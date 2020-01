(Map image courtesy of Google)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report and map are provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be given, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement appeal. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation upon arrival of law enforcement officers.

Friday – January 17th

TimeLocationCall Type3: 37 PM 3300 block by Aerie Dr911-Welfare7: 08 PM 2800 block by Waterford911-Welfare7: 58 PM 300 block by S Fenway St911-Welfare11: 07 PM 2100 block by Frances St911-Welfare10: 27 AM 1500 block by S Mckinley StAgency Assist1: 02 PM 4100 block from Talon DrAgency Assist1: 46 PM 3500 block from Meadowlark DrAgency Assist3: 53 PM 1700 block from W 25.StAgency Assist3: 59 PM 1200 block from E 2. StAgency Assist5: 13 PM 1100 block from St Mary StAgency Assist7: 06 PM 100 block by N Wilson StAgency Assist7: 17 PM 300 block by S Lowell StAgency Assist8: 50 AM 300 block by Landmark DrAlarm Security7: 37 PM 100 block by Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security9: 50 PM 6300 block by E 2nd StAlarm Security6: 53 PM 1200 block from S Fenway StAnimal Problem6: 41 PM 1900 block from S Beverly StAssault12: 06 PM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming Blvd attempt localization5: 07 PM E 2nd St & S Wolcott attempt localization12: 27 PM 3000 block from Independence CtCitizen Assist3: 09 PM 1300 block by S Mckinley StCitizen Assist8: 04 AM E 15th St & Se Wyo ming BlvDead Animal10: 32pm Se Wyoming Blvd & S MckinlDead Animal3: 46pm Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrDead Animal5: 49pm 1000 block by N Elma StDisturbance12: 46pm 1100 block by Bruce LnDrugs11: 10 p.m. 700 block from S Walsh DrExtra Patrol8: 10 a.m. 2900 block Cyclone DrFight11: 4 p.m. 4200 block Hospitality LnFire Assist9: 46 p.m. 5100 block Lupine LnFraud2: 58 p.m. 2400 block Grandview PlFraud3: 53 p.m. 2100 block LilacFraud9: 51 Clock 900 block S Beverly StJuvenile Prob12: 39 PM 900 block from S Beverly StJuvenile Prob5: 11 PM 5000 block from E 2nd StJuvenile Prob9: 02 PM 3000 block from Lost Springs RdJuvenile Prob11: 12 PM 1600 block from E 12. StJuvenile Prob3: 01 PM 2000 block by Casper StMotorist Assist11: 3.00 p.m. 100 block by S Durbin Parking problem 2: 45.00 a.m. 100 block by W 2. Parking problem 2: 52.00 a.m. 100 block by W 2. Parking problem 2: 56.00 p.m. W 2. St & S David parking problem 3:02 a.m. 200 block from W Yellowstone HwyPark problem 3:06 PM 200 block from S David StParking Problem3: 16 PM 300 block from S David StParking Problem3: 11:30 p.m. 300 block from S DavidParking Problem3: 28:00 200 block from W Yellowstone HwyParking Problem3: 33:00 200 block from W Yellowstone HwyParking Problem3: 42: 200 block from S Center StParking Problem3: 56: 200 block from S Center StParking Problem4: 06 PM 100 block from E 2nd StParking Problem4: 13 PM 100 block from S Center StParking Problem4: 16 PM 100 block from S Center StParking Problem7: 10 AM 200 block by N David StProperty Found9: 17 AM 600 block by W 11th StProperty Found11: 5 p.m. 1400 block Fairdale AveProperty Lost12: 12 p.m. EG St & N Wolcott StPublic Intox8: 6 p.m. 200 block EJ StStray Animal2: 55 h 8200 Block Speas RdStray Animal4: 32 p.m. 700 Block Camp Davis CirStray Animal9: 4 p.m. S Coffman Ave & Granada AvStray Animal9: 33 p.m. 2100 Block by Richard StStructure Fire9: 38 p.m. E 1st St & N Fenway StSuspicious3: 5 p.m. 500 Block from S Beech StSuspicious3: 