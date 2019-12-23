Casper cemetery costs have increased and will introduce new progressive pricing

Loading...

(City of Casper)

CASPER, Wyo. – Charges at the Highland Cemetery in Casper will increase as of January 1, 2020.

Casper City Council approved increases to several cemetery charges at its meeting on Tuesday, December 17.

Burial costs, perpetual care costs and exhumation costs will increase by 20%.

"This increase will help Highland Cemetery recover some of its daily operating costs and decrease the subsidy provided by the General Fund," said a memo from some city officials.

While the fees mentioned above will be increased, city council has also decided to stop charging perpetual care or a week-long burial fee for deceased infants.

"In 2016, the city abolished fees for infant plots," adds the memo. "Staff recommend that a further reduction in these fees will help families reduce the untimely cost of a child or infant burial."

The cemetery will also move to a tiered pricing system.

"The current pricing structure is based solely on the type of plot," says the memo. "In a tiered system, funeral plots and columbarium niches are also classified with the most desirable areas at a higher price."

“In this system, plots and niches will be divided into four levels, each with a different cost. The purpose of the system is twofold. One is to maximize revenue from premium spaces. The other is to encourage the filling of the cemetery. "

More information on the new tiered system and the increased rates is available in the Council's working file.