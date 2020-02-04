Casper municipal councilors, city officials make 2020 financial interests public

(City of Casper, Youtube)

CASPER, Wyo – Statutes of the state of Wyoming require that some city officials disclose whether they have a financial interest in a financial institution in which the city also invests.

Together with all members of the Casper City Council, the following city staff have provided such financial information for 2020:

City manager Carter Napier

Director of financial services Tom Pitlick

Assistant financial director Pete Meyers

Budget / accounting supervisor Evan Condelario

The disclosure forms ask these people to note whether they have an interest in the following institutions:

Their forms for financial disclosure are included in the municipality’s work package.

The city council confirmed the receipt of these forms per minute during their meeting on Tuesday 4 February.

If you want to contact members of Casper City Council about this or another issue, here are their contact details:

Mayor Steve Freel (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Ward I, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Charlie Powell (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Alderman Shawn Johnson (Ward II, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Ken Bates (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Steve Cathey (Ward III, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Bob Hopkins (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Mike Huber (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Ray Pacheco (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Council members can also be reached by e-mail at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your specific neighborhood, but do not know which neighborhood you are in, a map is available on the City of Casper website.