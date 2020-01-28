Casper can increase the number of catering and malt beverage permits available

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper City Council is considering changing the number of meal permits and malt beverage permits that a company or organization can receive annually.

This idea came from a conversation with business owners in the community about a request from Yellowstone garage owner John Huff.

Yellowstone Garage’s retail license terms stipulate that the license cannot be transferred to another location.

Huff previously requested that the city council relax this provision so that the license can be transferred for use in The Hall on Ash, which provides space for events such as weddings.

City manager Carter, however, said during a working session on Tuesday, January 28, that Huff would be willing to cancel this application if the city council instead considered considering increasing the number of catering and malt beverage permits.

“We have 39 events in 2020 and more in the works,” Huff told the city council on Tuesday.

The council announced that it would support increasing annual approval rates to take into account huffs and other companies that would benefit from the ability to get more approvals each year.

“Yes, I like that,” said City Councilor Ray Pacheco after hearing the suggestion. “I was hoping for a compromise.”

Casper Municipal Code explains the current limits as follows:

No person or organization may receive more than twelve malt drinks and thirty-six catering permits for sale in the same establishment in one year. Under no circumstances may more than twenty-four malt beverage permits be issued for a given site in a year.

Catering permits are only available to companies that have a liquor retail license. The permits allow them to serve alcohol in a location other than their facility.

No retail license is required for malt beverage approvals. Places like David Street Station rely on this permission to serve beer at some summer concerts.

City Councilor Mike Huber proposed increasing the number of permits companies can pull to the maximum permitted by state law.

Napier said the city workers would look at the state and current Casper law and make a concrete proposal to the council.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel added that the state spirits commission contacted him on Tuesday, suggesting that Casper could take other measures under state law even though he still hadn’t found the time to do so to deal with these proposals.

Huff’s original proposal would have been to transfer the liquor retail license from Yellowstone Garage to The Hall on Ash and then apply for a bar and grill license for use in the Yellowstone Garage.

Since he appears to be removing this request, Casper still has an uncommitted bar and grill license.

The Casper City Council granted two Qdoba restaurants new licenses for bars and grills in December.

They also reserved two additional licenses for future use by restaurant owner John Johnson.

The city has a total of 14 bar and grill licenses, which are based on the population.

Such licenses cost $ 10,500 for the first year and $ 3,000 for the annual renewal. They allow companies to sell alcohol only on the premises, with the exception of wine bottles that were bought with a full meal.

Restaurants with bar and grill licenses require that grocery sales account for 60% of their sales.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

Mayor Steve Freel (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Station I, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Charlie Powell (Station II, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Shawn Johnson (Station II, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Ken Bates (Station II, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Steve Cathey (Station III, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Bob Hopkins (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Mike Huber (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Ray Pacheco (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Council members can also be reached by post at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your community but don’t know which community you are in, you can find a map on the City of Casper website.