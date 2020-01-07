Casper helps CATC procure two new buses for up to $ 150,000

Loading...

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – CATC / The Bus offers public transport in the Casper region.

You will receive two new 16 passenger buses with the support of a Wyoming Department of Transportation grant.

However, WYDOT’s grant can only be granted on a reimbursement basis. As CATC does not have the financial resources to purchase it individually, the City of Casper will help with the first payment.

Article below …

The city council approved a repayment agreement with CATC on Tuesday, January 7.

This agreement allows the purchase of the two buses for a maximum amount of $ 149,182.

Once the buses are purchased, CATC will ask WYDOT to reimburse the “federal part of the project,” the city said.

That is 80% of the total cost. The amount CATC would reimburse the city of Casper once it received the WYDOT grant funding would not exceed $ 119,345.60.

The remaining 20% ​​that WYDOT does not reimburse will be provided by the city of Casper.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

Mayor Steve Freel (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Station I, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Charlie Powell (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Shawn Johnson (Station II, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Ken Bates (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Steve Cathey (Station III, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Bob Hopkins (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Mike Huber (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Ray Pacheco (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Council members can also be reached by post at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your community but don’t know which community you are in, you can find a map on the City of Casper website.