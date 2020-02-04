Casper endorses transport plan, $ 917 million in project recommendations until 2048

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – A new “long-distance transport plan” for the Casper area includes $ 917 million in project recommendations until 2048.

The plan was drawn up by the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning organization and is required if municipalities working with the MPO are interested in obtaining federal funding for transportation projects.

“Projects listed in the LRTP are eligible to be placed in the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) which is then evaluated and approved for state funding by the governor of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP),” explains Casper Community Development Liz Becher in a memo.

The Casper City Council adopted a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday 4 February to endorse the plan.

However, they asked to change part of the plan. That request will be processed by the MPO.

Councilor Mike Huber contested an aspect of the plan that refers to the “East Belt Loop project” and said he had a “really serious objection” to language in the plan that spoke against that project.

The plan states that the East Belt Loop project has been moved to the lowest priority level of project recommendations due to “high tax costs” and community concerns.

“The East Belt Loop project has been pushed back by the city of Casper, residents of Casper Area and advocates of the environment,” the plan says. “From the city perspective, the East Belt Loop project does not reflect the long-term goals and policies of the city as reflected in various approved plans.”

“The city is concerned that the artery is designed to facilitate traffic flow and relieve congestion instead of improving connectivity within the city

Growth Limit. The approved comprehensive zoning plan promotes a close-knit network of streets, small blocks and mainly residential areas with limited neighborhood-operated small commercial centers.

Huber said during the pre-meeting Tuesday that he thought it was inaccurate for the plan to describe the city as a “kickback” to the project. He recommended that the council ask to change or remove this section.

Despite this objection, Huber said he thought other elements of the plan were strong.

The description of the East Belt Loop project in the plan continues: “The recommended route alignment, which allows only 18 intersections along the corridor, offers insufficient cross connections that would limit access to real estate and the type of land use that the city wishes to encourage change in the area. “

“There is also concern that premature construction of the proposed East Belt Loop can lead to premature development of the area. Services and facilities are currently centralized within the Urban Growth Boundary. Premature development to the southeast of Casper would have implications for services, which will have financial implications for the city. Some have also questioned the expected regional growth and travel demand that partially motivates this project; population growth in the region has remained stagnant after the recession. “

The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and their consultant Nelson / Nygaard Consulting Associates have drawn up the plan, which can be found in the work package of the municipality.

The plan is intended to guide transport infrastructure improvements in Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and Natrona County until 2048.

The final draft was discussed at the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 14.

The consultants told the city council that they were trying to “fairly” spread the recommended projects across the community. The recommendations include short, medium and long-term priorities.

If all recommended projects were implemented, the total costs are estimated at $ 917 million:

(Casper Area MPO)

The plan is called ‘Connecting Crossroads’. It will be an update of a plan that was completed in 2014.

“It is recommended that more than half (57%) of the available resources is used for an Enhanced Asset Management program that provides the

maintenance and maintenance of the existing and future transport network, “according to the plan. “Of the remaining financing available, the recommended plan offers a list of 55 capital projects for construction for an amount of approximately $ 397 million until 2048.”

“The recommended plan projects are limited for tax purposes, which means that the expected costs for the projects do not exceed the expected income for transport investments during the planning horizon.”

The consultant added that workshops and public surveys were held to guide the preparation of the plan. The plan identifies a number of recommended improvements in transportation infrastructure throughout the Casper area.

Some of these recommendations are intended to address safety concerns at intersections and streets prone to accidents.

Others are intended to address other transport-related problems. An example is a recommendation to convert one-way streets in the center of Casper to two-way streets to benefit retailers in the area.

The plan states that 97% of people in the area drive to work and 88% of people drive alone to work.

The plan identifies five goals for improving transportation:

• Increase the transportation options for all modes

• Improving safety and health for all residents

• Improve the distinctive character of the region

• Support for the region’s diversifying economy

• Promote affordable and easy mobility solutions

“The Casper area is growing and creating challenges for our current transportation system,” says the plan. “And our population is changing – the number of older adults is growing and young people are driving less than their parents. People ask for a wider range of mobility options and they want secure connections that help them get to wherever they go

have to go.”

“When we developed Connecting Crossroads, we learned about your vision of the future of the Casper area and your ideas for solutions to help respond to these changes. We have heard that residents of Casper Area want safe, comfortable and reliable ways to travel around the region. For some, that means better bicycle connections or safer walking conditions; for others, that means a reliable way to drive or an efficient journey to work and services on the bus. “

The plan identifies a total of 55 projects, ranging from mixed use to road projects. The consultant used a score model to rank the projects by priority.

These 55 projects include:

• 7 complete street projects

• 20 multimodal projects

• 4 intersection improvement projects

• 20 road construction projects

• 4 bridge replacement projects

“The projects on this list are all eligible for federal, provincial, or provincial funds, and there may be other sources of funding that can be used in the future,” the plan explains. “Recommended projects and maintenance expenditure include all dedicated projects identified in the Casper Area MPO FY 2020 – 2023 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP).”

“Additional projects that go beyond 2023 have also been included to meet the mobility needs of the future year and network maintenance throughout the Casper area. Together these projects form the blueprint that we will follow to improve the Casper Area transport system in the coming three decades. “

A full list of the recommended projects is included in the draft plan.

