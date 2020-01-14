Casper encouraged him to consider redeveloping downtown one-way streets to help retailers

A contemporary view of the old Triangle Motors building in Wolcott, which is now used as an office. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper City Council will give a lecture during the working session on Tuesday, January 14th, on the final draft of a new long-haul transport plan.

A recommendation in this draft suggests that Casper is considering converting some one-way streets in downtown to one-way streets.

“In the past, one-way streets damaged retail in the city center,” the draft says. “The higher speeds of one-way streets affect the experience of walking on them and make drivers less likely to notice or stop nearby shops.”

“Although there are exceptions, successful business activity is usually one-way.”

Wolcott and Durbin are highlighted in the draft plan as “ideal candidates” for the changeover.

“(T) You drive through the heart of the city center, cross existing improvements along 2nd Street and cross the Casper Rail Trail south of where they merge into a one-way street,” explains the design. “The recommended implementation of these projects would also expand the existing bike trails on Durbin Street that end on the Rail Trail.”

The draft plan was drawn up by the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and one of their consultants, Nelson / Nygaard Consulting Associates.

The city of Casper has announced that the MPO Policy Committee can approve the final draft on January 23.

Over the next 30 years, improvements to transportation infrastructure in Casper, Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn and Natrona County are to be managed. The previous plan was completed in 2014.

A federal grant of $ 320,000 helped fund the process to create the new long-haul transportation plan.

This process involved collecting contributions from various city administrations and the public through workshops and online surveys.