Casper College Receives $ 50,000 from Crestwood for Scholarships (STEM Program)

CASPER, Wyo. – A private company made a donation to Casper College and the money will be used to fund scholarships and programs at school following a college announcement.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has provided 16 students from Casper College with a $ 2,500 scholarship for the spring semester of 2020, Casper College announced this week. The company also donated $ 10,000 to the college program for science, technology, engineering, and medicine (also known as “STEM”).

“Crestwood contacted the college in the fall and expressed an interest in donating $ 50,000 to scholarships, science, technology, engineering, and math,” said a statement from Casper College. “After discussions, it was decided that the donation would be divided into 16 grants and the difference would go into the MINT programming.”

According to the CC, the students applied for the scholarship in mid-November. To qualify, students had to pursue a university degree in MINT or a career in energy, deliver academic excellence, promise leadership, have a minimum degree of 2.8 GPA, and be enrolled in at least six credit hours.

Spencer Bernard, a 2020 class fellow with a focus on engineering, said: “I would normally be concerned about finding a job that would help me pay for school while I was in full-time tuition, but with this scholarship, my education becomes mean its main priority. After I graduate, I hope to find a job in my home state of Wyoming. I want to thank Crestwood for giving me this great scholarship. “

The 16 students who received a $ 2,500 grant include Spencer Bernard, Pierce Bernard, David Coleman, Rachel Drake, Jared Even, Alan Gardner, Enrique Jimenez, Eric McClay, Logan Möller, Lucas Patton, Keith Reau, Koby Ringle, Michael Stanley and Garret Steinert, Donavon Stufft and Zachary Tenney.

Denise Bressler, Managing Director of the Casper College Foundation, said: “This donation is equally important for Crestwood and the Casper College Foundation. Crestwood is a national company that donates through its local office in Douglas, Wyoming. It is such a generous donation that really helps our students and provides useful funds for our STEM programs. “

“Crestwood is an integral part of the Wyoming community and is committed to supporting the communities in which our employees live and work,” said Travis Wells, facility manager at Crestwood. “We are proud to contribute through our scholarship and community investment programs to reducing the college financial burden on local students and improving STEM programming,” said Wells.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP, based in Houston, Texas, owns and operates companies in various slate areas in the United States.