Casper gets new tattoo shop; artists fired for grand opening (PHOTOS)

The grand opening of Thomas Walsh and Charlette Tinnelli for their new “Wyoming Tattoo Co” is scheduled for Friday, February 7. (Courtesy of Cari Faye Photography)

CASPER, Wyo – There is a uniquely shaped building at the intersection of Collins Drive, 5th Street and Center Street in the center of Casper.

Thomas Walsh and Charlette Tinnelli have resuscitated the interior of the triangular building, making it their home for their new Wyoming Tattoo Co.

When you want to get an idea of ​​what artists are all about, it helps to get them talking about their art. Walsh did the designs and Tinnelli did the letters on these posters for the Friday February 7 grand opening of their new tattoo shop:

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

Walsh spoke about the inspiration behind the images, starting with the butterfly between the two skulls.

“We see that because this is us and then the life we ​​have together is something new,” Walsh said. “It’s starting. A butterfly, you know, that looks more in the background. The flowers are family.”

While the grand opening is scheduled for February 7, the two have not yet been hanging around.

“We have been busy tattooing since opening,” says Tinnelli.

(Thanks to Cari Faye Photography)

Their idea to Wyoming Tattoo Co. launch together, started around November 2019.

“Charlette came tattooed every two weeks and just like her drive (impressed me”), Walsh said. “I knew she was tattooing, but I had never seen one of her drawings. I had just seen some of her tattoos. But she is tattooed so many times, it’s like,” She has it. ” “

(Thanks to Cari Faye Photography)

“That’s the way you know you’re a tattoo … you’re just going to get tattooed. It’s like she wants to grow, she wants to learn, she’s gonna collect the tattoos. It’s all part of it and I just saw that fire in her. “

Tinnelli decided to tattoo during her first year in high school.

(Thanks to Cari Faye Photography)

“I started tattooing when I was 17, because my father Ryan Tinnelli was a tattoo artist all my life,” she says. “He’s the one I’m looking up to.”

While Tinnelli’s passion for tattoo art brings out family origins, Walsh had a different start.

(Thanks to Cari Faye Photography)

“I started tattooing myself in 2011 and got the chance to do an internship at Joe Chandler in Douglas in 2013,” he says. “I worked with Joe for about a year and tattooed with Cody for about six months at Casey at Extreme Tattoo before getting a job at Black Sunday Tattoo.”

“I went to Black Sunday Tattoo for two years. I opened a private studio in Douglas for a year, and that wasn’t really the case, so I traveled to tattooing in North Dakota, Idaho, and Arizona before returning to Black Sunday.

People sometimes ask Walsh to make mandala-style pieces. (Thanks to Wyoming Tattoo Co.)

Walsh spent another year on Black Sunday before moving to Electric Hare Tattoo. Then Tinnelli started to come in regularly to get tattoos from Walsh and the idea for the new store started to sprout.

“This store is a miracle,” says Walsh. “We had the idea and no funds and we didn’t think we could realize this immediately.”

Walsh says he would think of the triangular building that once housed Sin City tattoos and piercings every time he drove by.

Flowers usually appear in much of Tinnelli’s work. (Thanks to Wyoming Tattoo Co.)

“Every time I drive by, I would think,” Someone has to open that store again because it’s been a tattoo shop for 15 years, “he says.

But Walsh and Tinnelli also viewed other spaces.

“We went to look at some office buildings and they were off the beaten track,” Walsh explains. “You enter the building and you go up the stairs and down the corridor, the last door on the left. There is just no walk-in traffic that you will get out of it and you have to do much more legwork. “

“It was just like a big no.”

Some of the art in the new store is similar to this piece made by Walsh. (Thanks to Wyoming Tattoo Co.)

Knowing that the triangular building was available, Walsh and Tinnelli came to see.

“We came and looked at this place and my heart kept saying,” This is it, “Walsh adds.” We sat down one day and we prayed about it and then, like everything we needed, even the funds. .. everything came to us. “

“And so we opened in December and were busy. People come to get tattooed, people come in to get tattooed. People call. It’s like walking in miracles and the store is a direct result of that. We both just jumped in at the deep end and the more we press on it, the more good things continue to happen. ”

Another example of floral work made by Tinnelli. (Thanks to Wyoming Tattoo Co.)

Tinnelli says that when she focuses on her work as a tattoo artist, she looks forward to it every day.

“It’s pretty cool,” she says. “Instead of waking up in the morning as” I have to go back to work, “it feels like it doesn’t feel like work. I can start creating again. “

Walsh agrees.

