CASPER, Wyo. – Information for the Casper Police Department event report and map is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be given, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement appeal. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of law enforcement officers.

Friday – January 24th

TimeLocationCall Type12: 20 PM Three Crowns Dr911-Welfare12: 30 PM 100 block from W 1st St911-Welfare12: 50 PM 1000 block from S Conwell St911-Welfare1: 57 PM 3500 block from E 12.St911-Welfare6: 34 PM 1400 block from Wilkins Cir911-Welfare6: 42 PM 4100 block from Talon Dr911-Welfare6: 47 PM 4200 block from Cy Ave911-Welfare8: 49 PM 300 block from WF St911-Welfare9: 56 PM 600 block from S Nebraska Ave911-Welfare11: 20 PM 400 block by Trigood Dr911-Welfare8: 9 a.m. 3500 block from E 12th StAccident Pd9: 4 p.m. Paradise Dr & Cy AveAccident Pd3: 37 p.m. 3500 block from E 12th StAccident Pd11: 56 a.m. Trigood Dr & Pineview PlAccident Pd11: 12 p.m. E 12th St & S Wolcott StAccident Pi11: 45 a.m. 900 block W 11.StAgency Assist8: 03 a.m. 100 block S Durbin StAlarm Security4: 11 p.m. 4000 block KentAlarm Security5: 08 a.m. 1500 block Prairie LnAnimal Bite8: 04 a.m. 1300 block S Oak StAnimal Problem10: 02.00 a.m. 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 33 331Tier Problem1: 6 a.m. 5200 block from Vista WayTier Problem2 : 29:00 p.m. 2700 block from S Robertson RdAnimal Problem3: 03 PM 1800 block from S Jackson StAnimal Problem9: 19 AM 2500 block from E 15. StAssault10: 59 AM 900 block from S Elm StAssault1: 30 PM 2900 block from Cyclone DrAssault8: 45 PM 400 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAttempt-Locate9: 55 PM 3500 block from E 12th StAttempt-Locate4: 16 PM 300 block from WBC StCitizen Assist5: 46 PM 300 block from N Jefferson StCitizen Assist12: 36 PM Bretton DrCitizen Assist1: 59 PM Hanway AveCitizen Comp6 : 16 PM 2000 block from BuffaloCitizen Comp10: 47 PM 2100 block from S Jefferson StCitizen Comp9: 30 AM 14200 block from Bessemer RdDead Animal1: 21 PM 1400 block from S Elm StDisturbance3: 16 PM 1400 block from WaterfordDisturbance10: 48 PM 200 block from E 6th StDisturbance3: 33 PM 100 block from S Beech StDrugs11: 48 PM 1400 block from S Mckinley StDrugs5: 56 PM 2000 block from E 21st StFamily Fight11: 29 AM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdFire Assist9: 40 AM 1600 block from Westridge WayFraud12: 56 PM 1500 block from Centen nial CtFraud2: 21 PM 800 block EA StFraud8: 9pm 400 block Beatrice StF vpa Violation3: 57 PM 3700 block from W 45th StFvpa Violation6: 29 PM 1200 block from Burlington AveHarassment8: 55 AM 1800 block from S Cedar StHit and Run3: 22 PM 3000 block from Independence CtHit and Run2: 43 PM 100 block from WE StLittering6: 26.00 p.m. 800 St. Mary StLoud Music12.44.00 p.m. 2.00 p.m. Wilkins CirOverdose11.45 a.m. EA St & N Wolcott parking problem11.45 a.m. EA St & N Wolcott parking problem11. 45 a.m. EA St & N Wolcott parking problem 11.45 a.m. EA St & N Wolcott parking problem 11.45 a.m. 100 block from EA StParking Problem 11.33 a.m. 100 block from EA StParking Problem 11:39 a.m. 100 block from EA StParking Problem 11:44 a.m. 100 block from EA StParking Problem12: 06:00 p.m. 800 block from Missouri CirParking Problem1: 34:00 p.m. 500 block from Trigood DrParking Problem 1: 46 PM 3000 block from E 1st StParking Problem 2: 21 PM 100 block from N Wolcott StParking Problem 2: 32 PM 100 block from S Wolcott StParking Problem 2: 38 PM 100 block by S Wolcott StParking Problem 2: 58 PM 100 block from W Midwest AveParking Problem 3: 7:00 p.m. 200 block from S Center StParking Proble m3: 7:00 p.m. 100 block from E Midwest AveParking Problem3: 6:00 p.m. 100 block from E Midwest AveParking Problem3: 34:00 Clock 200 block from S Center StParking Problem3: 