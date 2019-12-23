Casper accepts $ 10,000 grant to support construction of wetlands along North Platte

Loading...

A launching ramp could be installed downstream from the part of the river being restored this fall. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper's "Platte River Revival" project aims to restore and clean up sections of the North Platte River.

More pollution than originally planned slows the pace of efforts to restore a section of the river between the Poplar Street Bridge and the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Bridge.

The city of Casper is also looking to modernize the riverside near First Street. City Council approved the request for a grant of $ 500,000 which would go to the project estimated at $ 786,000 on Tuesday, December 17.

At the same meeting, the board accepted a $ 10,000 grant from the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game Coalition.

This grant will be used for the construction and improvement of wetlands on the "First Street Reach" section of the shore.

A total of $ 35,000 will be required for the construction and improvement of the wetlands, and the remaining $ 25,000 will come from a grant from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, according to the city.

The city's "Platte River Environmental Restoration Master Plan" was completed in 2013 and describes a number of river restoration projects that total more than $ 20 million in costs.

These projects include things like building in rivers and on the banks, removing invasive Russian olives and adding vegetation.