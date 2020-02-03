Casper man dies in a crash near Wright

File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City

CASPER, Wyo – Officials of Wyoming Highway Patrol say they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on January 31, 2020; near the Wright community.

The crash occurred around milepost 69, at Wyoming 59, south of Wright, around 8:52 am.

A Dodge Ram 2017 reportedly drove south on Wyoming 59 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered lane. The Dodge entered the northern roadway and collided with a Kenworth commercial truck to the north of 2018.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 46-year-old Casper, the resident of Wyoming, Peter P. Godwin. Godwin was wearing his seat belt and died of injuries at the crash site.

The Kenworth driver was wearing his seat belt and transported to Campbell County Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed ​​and equipment failure by Godwin is being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 4th fatal outcome on the roads of Wyoming in 2020 compared to 14 in 2019, 6 in 2018 and 6 in 2017 so far.