38.00 clock 100 block from E Midwest AveParking Problem3: 43.00 Clock 200 block from S Center StParking Problem3: 55 PM 100 block from S Center StParking Problem7: 13 AM 2300 block from S Jefferson StProperty Damage9: 52 AM 2800 block by E Yellowstone HwyReddi7: 58 AM Fleetwood Pl & Kearney AveStray Animal8: 50 AM E 12th St & S Melrose StStray Animal8: 58am Shumway Ave & E 26thStray Animal10: 7pm E12th St & Oakcrest AveStray Animal10 : 26 p.m. 1200 block from E 22nd StStray Animal12: 10 p.m. E 15th St & S Beverly StStray Animal2: 28 p.m. De Smet Dr & Custer AveStray Animal8: 7 p.m. 300 block WBC StStructure Fire1: 28 p.m. 2405 Cy AveSuspicious6: 03 a.m. 300 Block S Wolcott StSuspicious2: 43 p.m. 3500 Block E 12th StTheft8: 41 a.m. 100 Block S Wilson StTheft8: 00 a.m. 200 Block E 6th StThreatening11: 09 AM 2900 Block of Cyclone DrTobacco Ordinan2: 17 PM 3500 Block of E 12. S tTobacco Ordinan4: 46 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Hazard5: 58 PM S Poplar St & Sw Wyoming BTraffic Hazard5: 55 PM N Beverly St & BurlingtonTraffic Hazard8: 12 AM Legion Ln & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic Stop8: 23 AM W 29th St & Meadow DrTraffic Stop8: 33:00 Centennial Village Dr & HeTraffic Stop8: 52 a.m. Poplar St & Granada AveTraffic Stop9: 05 a.m.E 2nd St & S Nebraska AveTraffic Stop9: 03:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop9: 30 a.m. N Sun Dr & Hamilton WayTraffic Stop9: 56 a.m. E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop10: 04 a.m. E 2nd St & S Socony PlTraffic Stop10: 26 a.m. E 2nd St & S Socony PlTraffic Stop10: 59 a.m. E 2nd St & S Huber DrTraffic Stop11: 03 AM E 2. St & S Sun Stop DrTraffic11 : 28 AM E 2nd St & S Socony Stop PlTraffic11: 46 AM E 2nd St & S Iowa Stop AveTraffic12: 35 PM E 2nd St & S Durbin Stop StTraffi c12: 41 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop12: 48 h Cy Ave & S Pappel StTraffic Stop12: 56 h E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop1: 21 h W 11. St & S Pappel StTraffic Stop1: 17 h E 1st St & N Grant S tTraffic Stop1: 24 a.m. Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop1: 25 a.m. E 2nd St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop1: 45 a.m. E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop1: 47 a.m. W 15. St & S Cedar StTraffic Stop2 : 3 p.m. W 13th St & Cy AveTraffic stop 2: 4 p.m. E 3rd St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 2: 7 p.m. 1000 Block Cy AveTraffic stop 2: 35 p.m. E 7th St & S Beverly StTraffic stop 2:47 a.m. W 12th St & S Poplar StTraffic stop2: 51 a.m.E6th St & S Beverly StTraffic stop3: 34pm E 5th St & S Durbin StTraffic stop3: 58pm S Curtis St & Us InterstatTraffic stop4: 54 pm E 2nd St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic stop4: 58 PM EL St & N Lincoln StTraffic stop5: 3:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic Stop5: 2:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop5: 6:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic Stop5: 38.00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop8: 02.00 p.m. W Midwest Ave & S David StTraffic Stop8: 42 PM S Beverly St & E 15. StTraffic Stop8: 58 PM E Yellowstone Highway & N MckiTraffic Stop8 : 59PM E 2nd St & Wisconsin StTraffic Stop9: 00PM 2600 block by Cy AveTraffic Stop9: 13PM S Beverly St & E 2nd StTraffic Stop9: 1PM E 12th St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop9: 25PM 1400 block by S Elm StTraffic Stop9: 6 p.m. E 12th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop9: 6 p.m. S Walsh Dr & Gannett StTraffic Stop9: 30 a.m. E 15th St & Bon AveTraffic Stop9: 43 a.m. E 21st & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop9: 48 a.m.W 13th St & S Laurel StTraffic Stop10: 06 a.m. 4900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop10: 