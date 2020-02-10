Cases from the Chinese mainland rise again after earlier decline paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Monday’s rise was a reversal due to a significant reduction in new cases reported on Sunday 2,656, a decrease of around 20% compared to 3,399 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period. That had led to optimism that the “joint control mechanism of different regions and the strict prevention and control measures have worked,” said a spokesman for the National Health Commission, Mi Feng.

New cases were also reported on Sunday in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Spain. More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of China.

“Dramatic reductions” at the pace of the spread of the disease should start this month if containment works, Dr. said. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, in an online news conference on Sunday. He has assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities during the outbreak of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Longer weather will reduce the virus’s ability to spread and bring people out of confined spaces where it is more easily transmitted, Lipkin said. He said, however, that if new cases reach a peak when people return after the new year’s holiday, which was extended to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, “we know we’re in trouble.”

The new British case was the fourth in the nation, while Spain reported the second because the European authorities wanted to limit the spread of the virus by tracing people who came in contact with those who were infected.

Both new cases were acquired during trips to France, officials said.

The new UK case is a well-known contact for a previously confirmed case there, said Chris Whitty, the country’s Chief Medical Officer, and added that experts “continue to work hard to track patient contacts.”

In Spain, the authorities worked to identify anyone who came into contact with a British man whose case was discovered in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean, according to Spain’s national microbiological center.

The death toll is over 774 people believed to have died from SARS, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new virus greatly exceeds the 8,098 made sick by SARS.

Japan reported six more cases among 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the number of infections on the ship to 69. The new cases are an American passenger in her 70s and five crew members – four Filipinos and one Ukrainian.

South Korea reported a new case to a 73-year-old woman whose relatives visited Guangdong Province in South China, bringing the total to 27. Relatives, a 51-year-old South Korean man and a 37-year-old Chinese woman, were confirmed later Sunday.

Vietnam has reported its 14th case. The health ministry said she is a 55-year-old female in Vinh Phuc province, northwest of Hanoi, where six previous patients were infected.

Malaysia has reported its 17th case. The son-in-law of the 65-year-old woman was previously diagnosed with the virus.

Spain confirmed its second case in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean. The first case was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands outside of northwest Africa.

The 1,800 passengers and 1,800 crew members of the Dream World cruise ship were released from quarantine after the Hong Kong authorities said the crew’s tests had not found any infections.

The ship was isolated after eight Chinese passengers on the mainland were diagnosed last month.

Port official Leung Yiu-hon said some passengers with symptoms tested negative, but it was not necessary to test them all because they had no contact with the infected Chinese passengers.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong began to introduce a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from China. The president of the area, Carrie Lam, has refused the demands of some hospital staff and others to completely close the border.

The mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released Sunday that she wants an explanation from authorities who rebuke him in December for warning about the virus.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, caused an outburst of public anger among Wuhan officials. Some messages left on his microblog account said that civil servants should have to deal with the consequences for mistreatment of Li.

“My child was summoned by the Wuhan Police Bureau at midnight. He was asked to sign a warning, “said Lu Shuyun in the video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform. “We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation.”

The video shows flowers in her house with a note that says: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

A hospital with 1,500 beds, built in two weeks in Wuhan, the city with 11 million people at the center of the outbreak, accepted the first patients on Saturday, the government announced. Another hospital with 1,000 beds, built in 10 days, was opened last week.

The government of the surrounding Hubei province will pay subsidies to farmers, other food producers and supermarkets and give tax breaks to companies that donate to antivirus work, the official Xinhua News Agency said. It said overtime for employees of companies that make medical supplies will be subsidized.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases after panic purchases after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was closed.

Two more flights from Wuhan with US citizens, permanent residents, and close relatives landed in the United States, the Foreign Ministry said. A spokesperson said more than 800 Americans have been evacuated from Wuhan.

A plane landed in Great Britain on Sunday with 200 people from Wuhan. Officials said that Britain’s second evacuation flight transported 105 British nationals and 95 citizens of other European countries and family members. The passengers are placed in a quarantined hotel for 14 days.

Dozens of repatriated Brazilians, some waving small Brazilian flags, landed on Sunday morning at an airbase in the state of Goias, where they will spend the next 18 days in quarantine.

A charter flight with Filipinos from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines. The 29 adults and one baby are placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Elsewhere in China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest told residential communities to close their gates and check visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” in Chongqing had been reported, but did not provide details.

France closed two schools and tried to reassure holidaymakers in the Alps after five Britons had contracted the virus in a ski resort.

France has stepped up a travel alarm and recommended all visits to China, except for “compelling reasons”.

Italy advised students to return from China to stay home from school for two weeks after the government had reported three cases.

The Director General of the WHO said it will send experts to China from Monday or Tuesday.

Asked if that would also be members of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied: “We hope so.”

Associated Press writers Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Yves Dam Van in Hanoi, Vietnam; Yuri Kayegama in Tokyo and Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed to this report.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press