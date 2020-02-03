Casey Moss leaves days of our lives

Casey Moss, who plays JJ Deveraux on Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), will leave the show during February sweeps, according to Soaps.com.

The actor started playing the role in 2013. The son of Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Joss van Moss, was almost immediately put into an affair with an older woman, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Since then, JJ has gone through his share of drama and heartache, but none is as traumatizing as the recent downfall of his girlfriend Haley Chen (Thia Megia). Viewers saw Haley die after being pushed a few kicks by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) during the recent time jump in flashbackback. In the aftermath, JJ got out of hand while confronted with some major addiction problems.

In addition to his role on DOOL, Moss also played Tyler Dean in the 2015 TV series Youthful Daze. He was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor in 2018.

But how will JJ leave Salem? It is currently packed in a storyline with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). He and Lani will try to obstruct Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus) raid on Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Will he leave the city to get help for his addictions, or will something more sinister happen to JJ? Keep watching DOOL to find out!

