop11: 14 PM E 12. St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop10: 48 AM 2300 Block from E 18. StUnconsciousness2 : 43 PM 6400 Block Cherokee LnVehicle Aband. 10: 52 AM 2500 Block Sunset BlvdVehicle Tow3: 31 PM 300 Block Trigood DrVehicle Tow11: 29 AM 2900 Block Coulter DrVicious Animal3: 16 PM 600 Block N Poplar StVicious Animal11: 01 AM 2300 Block von E 18. StWanted Person12: 35 PM 2240 E 12. StWanted Person5: 57 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N BeveWanted Person10: 28 PM 200 Block from S Center StWanted Person7: 52 AM W 13.St & Sw Wyoming BlvWelfare Check8: 55.00 a.m. 200 Block N Park StWelfare Check12: 05.00 a.m. EK StWelfare Check1: 02.00 a.m. 100 Block N Huber DrWelfare Check2: 08 PM 2000 Block von S Jefferson StWelfare Check3: 31 PM 4100 block from E 2nd StWelfare Check8: 49 PM 500 block from EM StWelfare Check8: 50 PM 600 block from Wind River AveWelfare Check

Tuesday – January 14th

TimeLocationCall Type7: 42 AM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAccident Pd3: 08 AM 200 block from S Center StAlarm Security3: 29 AM 200 block from S Center StAlarm Security9: 08 AM 4300 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security8: 41 AM 2700 block from De Smet DrAnimal Problem9: 1:00 p.m. 1500 Block Westridge CtCitizen Comp5: 5:00 p.m. Cole Creek RdDead Animal6: 5:00 p.m. 400 Block EA StDisturbance8: 6:00 a.m. 1400 Block S Elm StDisturbance2: 10:00 p.m. 4200 Block Stout StFire Assist12: 5:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Exhibition Center RdTraffic-Stop1 : 36 W 13th St & S David StTraffic stop1: 57 W 15th St & S Oak StTraffic stop2: 48 W Yellowstone Highway & S WalnTraffic stop6: 09 E 2nd St & S Nebraska AveTraffic stop6: 40 E 2 St & Wisconsin StTraffic stop6: 46am E 2nd St & S Forest StTraffic stop7: 02am E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic stop7: 11pm E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic stop7: 53am E Midwest Ave & S Center STraffic stop 8:04 EK StTraffic Stop8: 15 E 9th St & S Center StTraffic Stop8: 17 E 9th St & S Center StTraffic Stop7: 40 AM 2500 block of boots DrUnconsciousness12: 35 AM Cy Ave & Fairgrounds RdWanted Person8: 03 AM 200 block of N Park StWelfare Check8 : 02 AM 300 block from N Center StWelfare Check