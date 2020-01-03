Casey DeSmith, Thomas Di Pauli reminded of Wilkes-Barre / Scranton ... but don't worry

Loading...

BLUEBERRY, Pa. – Mike Sullivan announced after the penguins practice that goalie Casey DeSmith and forward Thomas Di Pauli He will be removed from Wilkes-Barre / Scranton and will meet with the team in Montreal.

However, do not worry about the movements.

Di Pauli is only future insurance, since the team does not carry any additional strikers, Sullivan said.

Tristan Jarry He is not hurt or sick. He participated fully in the practice, and Sullivan said he will start Sunday at home against the Panthers.

However, the game against the Panthers is at 5 p.m. Start. Sullivan said the idea behind the move was that it would be better to leave Jarry in Pittsburgh so he wouldn't have to travel just to make a backup, then turn around and start early on the night of the next day.

DeSmith will not require exemptions again until he plays 10 NHL games or spends 30 days on an active NHL list (whichever comes first) so that the movement has no problem in that regard.

Desmith and Dustin Tokarski They were the only two goalkeepers in Wilkes-Barre, so it is likely that there will be a subsequent movement at the minor league level, as Wilkes-Barre plays on Friday and Saturday. It is likely that anyone Emil Larmi will be raised from Wheeling, or Sebastien Caron It will serve as emergency backup.