8 p.m. S Boxelder St & W 19th StTraffic Stop10: 21 PM E 2nd St & Landmark DrTraffic Stop10: 25 PM E 2 St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop10: 50 PM E 15.St & Kelly DrTraffic Stop11: 41 PM W 12.St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop7: 45 PM 200 block from N Park StTrespassing10: 00 AM 800 block from EA StVehicle Aband.10: 40 AM 700 block from Landmark Dr H 718Wanted Person2: 45 PM 2900 block from E 10.StWanted Person9: 34 AM 2300 block from E 18.StWelfare Check10: 57 AM 1400 block from Wilkins CirWelfare Check2: 14.00 200 Block E 2nd StWelfare Check2: 26 p.m. 4100 Block Talon DrWelfare Check5: 40 p.m. 900 Block N Elma StWelfare Check7: 31 PM English Ave & N Poplar StWelfare Check

Saturday – January 25th

TimeLocationCall Type6: 12:00 p.m. 4000 Block E 12th St911-Welfare6: 35:00 p.m. S Oak St & Cy AveAccident Pd2: 6:00 p.m. 1600 Block Clifton CtDisturbance12: 3:00 p.m. 4100 Block Talon DrFuel Spill12: 4:00 p.m. E 15th St & S Mckinley StTraffic stop 1:06 a.m.S Ash St & W Yellowstone HTraffic stop 2: 01:00 a.m.W Collins Dr & S Cedar StTraffic stop 2: 4:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Jim Bridger AveTraffic stop 3: 6:00 p.m. E 1st St & N Grant StTraffic stop 5:55 E 6th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop4: 40 a.m. 1200 block E 2nd StWelfare Check10: 56 a.m. 300 block Indian Paintbrush911-Welfare5: 11 p.m. 1000 block N Jackson St911-Welfare8: 7 p.m. 3000 block Talon Dr911-Welfare10: 04 a.m. 300 block from WF St911-Welfare11: 50 a.m.W 13. St & Holly St911-Welfare11: 05 a.m.W 39. St & Arroyo DrAccident Pd1: 37 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & Scenic RAccident Pi12: 10 p.m. 2100 block from E 12.StAlarm Holdup2: 31:00 2300 block from Station RdAlarm Security7: 01 PM 1500 block from Centennial CtAlarm Secur ity4: 05 PM 1600 block from Custer AveAnimal Noise5: 20 PM 700 block from E 3r d StAnimal Noise12: 44 PM E 12.St & Country Club RAnimal Problem3: 05 PM 2300 block from Salt Creek HwyAnimal Problem4: 21 PM 1200 block from E 21.StAnimal Problem8: 22 PM 200 block from S Wolcott StAnimal Problem9: 26 PM 1400 block from Pine StAnimal Problem4: 54 PM 200 block from S Center StAssault-Knife12: 28 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & Casper Try-Localize3: 02 PM 600 block by Se Wyoming Blvd Try-Locate7: 41 AM 700 block from N Beech StBurglary Res8: 00 AM 700 block N Beech StCitizen Assist9: 03:00 am 800 block Cheney LoopCitizen Assist7: 59:00 am EK St & Bryan Stock TrlDead Animal2: 50:00 am 300 block S Sun DrDead Animal10: 01 S Conwell St & E 6th StDead Animal9: 13: 4300 block from S Poplar StDeceased Person9: 51 AM 100 block from N Huber DrDisturbance3: 12 PM 0 block from Events DrDisturbance5: 20 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdDisturbance12: 43 PM 1600 block from E 12th StDrugs4: 34 PM 1000 block from on S Poplar StDrugs3: 39 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdExtra Patrol12: 13 PM 2500 block from E 15. StFire Assist7: 05 PM 200 block from E 6th StHarassment7: 03 PM 600 block from E 13th StHit And Run3: 54 PM Village DrIllegal Burning7: 49 PM 2400 block from WaterfordMissing Animal4: 37 PM 300 block from E 2nd StPublic Intox5: 45 PM 400 block from Se Wyoming BlvdShoplifting6: 34 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StShoplifting10: 38 EC St & N Mckinley StStray Animal10: 42 AM Bellaire Dr & Cy AveStray Animal11: 02 AM 500 block from E 1st StStray Animal2: 47 PM 2700 block from Cy AveStray Animal4: 59 PM 4500 block from Circle Drive SouthStray Animal8: 9pm 5000 block from E 2nd StSuspicious5: 4pm 4400 block from E 2nd StSuspicious6: 02: 2900 block from De Smet DrSuspicious8: 07: 2800 block from Cy AveSuspicious9: 9pm 1000 block from Cy AveSuspicious12: 