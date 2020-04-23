Casino funds to help nonprofits through coronavirus pandemic – News – The Intelligencer

The Bucks County Redevelopment Authority and county commissioners announced that $ 150,000 in gaming tax revenue will be available through the COVID-19 Nonprofit Emergency Relief Program to help nonprofits that address the impacts of COVID-19.

Casino funds will soon be available to non-profit groups “providing critical services to Bucks County residents” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucks County Redevelopment Authority and county commissioners announced that $ 150,000 in gaming tax revenue will be made available through the COVID-19 Nonprofit Emergency Relief Program to help nonprofits address the impacts of COVID-19.

Eligible non-profits include those in Bensalem, borough and town of Bristol, Hulmeville, Langhorne, Langhorne Manor, Lower Southampton, Middletown and Penndel as well as groups addressing the impacts of Parx Casino in Bensalem.

“Our non-profits have shown great potential to meet the public’s need for shoestring budgets, but now they would have virtually no capacity to help without the RDA’s generosity and quick response,” said commissioner Chair Diane Ellis- Marseglia.

Funds must be used to support human and emergency services, public health and safety or facility costs related to Parx, officials said.

Eligible non-profits may apply for a $ 10,000 maximum grant by submitting a request at bcrda.com by May 1. Applicants are requested not to call the authority’s office number since the office is closed due to a Gov shutdown order. Tom Wolf on non-essential businesses.

“During this unprecedented period, the Redevelopment Authority will be doing everything possible to support the communities of Bucks County,” said Jeff Darwak, executive director of the redevelopment authority. “I would like to thank the County Commissioners and county staff for their efforts in initiating these emergency relief programs.”

The money for a non-profit comes about a month after the agency set aside $ 600,000 in gaming revenue as part of the emergency economic rapid-response loan program that offers one-off loans to private companies in the tourism and hospitality industry in Bucks.

Now expanded to areas throughout the county, companies with business that have been in business for at least two years and are currently open for business have up to $ 8,000 in zero interest loans, officials said.

For both programs, applications are expected to be reviewed 48 hours after receipt and processing within five business days.

“When I drafted the legislation creating the Municipal Grant Program I did so to help our local communities bring about any effects of casino gambling at Parx,” said Senator Tommy Tomlinson, R-6, Bensalem.

“These critical funds will now be used to help offset the effects of a pandemic that forced Parx to close. I applaud the Redevelopment Authority for thinking outside the box and for working in partnership with the County to help nonprofit organizations continue their operations that will benefit our community as we work to eliminate COVID-19. “