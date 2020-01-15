Casper asks the public to identify historical places that are important to minorities in the community

This photo by Richard Collier shows the former North Casper Clubhouse on 1002 East L Street in Casper. When RC Johnson submitted its criticism of a historic protection plan to the city council in November, it said that it was one of the few places that were relevant to Casper’s African American community. (Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has put together a Historic Preservation Plan to identify buildings and locations that are important to the history of the community.

“It is used by the city and its protection partners to guide and monitor conservation efforts in the community,” the plan says. “Businesses, owners and members of the general public can also use the HPP to learn about the program and the status of conservation efforts.”

“Conservation is a part of many community interests, including housing,

Sustainability, transportation, viability and economic development; For this reason, the HPP views historical preservation as an integral part of community development. It strives to strike a balance between more general community goals and its core task of preserving cultural resources. “

During a November city council meeting, a member of the community expressed concern that the document was neglecting aspects of Casper history.

“This document eliminates the entire black community except the North Casper Club House,” RC Johnson told Casper City Council on Tuesday, November 5.

She called the plan “racist” and told the city council that they should not consent to the formal adoption of the plan.

“Nothing in this document reflects the fact that there were African American churches (in Casper),” said Johnson. “It looks like there are no blacks and no blacks in this community.”

The city council decided at this meeting to vote on whether the plan should be adopted. On Tuesday, January 14th, City Managers Carter Napier and City Councilor Ray Pacheco said they had met with Johnson to discuss their concerns.

“It was good to have this dialogue,” said Pacheco. “She had legitimate concerns.”

He added that he believed that the dialogue with Johnson “dispelled her fears” and made her feel that she was heard and understood. “

“This plan was in no way intentional to do what she was concerned about,” he added.

Oil City attempted to contact Johnson in November to further discuss their concerns. The reporters contacted Johnson again on Wednesday to ask about their perspective for talking to the city, but they didn’t respond immediately.

Napier said that he believed that one of the purposes of the plan was to make more public contributions to “collect some of the facilities and buildings and relics that our citizen addressed in her discussions with the Council.”

There has been some confusion regarding the role of the Casper Historic Preservation Commission compared to the Natrona County Historical Society.

“The historic preservation is only intended to capture historical buildings and sites,” said Napier at the working session on Tuesday.

At the November meeting, Johnson suggested that at one of her meetings, she expressed concerns about the Commission, but that these were not taken seriously.

But commission members said they do not remember that they held the meeting they were referring to, and thought they might have mistaken the Casper Historic Preservation Commission for the Natrona County Historical Society.

Since Oil City could not contact Johnson, this point remains unclear.

In any case, Napier said the best thing to do at this stage would be to adopt the plan, as it will secure funding for conservation efforts and act as a guide to identify more culturally significant historical sites that Johnson or others think have , must be emphasized.

“I would suggest that if we put this on the table … re-voting would do much more to stifle the identification of the other historical assets that we have in the community,” he said. “I think we can go forward to pass it.”

He said the plan was never intended to be a complete list of all of Casper’s historic sites.

“I think the plan encourages us to add more points to this card,” said Napier, referring to the following:

(City of Casper)

Napier also pointed out that the plan includes mentioning Casper’s African American history. One measure that the plan recommends is the elaboration of a survey plan.

The plan provides that the survey:

Identify planning needs, citizens’ interests, available funding and the type of historical resources

Identify sources for future research, historical issues, expected property types, and geographic areas that appear to contain a high concentration of historical resources

Develop a plan to efficiently document these areas based on the Commission’s priorities

The plan lists topics that such a survey could focus on:

Depression-era new deal projects (e.g. WPA and CCC resources)

Cultural influences of immigrants and minorities (e.g. Scandinavian builders, African-American history)

Location-specific historical events that may warrant placemarks (e.g. historical path, important building that no longer exists)

Standard Oil Addition (270+ acres SW downtown)

Modern architecture of the middle of the century and works by locally known architects / builders (e.g. Leon Goodrich, William Dubois)

North Casper

the mixed industrial residential area east of the city center near the train tracks

Casper Mountain Hogodon ski area / Eadsville

Valley Hills residential area from the mid-century

Casper College

Institutional buildings across the city (i.e. schools, churches, government buildings)

Updates to previous NRHP entries (e.g. Wolcott Historic District, Garbutt & Widener MPDF)

City Councilor Steve Cathey said he was concerned that the plan would include a narrative of Casper’s story if the commission’s purpose was to focus on conservation.

This historical narrative begins on page 42 of the document.

“It’s not a preservation for me, it’s history,” said Cathey. “Historical society is supposed to do this, not the Conservation Commission.”

However, other council members said that the narrative was thorough and provided an important context.

“I’m looking at that and think it’s a pretty little drop,” said City Councilor Mike Huber. “I think it’s really cool to have that in there.”

City Councilor Charlie Powell agreed.

“I just want to compliment those who put this story together,” he said. “This is the most thorough and concise review of what happened here that I’ve ever come across.”

He added that “any way I can educate the public about the importance of history here is a good thing in my opinion.”

The Council intends to officially adopt the plan at its next regular meeting.

NOTE: Since Oil City Johnson reporters were unable to contact, prospects from other members of the public are welcome. Regardless of whether you would like to discuss the historic preservation plan or other aspects of Casper’s history or the role of minorities in the community, you can email us at news@oilcitywyo.com.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