28 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdTheft8: 09 AM E 15. St & Lennox AveTraffic Stop8: 52 AM 1300 block from S Poplar StTraffic Stop11: 09 AM 3500 block from E 2. StTraffic Stop11: 30 AM E 2. St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop11: 38 h EK St & Bryan Stock TrlTraffic Stop11: 48 h 900 Block von S Elm StTraffic Sto S12: 09 PM E 3. St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop12: 20 PM 1000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 41 PM 1000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 56 PM Cy Ave & S Pappel StTraffic Stop1: 20 PM 1000 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 25:00 900 Block W Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop1: 48:00 N Walsh Dr & Legion LnTraffic Stop3: 44 a.m.E 12.St & Country Club RTraffic Stop4: 13 p.m. 1100 block Cy AveTraffic Stop4: 13 p.m. W Collins Dr & S Poplar StTraffic Stop4: 36 PM 1100 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop4: 56 PM Tranquility WayTraffic Stop4: 57 PM Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop5: 29 PM W 13.St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop6: 23 PM Landmark Dr & E 2.StTraffic Stop6: 39 PM E 12.St & S Walsh DrTraffic-Stop9: 4 p.m. Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic stop 9:34 a.m. E 15th St & N Poplar StTraffic stop 9:46 a.m. W 1st St & Nichols AveTraffic stop stelle9: 52 Uhr E 2. St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop9: 58 PM 3200 Block from Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop9: 59 PM E 3. St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop10: 09 PM E 2. St & Se Wyo ming BlvdTraffic-Stop10: 4 p.m. E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic stop 10: 9 p.m. Cy Ave & Westridge DrTraffic stop 10: 27 a.m. E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic stop 10: 27 a.m.S Beverly St & Farnum StTraffic stop 10: 35 p.m. 3600 block from E 2nd StTraffic stop10: 38 a.m. Cy Ave & Cascade AveTraffic stop10: 42 a.m.EC St & N Jefferson StTraffic stop10: 58 a.m.E 2nd St & Country Club RdTraffic stop11: 00 a.m. E 12th St & S Walsh DrTraffic stop 11:07 a.m. Legion Ln & N Walsh DrTraffic Stop 11:13 p.m. E 2nd St & S Kimball StTraffic Stop 11:18 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 12th STraffic Stop 11:36 p.m. N Center St & WD StTraffic Stop 11:43 p.m. Block from Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop9: 30 a.m. 1400 Block Country Club RdVehicle Aband.1: 57 PM 4400 Block E 2nd StWanted Person2: 53 P M 1000 Block Cy AveWanted Person12: 58 PM 3300 Block Stagecoach DrWelfare Check1: 36 PM 500 Block S Walsh DrWelfare Check3: 30 PM 1000 Block from S Beverly StWelfare Check7: 39 PM 600 Block from Se Wyoming BlvdWelfare Check

Sunday – January 26th

TimeLocationCall Type4: 11:00 a.m. 300 block EM St911-Welfare12: 36:00 p.m. 0 block Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security12: 06:00 a.m. 6800 block Columbia River RdAnimal noise6: 43:00 a.m. 6300 block Cole Creek Rd.Animal problem1: 04:00 a.m. 900 block N Elma StCitizen Comp12: 52 AM 1700 block Hyview DrHit And Run2: 55 AM 300 Block W Midwest AveReddi12: 05 AM 900 Block Jane StTraffic Stop12: 45 AM 1300 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 53 AM E 2nd St & S Beech StTraffic Stop4: 02 AM 2100 Block von E 23rd StWelfare Check9: 43 AM 1900 block from S Poplar St911-Welfare10: 18 AM 2500 block from S Jefferson St911-Welfare10: 39 AM 400 block from Westshore Rd911-Welfare11: 05 AM 800 block from EE St911 -Welfare11: 58 AM 500 block Park Ave911-Welfare1 : 19 PM 5800 Block E 2nd St911-Welfare2: 05 PM 4200 Block E 2nd St911-Welfare6: 44 PM 1200 Block S Cottonwood St911-Welfare7: 50 PM 1400 Block of Birch St911-Welfare10: 36 PM 2500 Block from S Mckinley