46 p.m. EK St & N Grant StSuspicious5: 04 a.m. E 8. St & S Beech StSuspicious9: 25 a.m. 2900 block from Belmont RdSuspi cious7: 11 AM 4100 block from S Center StTheft9: 23 AM 4200 block from Legion LnTheft2: 29 PM 1400 block by WaterfordTheft3: 53 PM 6000 block from E 2nd StTheft11: 11 PM 500 block from S Center StTheft10: 33 AM 100 block from N Minnesota AveThreatening8: 39 a.m. 800 car block LnTobacco Ordinan10: 22.00 1400 car block S Elm StTobacco Ordinan9: 02 a.m.E 2nd St & S Sinclair PlTraffic Stop 9: 09 a.m. EA St & N Lennox StTraffic Stop 10: 52 a.m. 200 car block N David StTraffic Stop 11: 1 p.m. W 13. St & Maple StTraffic Stop 1: 2 p.m. E 2. St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 1: 51 E 15th St & Jamaica DrTraffic Stop2: 39h E 5th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 50h E 6th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop2: 57 PM 1100 Block from E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop3: 34 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop5: 23 PM EK St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop10: 08 PM S Odell Ave & W 29.StTraffic Stop10: 2 8 PM W 42nd St & Allyson PlTraffic Stop10: 33 PM E 2nd St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop11: 01 PM S Pappel St & King BlvdTraffic Stop11: 56 PM E 15.St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop10: 25:00 2300 block of E 18th St 700 712 vehicle theft9: 51 a.m. 2500 block of E 15th wanted person12: 22 p.m. EH St & N Beech St wanted person1: 1pm 1600 block of Eastbrook Ave wanted person2: 9pm 5700 block of Highland DrWanted person10: 36 AM 0 block of Valley DrWelfare Check12: 49 PM 1200 block from N Center StWelfare Check1: 41 PM 5100 block from Blackmore RdWelfare Check3: 04 PM 3000 block from Indiana AveWelfare Check9: 12 PM 800 block from W 15 StWelfare Check9: 44 PM 300 block WF StWelfare Check11: 24 PM 1100 Block Boulder DrWelfare Check

Saturday – January 18th

TimeLocationCall Type2: 8 p.m. 2100 block W Odell Ave911-Welfare3: 5 p.m. 2200 block Cy AveAlarm Security3: 51 p.m. 2900 block Prospector DrAlarm Security6: 09 a.m. 2300 block Breck AveCitizen Assist4: 05 p.m. 2000 block BoysenCivil Matter12: 21 AM 3900 block from E 12.StHit and Run1: 24 AM 300 block from N Center StHit and Run4: 28 AM 3000 block from Bruhn WayMissing Person2: 15 AM 1100 block from S Beverly StReddi2: 58 AM 1400 block from W 29.StShots Fired12: 05 AM Country Club Rd & E 6th StTraffic Stop12: 06h00 E 1st St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop12: 12h00 E 15th St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop1: 09h00 3300 Block Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 59h00 2300 Block S Odell AveTraffic Stop2: 45 AM 5800 block from E 2nd StUnsecure Premis12: 09 AM 1400 block from S Nebraska AveWelfare Check12: 12 AM 300 block from N Walsh DrWelfare Check3: 35 AM E 12. St & S Beverly StWelfare Check6: 21 AM 3900 block from DorsetWelfare Check9: 05.00 0 block from, 11:51 a.m. 200 block from N David St911-Welfare5: 32:00 p.m. 3200 block from E 15.St911-W elfare5: 27 PM 3500 block from Medicine Bow St911-Welfare7: 04 PM 200 block from Siskin St911-Welfare10: 05 PM 800 block from E 3rd St911-Welfare12: 59 PM 2900 block from E 7th StAccident Pd5: 46 PM E 12th St & S Walsh DrAccident Pd4: 03am E 1st St & N Mckinley StAccident Pi4: 1pm Cy Ave & W 13th StAccident Pi5: 47pm W Midwest Ave & S Walnut SAccident Pi2: 10pm 100 block N Grant StAgency Assist7: 55: 6500 block from E 2nd StAlarm Security8: 02 AM 2800 block from Circle Drive NorthAnimal