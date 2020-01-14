Casper is considering East Side Dog Park, with minimal amenities

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The city of Casper owns land behind Rocky Mountain Oncology on the east side of the city at 1800 East K Street.

The city council has discussed in recent months about converting this space into a dog park. In November 2019, Tim Cortez, director of Casper Parks and Recreation, submitted some cost estimates to the city council.

During this meeting, the Council indicated a reluctance to spend too much on extensive facilities or improvements.

The issue was raised again at the Council meeting on Tuesday 14 January. Cortez gave the council some estimates of what it would cost to create a dog park with more modest amenities.

After the discussion, the council announced that it would like to submit a proposal to develop the park with minimal amenities for $ 108,000.

They decided to wait for the city staff to finalize the estimates and identify a source of funding before proceeding with the proposal to set up pilot dog parks for “pocket dogs”.

The developer who provided the space to the city also gave $ 100,000 to create a public park in the space.

With an additional $ 25,000 from the city, a dog park with fences, three water features, and electrical services for the features could be created, Cortez said in a memo.

During the meeting, he added that the water features should ensure that the water in the pond continues to circulate in space so that the animals do not get sick from the formation of algae.

The three water features cost around $ 10,000 each, and Cortez says at least three are required to stir the water in the pond.

He said an asphalt path leading into the park could also be built for around $ 20,000, which might be desirable given the area’s soil.

“I think the way is somehow necessary,” said Mayor Khrystyn Lutz, pointing out the seasonal weather conditions in Casper.

Lutz said that this does not have to be asphalt, however, and said that she agreed to a proposal to compact the dirt offered by Councilor Bob Hopkins.

Cortez said compacted dirt roads are something that was not done in his time in the city and you cannot immediately estimate what it would cost.

Mayor Steve Freel asked if the fenced area could be reduced to cut costs. Cortez said that this is an option.

Cortez said, however, that creating less than half an acre for small dogs or one acre for large dogs is generally not recommended in the dog park literature.

Cortez said vinyl-coated six-foot fence with a concrete base could be installed for about $ 65 per linear foot. This is equivalent to approximately $ 27,000 required to enclose a 1-hectare area.

City councilor Charlie Powell pointed out that Cortez’s recommendation on Tuesday was significantly below the recommendation that was proposed in November.

“I think $ 20,000 is a relatively low price,” he said.

When asked what he thought should be done, Cortez said he had no particular preference, but warned the city council to be aware of Mission Creep. He said that after the creation of a park, the city council may expect an opinion calling on the public to make further improvements.

City Councilor Ken Bates said he endorsed the option shown below:

A map of the proposed East Side Dog Park. (City of Casper)

However, other council members favored a proposal that would create a smaller fenced-in area but would include the proposed route. That would bring the cost to around $ 128,000.

Freel said he wants to see an accurate estimate with a path to be inserted into the plan before making a commitment to the plan. He suggested to the council that employees be instructed to proceed with the fence rather than the path that was in place at the time.

If this proposal is followed, the total cost would be approximately $ 108,000. The Council supported this proposal, but asked Cortez to provide more definitive cost estimates.

During the November meeting, the city council also discussed the creation of “pocket” dog areas in some existing city parks.

Cortez proposed to set up “semi-permanent” pocket dog parks in some city parks. This would allow the city to assess the impact of creating such spaces on the parks before the council creates permanent pocket parks.

The council announced that they would hold back at the pocket parks, although some members were in favor of continuing.

“I like it,” said City Councilor Charlie Powell. “We’ll get a feel for whether it kills the grass and then we can move it.”

“For me, this is an experiment, a relatively cheap experiment.”

City Councilor Ray Pacheco also said he supported this proposal, but asked where the funds came from.

Since the proposals discussed on Tuesday are not included in the city’s current budget, City Manager Carter Napier said he had to take care of it. He suggested that one-cent funds be used for the proposals.

Cortez has provided estimates for the establishment of pocket parks in the PV Park and City Park.

Bates proposed to consider a proposal to add a pocket park in City Park and prevent it in PV.

“I think you put this on hold,” Freel said, and suggested to the city council that the first step would be to get to the dog park on the east side and wait for the pocket parks.

Bates said he would find it okay to withhold the pocket park suggestions as long as the council eventually creates some kind of grassy area for dog owners to play with their animals on a leash.

“I don’t want us to see it through next year or the next council,” he said.

Lutz said he was waiting for answers from the city staff before announcing his support.

The cost estimates for the two proposed pocket parks are as follows:

