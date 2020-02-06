Casper is now a public company, but can it deliver? – Adweek

Casper, the direct-to-consumer brand that wants to become more than just a mattress company, officially went public today.

Casper started at $ 14.50, above the original stock price, under the CSPR stock exchange index. The stock rose 20% after the opening. The company’s shares originally priced between $ 12 and $ 13 on February 5 after initially costing $ 17 to $ 19. That means Casper’s value was $ 468 million, which is far below the $ 1.1 billion it received in March 2019, according to Marketwatch.

Casper’s entry into the stock market comes at a time when the DTC industry is facing numerous headwinds, including the FTC lawsuit that blocks Harry’s acquisition of Edgewell Personal Care. As part of the IPO, Casper sent a thank-you email to the customers.

“This isn’t really a story told in the first six and a half hours of trading,” said Matt Hirst, managing partner at West, a venture studio. “The DTC movement is growing up now and this will be the hallmark of people.”

Casper originally released its S-1 filing on January 10 and raised its eyebrows at marketing costs: around $ 114 million in the first nine months of 2019. Casper’s losses also increased to $ 92 million in 2018, compared to $ 73.4 million in 2017 and beyond On September 30, 2019, the company had a repeat rate of only 16% (the repeat rate was 20% in the first nine months of 2019). The real challenge for Casper, according to Hirst, is now to prove that it is not just a mattress brand, but a “sleep company”.

“Companies come up with a big promise to go public and where can that promise be kept,” said Hirst. “With all of its amazing traction to date, Casper will be the one who really defines how people see and want to invest in DTC brands when they mature.”

Part of this maturity includes Casper’s ambition to open 200 stores in the United States. Casper currently has only 60 locations. Bob Phibbs, CEO of New York-based consulting firm The Retail Doctor, questions why it takes so long for the company to open more shops.

“The products they offer to find sleep appear to be far from selling mattresses in a box,” said Phibbs. “If the initial cost is so high, you will lose the profit. Worse, people buy mattresses every seven to ten years, so they have to work harder to reach new competitors.”

According to Brian Callahan, innovation research analyst on the 1010data data management platform, Casper has 910% market share with 1010data, compared to 6% for Purple and 3% for Tuft and Needle.

“Their IPO rating, which is about half of their highest private rating, is a signal – public investors agree,” Callahan said. “With their size and money from the IPO, they could be successful if they are big enough to withstand the inevitable shocks of other DTC mattress manufacturers.”

Casper’s valuation correction is also a “good thing,” said Hirst, as both the stock market and venture capitalists give brands a more realistic outlook.

“If you look at the Casper rating, it will have to be the same sobriety in later rounds of funding from private companies,” said Hirst. “It will create a lot more discipline among the founders and much more sober and realistic thinking.”

Regardless, Hirst points out that Casper deserves recognition as “proof of the strength of a brand that has been built”. The disruptor made buying a mattress an experience for consumers in a way that didn’t exist before.

“It was a real success for brand building, but can the company catch up on a quarterly basis?” Said Hirst. “Can the product base keep the brand promise? It is a win for building brands in a category that building brands was never thought of. “