St911- Welfare4: 48 PM S Lowell St & E 12.StAccident Pd7: 11 AM 3000 Block v on T alon DrAlarm Security7: 31:00 1500 Block Centennial CtAlarm Security7: 44:00 3000 Block Talon DrAlarm Security1: 48:00 200 Block S Center StAlarm Security11: 31:00 6500 Block Cherokee LnAnimal Bite9: 35:00 8000 Block Bessemer Bend SouthAnimal Noise11: 35:00 1300 block from S Cedar StAnimal Noise11: 8 p.m. 500 block from S Walsh DrAssault5: 52 h 0 block from events DrAttempt-Locate6: 22 p.m. E 2nd St & S Lennox StAttempt-Locate10: 50 h 2000 block from Fremont AveBurglary Res9: 51 AM 300 block from W Midwest AveCitizen Assist10: 32 AM 1000 block from S Chestnut StCitizen Assist2: 49 PM 2300 block from E 8 StCitizen Assist4: 40 PM 500 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist4: 30 PM Ali Cir & S Missouri AveCitizen Comp3: 53 PM Riverbend RdDead Animal10: 35 PM 900 block from N Mckinley StDisturbance10: 00 PM 400 block from EA StDrugs11: 27 AM 2600 block from E 3rd StEms Assist9: 00 PM 900 block from W 10th StEms Assist1: 53 PM 1100 block from S Nebraska AveFamily Fight2 : 08 PM 1600 blo ck by Custer AveFamily Fight7: 17 PM 1100 block Goodstein DrFireworks8: 32:00 a.m. 600 block Andrea LnFraud4: 23:00 1000 block Cy AveHit And Run11: 50:00 1000 block S Cherry StLoud Music8: 53:00 a.m. 700 block St Mary StMisc. Fire11: 49 AM 600 Block EM StMissing Person9: 05 PM S Wolcott St & College DrMotorist Assist8: 07 AM 1500 Block Centennial CtReddi4: 08 PM Cy Ave & Energy LnReddi12: 25 PM St Mary St & EK StStray Animal1: 25 PM 3800 Block Ridgecrest DrStray Animal6: 43 a.m. 700 Block E 3rd StSuspicious3: 05 a.m.W Midwest Ave & S David StTheft9: 34 a.m. E 2nd St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop10: 3 p.m. 600 Block Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop10: 30 a.m. E 12 St & Manor DrTraffic Stop10 : 45 p.m. 300 blocks EE StTraffic Stop11: 41 p.m. 2800 blocks Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop11: 52 p.m. Cy Ave & Indian PaintbrushTraffic Stop12: 13 p.m. E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop2: 40 p.m. S Poplar St & Sw Wyoming BTraffic Stop3: 22 E 2nd St & S Sun DrTraffic Stop5: 7 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & ChinookTraffic Stop5: 28 p.m. E 12th St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop5: 47 p.m. W 13th St & Birch StTraffic Stop6: 2 p.m. EA St & N Beverly StTraffic Stop6: 2 p.m. EA St & N Beverly StTraffic Stop7: 1 p.m. 300 block from S Kimball StTraf fic Stop7: 26 a.m.K & JaneTra ffic Stop8: 29 a.m. E 2nd St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop8: 56 a.m. E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop8: 58 p.m. EB St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop9: 9 p.m. W 1. St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop9: 39 a.m. E 2.St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop9: 50 a.m. EH St & N Jefferson StTraffic Stop10: 32 a.m. E 12.St & S Melrose StTraffic Stop10: 34 a.m. S Elm St & W 12. StTraffic Stop11: 6 p.m. W Collins Dr & S Ash StTraffic Stop7: 44 PM 2300 block from E 8th StVehicle Theft1: 39 PM 1000 block from N Washington StVicious Animal10: 43 AM 300 block from W Midwest AveWanted Person8: 46 AM 300 block from N Lincoln StWeapon Offense11: 16 AM 1000 block from S Cedar StWelfare Check1: 44 PM 2900 block from Zion LnWelfare Check1: 46 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StWelfare Check

Monday – 27.01

TimeLocationCall Type5: 03 AM 4000 Block Washakie St911-Welfare1: 21 AM 3000 Block Talon DrAlarm Security4: 57 AM 3500 Block Swanton AveAlarm Security5: 45 AM 2. St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop5: 54 AM E 13. St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop6 : 2pm N Beverly St & Burlington Traffic Stop