“Part of the artistic freedom of tattooing is that we become our own bosses,” he says. “It’s not 9-5, even if we work 9-5. It doesn’t feel that way. Tattooing is one of those things where you never know what will happen. You know that tattoos are going to happen. “

Walsh’s affinity for geometric, mandala-like patterns appears in this piece. (Thanks to Wyoming Tattoo Co.)

“Someone comes to collect a tattoo, but you may never see that person again. You know, even at the end of their life, this tattoo goes in the dirt, but we put it 100% in and they like it and it is like a badge of honor that they come and get it, and we happen to be the ones who can make it. “

Walsh describes something moving about the passion for tattooing.

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“We are proud to be a custom shop and a hand-drawn custom shop where, like the latest technology as far as tattoo equipment is concerned, we keep that human element with our hand-drawn tattoos, keep the art alive,” he says . “It also keeps us alive. There is joy in it. It is a joy to be able to make something for someone or even to be part of the process. Sometimes I feel like I’m sitting behind the glass looking at how it works everything happens even while I’m tattooing. “

A black and white piece by Tinnelli. (Thanks to Wyoming Tattoo Co.)

“There is something supernatural in it that grabs you. When you start tattooing it comes into your blood and you just can’t shake it. If you were born to tattoo or born to collect tattoos or whatever it is, that makes it you will be known pretty soon as soon as you start messing with it. “

So why the name Wyoming Tattoo Co.?

“I always liked the name Wyoming for a tattoo shop, just because Wyoming is a strange word. But “co” because it is co-owned, “Walsh explains.

According to Walsh, the artistic style of Tinnelli can be summarized as “simplifying to beautify the style”.

Much of this work was made by Tinnelli. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“She does a lot of flower arrangements, she does everything that runs through the door,” he says. “So whether they want full color or black and gray, she beats it out of the park and her drawing style is just her own style.”

“She can draw anything. She definitely has a lot of psychedelic influence in her art and I think a lot of it probably comes from her father, because he also has that kind of style. But her style is her own style. “

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

Walsh says the goal is to find a style that is both attractive and long-lasting.

“He does many traditional things and many cool mandalas,” Tinnelli says.

Walsh says that this piece, which is in store, was made by Keith Haines at Black Sunday Tattoo. ((Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

Walsh describes their most important tattoo styles as traditional, pseudo-traditional and neo-traditional.

“Our style is like, I don’t know, pseudo-traditional style or the recipe for a tattoo that will stand the test of time,” he says. “That’s what you get when you come to us.”

“It seems that the more we tattoo, the more we come to and I feel that we are very blessed to be able to make the tattoos.”

The walls of the interior of the new store are covered with art. Part of it is the art of Walsh and Tinnelli and the rest are pieces they have collected from other artists and tattoo artists.

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“There are just things to look at everywhere,” Tinnelli says.

“It’s bold. It’s clear. It’s colorful,” Walsh says about the space. “I’ve collected paintings from tattooists.”

A piece comes from Keith Haines of Black Sunday Tattoo, whose work, according to Walsh, stands out in the community. Haines brought a piece with them when they opened the new store.

Records on the wall can be removed and placed on the player in the store. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“So that was like grandfather’s tattoo coming in to say,” Here’s the blessing, you know? “Walsh says.

There are also vinyl records on the walls.

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“If you want to take a record off the wall, throw it on the record player while you are chilling in the lobby, then it is all useful,” says Walsh.

Another poster on the wall was given to them by The Bourgeois Pig, where some of the big opening events of Friday will take place.

These designs are made by Walsh. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“Our grand opening party is 7 February,” says Tinnelli. “It’s going to take a whole day, but from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. we’re having a tattoo party here at Wyoming Tattoo Co. We have a big flash magazine for everyone to choose from. $ 50 tattoos all day.”

“And then the afterparty in The Bourgeois Pig and we have two bands, Piss Listener and Spangler (light).”

The concert is from 7 pm to 10 pm.

People who get tattoos on Friday take part in a lottery with winners selected at the coffee shop during the concert. There are also lottery tickets available for those who do not want a tattoo.

The lottery prizes include:

tattoo gift cards

Sonic Rainbow gift cards

Bourgeois Pig gift vouchers

car detail from CB Detail

hairstyle of Thia B.

photo shoot of Cari Faye Photography

handmade fly fishing flies from Bighorn Basin Anglers

skateboard from Zumiez

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)