Problem11: 32 AM 100 block from S Wolcott StAnimal Problem2: 48 PM 1100 block from N Washington StAnimal Problem1: 32 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAssault11: 18 AM 100 block from S Elk StBurglary Auto9: 48:00 1600 block from E 2nd StBurglary Busine9: 07:00 am 3000 block from Indiana AveCitizen Assist9: 48:00 4100 block from Talon DrCitizen Assist9: 42:00 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist7: 42 PM 1100 Block by Bruce LnCitizen Assist5: 49 PM 200 Block N Park StCitizen Comp11: 26 PM 900 block N Lincoln StCitizen Comp2: 57 PM 300 0 block from E 1st StCivil Standby12: 10 PM 500 block from Wind River AveDeceased Person1: 44 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StDisturbance5: 08 PM 1200 block from S Oak StDisturbance5 : 27 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdDisturbance10: 25 PM 100 block from N Grant StDisturbance10: 44 PM 700 block from S Walsh DrExtra Patrol9: 28 AM EH St & St Mary StFire Assist12: 57 PM 400 block from Se Wyoming BlvdHit And Run4: 54 PM 5000 block from S Oak StHit And Run5: 33 PM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdHit And Run3: 59 PM 5100 block from Jonah DrJuvenile Prob10: 16 PM 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 28 281Loud Music3: 45 PM 2000 block from S Mckinley StMissing Person12: 59 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StParking Problem1: 37 PM 100 block from S Center StParking Problem3: 7:00 p.m. 800 block from N Poplar StProperty Damage9: 1:00 p.m. 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdPublic Intox4: 53:00 p.m. 4200 block from Cy AveShoplifting8 : 4:00 p.m. 2300 block from Metro RdSt ray Animal9: 7:00 p.m. 1700 block from Brookview DrStray Animal11: 29:00 a.m. 200 block N David StStray Animal12: 5:00 p.m. 2200 block E 7th StStray Animal12: 6:00 p.m. 2600 block Salt Creek HwyStray Animal2: 25:00 p.m. 2900 block Saratoga RdStray Animal4: 05:00 a.m. 900 block S Poplar StStray Animal8: 57:00 600 block Granite Peak DrStray Animal12: 4:00 p.m. 1100 block S Walnut StStructure Fire6: 16 PM 1100 block from N Poplar StTraffic Hazard11: 17 AM 700 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop12: 16 PM Cascade Ave & W Coffman AvTraffic Stop12: 15 PM E 3rd St & Country Club RdTraffic Stop3: 16 PM 500 block from N Beverly StTraffic Stop3: 42 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic Stop6: 26 PM 2600 block from Cy AveTraffic Stop7: 43 PM 1700 Block of EK StTraffic Stop8: 25 PM EF St & N Beverly StTraffic Stop8: 39 PM E 1.St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop9: 22:00 Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop9: 44:00 S Poplar St & W 13.StTraffic Stop9: 50 Uhr E 2. St & S Beech StTraffic Stop9: 56 a.m.W 11. St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop10: 10 p.m. W 13. St & S Cherry StTraffic Stop10: 11 p.m. E 15. St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop10: 44 a.m. Cy Ave & S Poplar StTraffic Stop10: 47 a.m. EA St & N Washington StTraffic Stop10: 59 PM 3300 Block of Cy AveTraffic Stop11: 23 PM W 13th St & Cy AveTraffic Stop11: 15 PM 100 block by N Grant StWanted Person12: 57 PM 100 block by N Grant StWelfare Check2: 09 PM 4400 block by S Ash StWelfare Check6: 11 p.m. 2700 block Lynn LnWelfare Check10: 55.00 EF StWelfare Check

Sunday – January 19th

