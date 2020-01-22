Casper demands that landowners pay for the road improvement project

(City of Casper)

CASPER, Wyo. – Property owners of properties near Arrowhead Road and Jade Avenue in Casper may have to pay for road improvements at the intersection.

The city council has passed a decision that signals that it intends to build a “local rating district” on Tuesday, January 21, to force owners to pay part of the cost of the improvements.

You must adopt a regulation that includes three readings and that shows and approves the specific plans for the project.

The city says that one of the landowners has requested the formation of the new local rating district to ensure that the intersection improvements are completed.

The developer of the area was supposed to implement the improvement as early as the 1970s. While most road improvements were completed at this point, the contractor left the intersection unpaved.

“The developer of the subdivision is no longer viable,” added the city.

The total cost of the improvements is estimated at approximately $ 167,220. The city has agreed to provide manpower and heavy equipment for the project and expects the city to cover the cost of approximately $ 95,000 in wages and depreciation.

The owners would have to pay approximately $ 18,055 each. You can do this in annual payments over a period of ten years at an interest rate of 3%.

Under the Wyoming Act, “a city is authorized to provide and maintain local improvements, and collect and collect a special property estimate designed to meet all or part of the cost of the improvement.” , so the city.

The Council discussed this issue in previous working meetings. The city’s attorney, John Henley, said the application to set up the local valuation district could not proceed because owners of more than half of the area who would benefit from the improvement disagreed with the valuation.

However, Henley later reviewed Wyoming law and found an exception for projects that included undeveloped road improvements of no more than two blocks between previously improved road areas.

In such a case, the city has the authority to form the assessment district despite the landowner’s objections.