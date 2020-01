(Map image courtesy of Google)

CASPER, Wyo. – Information for the Casper Police Department event report and map is provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be given, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement appeal. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of law enforcement.

Wednesday – January 22nd

TimeLocationCall Type11: 28 AM 4800 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare11: 26 AM 2900 block from Cyclone Dr911-Welfare11: 55 AM 5700 block from Highland Dr911-Welfare12: 39 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming Blvd911-Welfare11: 26 PM 1400 block from Missouri Ave911-Welfare5: 12 p.m. I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / Us accident Pi9: 39 p.m. Wy 258 | Mp 8Agency Assist4: 26 PM 1400 Block Wilkins CirAgency Assist8: 19 AM 4200 Block Puma DrAlarm Security8: 29 AM 2100 Block Allendale BlvdAlarm Security2: 57 PM 2300 Block Cy AveAlarm Security5: 07 PM 3500 Block Swanton AveAlarm Security1: 25 PM 7600 Block from ForumAnimal Problem3: 49 PM 4700 block from Tranquility Way C 208Animal Problem5: 02 PM 800 block from Werner CtAnimal Problem12: 18 PM W 1st St & N Poplar StAttempt-Locate1: 56 PM 2700 block from Cy AveAttempt-Locate4: 08 PM 700 block from Se Wyoming Blvd Try-Locate4: 58 PM E 4th St & S Beverly Try-Locate1: 57 PM 200 block by N David StBackground1: 59 PM 200 block by N David StBackground1: 04 PM 1600 block by E 27.StBad Check2: 43 PM 2400 block by E Yellowstone HwyBad Check10: 51 AM 4300 block by Casper Mountain RdBurglary Other7: 30 AM 2000 block by BoysenCitizen Assist2: 19 PM 200 block by W 11.StCitizen Assist4: 29 PM 0 block by MarigoldCitizen Assist5: 45 PM 600 block by N Poplar StCitizen Assist5: 23 .00 hrs 4100 block from S Poplar St Citizen Comp5: 02 PM 3600 block from E 2nd StCitizen Comp4: 39 PM 100 block from EM St 5 5Civil Matter2: 39 PM Wilkins Cir & N Poplar StDead Animal8: 23 AM 900 block from StaffordDeceased Animal8 : 38 PM 1200 block from CornwallDeceased Person12: 24 PM 2900 block from Cyclone DrDisturbance5: 52 PM 100 block from N Forest DrDrugs10: 32 PM 800 block from N Grant StDrugs9: 17 PM 6300 block from Squash Blossom RdFamily Fight9: 03 AM 900 block from S Elm StFight7: 05 PM 1200 block of W 15th StFire Assist8: 40 p.m. 1000 block S Melrose StFraud2: 36 p.m. Jim Bridger Ave & BellaireInformation12: 28 p.m. 600 block Cy AveMissing Person1: 55 p.m. E 15th St & S Beverly StMotorist Assist9 : 26 p.m. 800 Block S David StParking Problem 10: 56 a.m. 1500 Block Westridge TerParking Problem 12: 43 p.m. Coliseum WayParking Problem 2: 28 p.m. 100 Block S Center StParking Problem 3: 1 p.m. 4900 Block E 2nd StProperty Found 2: 59 a.m. Eagle Dr & Sw Wyoming BlvdReddi 7: 12 a.m. 900 block from E 26 StReddi1: 50 PM 2405 Cy AveRunaway Juvnile3: 57 PM 1600 Block of E 12. StRunaway Juvnile12: 47 PM 4400 Block of E 2. StShoplifting7: 42 AM 700 Block of W 59. StStray Animal8: 34 AM 1600 Block of Pine StStray Animal7 : 06 AM 1100 block from S Boxelder StStray Animal9: 59 AM 1500 block from S Wilson StStray Animal10: 24:00, 500 blocks S Eight Mile RdStray Animal10: 34:00, W 12th St & S Elm StStray Animal12: 58: 00:00, 2405 Cy AveStray Animal2: 29:00, 2500 blocks Bellaire DrStray Animal5: 49:00, W 12th St & S Poplar StStray Animal6: 03 PM 900 block of E23rd StStray Animal10: 51 PM 700 block from college DrSuspicious8: 57 AM 4400 block from E 2. StTheft3: 06 PM 300 block from WA StTheft3: 46 PM 600 block from N Sun DrTheft10: 53 AM 900 block from S Elm StTobacco Ordinan7: 04 PM E 22. St & S Jefferson StTraffic Hazard7 : 59 AM Cy Ave & W 14th StTraffic Stop8: 07 AM E Yellowstone Highway & N MckiTraffic Stop8: 39 AM E 2nd St & S Huber DrTraffic Stop8: 42 AM 2nd St & S Walsh DrTr affic Stop8: 55 AM 4200 Block from E 2. StTraffic Stop8: 56 AM Farnum St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop8: 58 AM 2900 Block k from E 2. StTraffic Stop9: 00 a.m. E 2. St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop9: 12 a.m. 