TimeLocationCall Type1: 37 AM 2300 block from E 7th St911-Welfare2: 21 AM 1100 block from EF St911-Welfare4: 29 AM Casper Mountain Rd & CampuAttempt-Locate5: 20 AM 1400 block from Morado DrCitizen Assist12: 35 AM 1600 block from Kit Carson AveDisturbance1: 40 AM 4000 block by Gannett StDisturbance2: 49 AM 1800 block by Brigham Young AveDisturbance6: 40 AM 100 block by N Grant StDisturbance1: 38 AM 1100 block by N Poplar StReddi6: 03 AM 1400 block by E 15th StShots Fired1: 12 AM E 12.St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop3: 32pm E 2nd St & NewportTraffic Stop4: 04am E 4th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop4: 56pm E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Stop1: 03pm 1600 block by Kit Carson Ave Desired Person1: 55 AM 600 block from S Walsh DrWelfare Check3: 02 AM 300 block from W Midwest AveWelfare Check8: 42 AM 4000 block from S Poplar St911-Welfare11: 31 AM 400 block from S Walsh Dr911-Welfare5: 43 PM 1200 block from E 2nd St911-Welfare5: 45 PM 4100 block from W 38th St911-Welfare7: 49 PM 4000 block by S Poplar St911-Welfare10: 31 AM 0 block of MagnoliaAccident Pd1: 40 PM 2000 block by S Beverly StAccident Pd6: 02 PM Westridge Dr & Cy AveAccident Pi9: 21 PM 1900 block by S Missouri AveAccident Pi11: 32 AM 1800 block by E 4th StAlarm Security12: 25 PM 400 block from Landmark DrAlarm Security1: 45 PM 2300 block from Metro RdTier Biss3: 40 PM 100 block from N WilsonTier Noise10: 26 AM 500 block from S BeverlyTier Problem10: 43 AM 1400 block from Missouri AveTier Problem2: 22 PM 1100 block from W 12th Animal Problem6: 34 PM S Mckinley St & E 3rd attempt localization1: 22 PM 400 block from Harden DrBurglary Auto8: 49 PM 1700 block from Elk AveBurglary Res2: 59 PM 6200 block from Menard DrCitizen Comp9: 35 PM 2000 block from BuffaloCitizen Comp7: 21 PM 1600 block from E 3rd StCivil Standby6: 53 PM Lincoln Ave & Milton AveDead Animal1: 44 PM 100 block from Yucca CirDisturbance8: 15 PM 1400 block from Goodstein DrDisturbance9: 26 PM 1100 block from W 13. StEms Assist1: 55 PM 4800 block from Vista WayE xtra Patrol9: 29 a.m. 800 block Lincoln AveExtra Patrol8: 42 a.m. 2200 b Castle of S. Mckinley StFamily Fight11: 3 p.m. 100 block from EK StFamily Fight7: 7 p.m. 1600 block from E. 12. StFight8: 12 p.m. N. Beverly St & E YellowstoFight7: 04:00 a.m. 2700 block by Palmer DrFire Assist8: 43.00 a.m. 3500 block by Blue Sage LnHarassment6: 18 PM 1600 block Westridge DrHit And Run2: 25 PM 1100 block S Jackson StJuvenile Prob2: 03 PM 100 block ColumbineLoud Music10: 43 AM 2400 Block Grandview PlMissing Animal3: 36 PM E 2nd St & Scotthill RdMotorist Assist3: 23 PM Casper Mountain RdParks Violation10: 14.00 p.m. 200 Block N David StProperty Found4: 33.00 p.m. 1000 Block E 2nd StProperty Found4: 51.00 600 Block Se Wyoming BlvdPublic Intox11: 08h00 block Cy AvePublic Intox8: 05h00 Kingsboro Rd & Mariposa BlReddi12: 28 PM 6800 block from Columbia River RdStray Animal2: 22 PM 500 block from Milton AveStray Animal4: 21 PM W 12.St & S David StStray Animal5: 30 PM S Poplar St & W 23 ay Animal6: 24 PM 1700 block by Fetterman AveStray Animal12: 31 PM 1800 block by Kearney AveStructure Fire12: 02 PM N Poplar St & Jc’s WaySuspicious3: 07 PM 1100 block by S Cedar StSuspicious4: 06 PM 1600 block by EK StSuspicious5: 08 PM 200 Block from N Durbin StSuspicious9: 19 AM 400 Block from WF StTheft9: 48 AM 1900 Block from S Missouri Ave 33 333Theft2: 45 PM 300 Block from S Durbin StTheft3: 47 PM 500 Block from Granite Peak DrTheft5: 02 PM 1000 Block from S Cedar StThreatening7: 08 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrTraffic Stop7: 31 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrTraffic Stop8: 28 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Arroyo DTraffic Stop8: 36 p.m. 