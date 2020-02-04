Casper City Council approves creation of ‘LGBTQ Advisory Committee’

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper will form an “LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) advisory committee.”

The city council adopted a resolution approving the establishment of the advisory committee at their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

With the exception of counsel Ken Bates, Steve Cathey and Bob Hopkins, all members of the council voted for the establishment of the new LGBTQ advisory committee.

Article continues below …

Ryan McConnaughey and other citizens spoke before the establishment of the committee before the vote.

“Frankly, it’s just the right thing to do,” he said.

McConnaughey said that for several reasons some in the LGBTQ community may be afraid to talk publicly about issues that concern them because they don’t always have the luxury to openly express their opinion.

He said the committee would show the LGBTQ community that they are respected and valued by city leaders.

Referring to a previous survey conducted by Casper PRIDE, McConnaughey said the committee could provide advice on serious issues that the LGBTQ community has to deal with, such as suicide prevention and awareness.

Others spoke to the committee.

“It elevates a class of citizens above the rest,” said Doug Bergeron.

He asked whether other groups, such as church groups, would all receive their own advisory committee.

“Is there a limit to it?” He asked. “Did anyone think of that?”

Alderman Shawn Johnson emphasized that the committee will be an advisory body.

“These people are part of our community,” he said. “This group has been so marginalized for 100 and 100 years.”

Alderman Mike Huber pointed out that former Wyoming Senator Lester C. Hunt committed suicide after pressure was announced that his son was gay.

He added that the LGBTQ community is “marginalized” and “criminalized” in American culture.

He added that many people fear public speaking, let alone those who may be discriminated against, he said he was in favor of setting up the committee.

Alderman Charlie Powell said that, in addition to supporting the committee, he was of the opinion that Casper should adopt a regulation that explicitly prohibited discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

However, Cathey said he thought the committee should be an umbrella group for all minority communities rather than specifically for the LGBTQ community. He has submitted a motion to change the committee to a ‘Human Rights Advisory Committee’. That amendment failed.

Cathey also said that Casper had a former mayor who was openly gay, and added that he thinks Casper respects people based on character “no matter who you are.”

“If this is a” Human Rights Committee “,” I can support that.

Bates said he agreed with Cathey.

“I believe in equality,” he said. “I think the Human Rights Advisory Board is bringing that to Casper. Anyone pushed down, I don’t agree with that, I don’t care who you are. “

He said he encourages everyone from other groups to come to the city to ask to start their own advisory committees.

Alderman Ray Pacheco said that he had received a number of e-mails saying that everyone is treated equally in Casper.

However, he pointed to comments on Facebook in response to media articles about the possible LGBTQ advisory committee that he said were offensive or discriminatory to the LGBTQ community.

“Diversity does not make us weaker, diversity makes us stronger,” he added. “Out of hope, our wish as a community is to work together.”

“I think it’s a chance to grow. I hope we work better. I hope those Facebook messages disappear. “

Mayor Steve Freel said that he initially did not understand the need for such a committee because he has relationships with people in the community that he thinks keeps him informed of LGBTQ perspectives.

He said, however, that he later came to think about the fact that future members of the council might not have such relationships in their private or work life. That is why he began to see how such a committee could be important.

“Why wouldn’t I want one?” Said Freel from the LGBTQ Advisory Committee, saying that it would not be fair for him if he did not collect perspectives from someone in the community. “With every problem that comes up, I want to understand all sides of the problem.”

The new committee will act as an advisory body for the city council. In that respect it will be comparable to the ‘Casper Council for People with Disabilities’.

Advisory bodies provide input to the municipal council on issues that they believe relate to the groups they represent, but do not have the authority to adopt legislation or policy.

The Casper Council for people with disabilities came to the fore during the work session discussion of the city council on January 28 about the possible establishment of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee.

During that working session, Bates, Cathey and Hopkins indicated that they would prefer to set up a “Human Rights Advisory Committee” that would represent both disabled people and the LGBTQ community together with other minority groups.

The idea for the LGBTQ advisory committee was initially proposed by Powell, while he was still mayor. Powell suggested that the board be formed after Casper scored low on a Human Rights Campaign 2019 “Municipal Equality Index”.

“Personally, I don’t care what these people think of us,” Powell said during the work session, referring to the human rights campaign. “That said, it hurts us if we are wrongly characterized in this way.”

If you want to contact members of Casper City Council about this or another issue, here are their contact details:

Mayor Steve Freel (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Ward I, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Charlie Powell (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Alderman Shawn Johnson (Ward II, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Ken Bates (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Steve Cathey (Ward III, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Bob Hopkins (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Mike Huber (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Ray Pacheco (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Council members can also be reached by e-mail at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your specific neighborhood, but do not know which neighborhood you are in, a map is available on the City of Casper website.