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop9: 7 p.m. E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Stop9: 27 p.m. S Walsh Dr & E 2nd StTraffic Stop9: 29 p.m. E 2nd St & S Socony PlTraffic Stop9: 41 p.m. E 2. St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop9: 45 a.m. E 2.St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop10: 00 a.m. 800 block of E 2. StTraffic Stop10: 05 a.m.E 2. St & Trigood DrTraffic Stop10: 10 a.m. S Montana Ave & E 2. StTraffic Stop10: 28 a.m. E 2. St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop10: 40 a.m. E 2. St & S Socony PlTraffic Stop10: 41 a.m. 2900 Block of E 2. StTraffic Stop10: 59 a.m. E 2. St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop11: 4 p.m. E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop11: 34 a.m. S Huber Dr & E 2nd StTraffic Stop11: 36 p.m. 800 block from EA StTraffic Stop11: 37 p.m. E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop11: 43 AM E 2. St & S Walsh DrTraffic station 11:49 AM E 2nd stop St & S Sinclair PlTraffic11: 59 AM E 2nd stop St & S Walsh DrTraffic12: 00 PM E 2nd stop St & S Montana AveTraffic12: 20 PM S David St & In Industrial AvTraffic stop1: 7:00 p.m. 1000 block Cy AveTraffic Stop2: 11:00 p.m. 4000 Block S Poplar StTraffic Stop3: 3:00 p.m. E 21st St & S Missouri AveTraffic Stop4: 3:00 p.m. W 9th St & S David StTraffic Stop4: 6:00 p.m. E 15th St & Hazelwood DrTraffic Stop4: 58 a.m. Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop5: 6 p.m. W 13th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop5: 8 p.m. W 15th St & S Cedar StTraffic Stop5: 29 a.m. 1800 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop5: 35 a.m. S Poplar St & W 13th StTraffic Stop5: 41 a.m.W 20th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop5: 44 a.m.E 1st St & N Center StTraffic Stop5: 50 a.m. S Poplar St & W 11.StTraffic Stop5: 55 a.m. Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop6: 1:00 p.m. 1800 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop6: 1:00 p.m. EH St & St Mary StTraffic Stop6: 8:00 p.m. Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop6: 3:00 p.m. S Conwell St & E 15. StTraffic Stop6: 47 a.m. 1700 block from E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop9: 4 p.m. W Yellowstone Highway & S WalnTraffic Stop9: 5 p.m. E Yellowstone Highway & N MckiTraffic Stop9: 34 a.m. E 2.St & S Beverly Highway Stop9: 49 a.m. E 2. St & S Forest DrTraffic Sto p8: 28 AM E 1st St & N Sinclair PlVehicle Aband. 8:38 AM Boots Dr & Centennial VillVehicle Aband. 10:07 AM 1000 Block of S Boxelder StVehicle Aband. 10:35 AM W 13. St & S Boxelder StVehicle Aband.12: 49 PM N Poplar St & Jc’s WayVehicle Aband.11: 1:00 p.m. 1000 block from S David StVehicle Aband. 8:22 p.m. 300 block from S Jackson StWanted Person10: 54:00 2900 block from Cyclone DrWelfare Check11 : 50 p.m. 900 block from S Beverly StWelfare Check2: 8 p.m. 200 block HoneysuckleWelfare Check6: 5 p.m. 1500 block Kit Carson AveWelfare Check5: 58 p.m. 200 block N David StWelfare Check9: 53 p.m. 600 block Cy AveWelfare Check

Thursday – January 23

TimeLocationCall Type12: 48 AM 700 Block Landmark Dr911-Welfare4: 14 AM 1200 Block S Spruce St911-Welfare1: 50 AM 1000 Block N Center StAlarm Security6: 52 AM 1900 Block S Missouri AveBurglary Auto1: 15 AM 1900 Block S Missouri Ave 22 221Burglary Res2 : 8:00 p.m. 1900 block from S Missouri AveBurglary Res12: 9:00 p.m. 600 block from S Walsh DrCitizen Comp5: 3:00 p.m. 1,700 block from S Conwell StDisturbance4: 5:00 p.m. 800 block from E 3rd StGas Leak12: 2:00 p.m. W 14th St & S Boxelder StTraffic Stop3 : 32 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 21. STraffic Stop6: 25 p.m. E 12. St & S Wisconsin AvTraffic Stop12: 38 p.m. 200 Block ColumbineUnconsciousness