1800 Block EK StTraffic Stop8: 37 p.m. Rainbow Dr & Arroyo DrTraffic Stop8: 54 E 2nd St & S Lennox StTraffic Stop 9:29 a.m. 4400 Block S Poplar StTraffic Stop 10:15 a.m. AM Sw Wyoming Blvd & ChinookTraffic Stop 10:27 p.m. E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop 10:38 p.m. E 15th St & S Durbin StTraffic Stop10: 44 a.m.N Jackson St & E Collins DTraffic Stop10: 51 a.m. r S Poplar St & W 21st StTraffic stop 10: 56 a.m. E 1st St & N Lennox StTraffic stop 10: 57 a.m. 1400 Block E Yellowstone HwyTraffic stop 11: 47 a.m. E 16t St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop 11: 55 W 13. St & King BlvdTraffic Stop12: 13 E 21st St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop1: 39 E 2nd St & Landmark DrTraffic Stop4: 20 E 12th St & S Wilson StTraffic Stop4: 41am E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop5: 9pm E Yellowstone Hwy & N MckiTraffic Stop6: 9 p.m. Bryan Stock Trl & EK StTraffic Stop7: 46 a.m. Kit Carson Ave & BellaireTraffic Stop8: 7 p.m. E 2.St & S Beech StTraffic Stop8: 11 p.m. 100 block from N Grant StTraffic Stop9: 17 E 1st St & N Elk StTraffic Stop 9:30 a.m. E 12th St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop 9:39 a.m. Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveTraffic Stop 9:40 a.m. 600 block from WF StTraffic stop 9:43 a.m. 1700 block E Yellowstone HwyTraffic stop 9:48 a.m. E 2nd St & S Jackson StTraffic stop 9:57 a.m. E 14th St & S Durbin StTraffic stop 10:15 a.m. E 1st St & N Park StTraffic stop 10: 5 p.m. W Collins Dr & S Locust StTraffic stop 10: 26 a.m. Cy Ave & Westwood HillTraffic stop 10:30 a.m. W 14. St & S Poplar StTraffic stop 10: 32 a.m. Cy Ave & W Coffman AveTraffic- Stop10: 41 a.m.W Yello wstone Hwy & S WalnTraffic stop10: 57 PM E 2nd St & S Iowa AveTraffic stop11: 45 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic stop11: 54 PM W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic stop3: 50 PM 500 block Andrea LnTraumatic Inj7: 29 AM 500 block from W 1st StUnsecure Premis9: 20 AM 2300 block from Salt Creek HwyVicious Animal2: 40 PM 800 block from S Jackson StWanted Person10: 53 PM E 1st St & N Park StWanted Person11: 30 PM 600 block by Cy AveWanted Person12: 41 PM 2100 block by E 12. StWelfare Check1: 59 PM 800 block by S Jackson StWelfare Check3: 10 PM 300 block by EA StWelfare Check5: 14 PM 600 block by S Walsh DrWelfare Check8: 29 PM 1000 block from S Chestnut StWelfare Check9: 27 PM 1900 block from S Missouri Ave 25 252Welfa re Check11: 35 PM 2400 block from Grandview PlWelfare Check

Monday – January 20th

TimeLocationCall Type2: 25: 500 block from S Walsh Dr911-Welfare2: 22: 1700 block from Shumway Ave911-Welfare3: 27: 300 block from College Dr911-Welfare3: 34: 2400 block from Grandview Pl911-Welfare5: 10: 1200 block from E 22nd St911-Welfare5: 4 p.m. 1700 block Brigham Young Ave911-Welfare6: 25 p.m. 200 block S Socony Pl911-Welfare2: 34 p.m. 4000 block Fort Caspar RdAlarm Security2: 40 p.m. 2200 block Mercy CirAlarm Security2: 53 p.m. 1000 block from N Center StAlarm Security6: 34 AM 1000 block from N Beech StAlarm Security6: 36 AM 3000 block from Talon DrAlarm Security2: 26 AM 2300 block from E 18th St 500 515Citizen Comp6: 51 AM 2200 block from LilacDeceased Person12: 10 AM 1600 block from S Cedar StDisturbance2 : 7 p.m. 600 block from Cy AveDisturbance1: 29 p.m. 1400 block from Missouri AveFamily Fight6: 9 p.m. 3400 block from trappers TrlStray Animal5: 26 p.m. Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Hazard2: 53 p.m. E 5th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop