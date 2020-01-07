Casper is considering granting the last available bar and grill license

Loading...

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper City Council granted two Qdoba restaurants new licenses for bar and grill dishes in December.

They also reserved two additional licenses for future use by restaurant owner John Johnson.

This means that only a bar and grill license is available. Yellowstone Garage and The Hall on Ash owner John Huff has requested this final license, according to the city.

The Yellowstone Garage is currently operated with a liquor retail license. The terms of this license limit its use to location 355 West Yellowstone and do not entitle you to transfer to another location.

Huff is asking the city to change the restrictions so that the retail license can be transferred to Ash for use in the hall, which will be used as event space.

If the city council relaxes the restrictions to allow the transfer of this license, Huff plans to apply for the last remaining bar and grill license for use in the Yellowstone garage.

If this license were granted, Casper would no longer have any remaining bar and grill licenses. The city has a total of 14 bar and grill licenses, which are based on the population.

Such licenses cost $ 10,500 for the first year and $ 3,000 for the annual renewal. They allow companies to sell alcohol only on the premises, with the exception of wine bottles that were bought with a full meal.

Restaurants with bar and grill licenses require that grocery sales account for 60% of their sales.

The city council will discuss the application in its preliminary meeting on Tuesday, January 7th.

