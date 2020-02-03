Case rejected against man accused of shooting at officers, leading police on high-speed pursuit

MILWAUKEE – The criminal case against a Milwaukee man accused of shooting at officers and leading police during a high-speed pursuit in October 2017 has been rejected. The accused was Amari Hampton.

Hampton was charged with the following:

Operator flight / evade officer – physical injury or material damage

First degree recklessly jeopardizes safety

Jump off bail

Obstruct an officer

On Monday, February 3, online court reports indicated that the charges were rejected without prejudice.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer in the Task Force robbery of the Milwaukee Police Department saw a gray car with “heavy tinted windows”. The officer carried out a DOT registration check “which showed that the registration was suspended for emissions.”

The complaint indicates that the officer stopped traffic on the gray car near 45th and Capitol Dr. has performed. The driver, later identified as Hampton, initially went to the right. But the complaint says he “abruptly retreated to the far left lane.” He only stopped when he reached 46th and Capitol. The officer then left his team and ordered Hampton to roll down the windows. The complaint says: “Hampton partially rolled down the window, but when (the officer) walked around his squad door, the window was rolled up again.” The gray car then left at a high speed.

A police chase was started. It took about five miles and reached “107 mph maximum speeds.” On the I-43 southbound at the Highland Avenue ramp, “Hampton cut sharply for another vehicle in an attempt to leave the Highland Avenue ramp. , almost striking that vehicle. “According to the complaint, Hampton lost control of the car that crashed into a concrete crash barrier and” then bounced across all 3 lanes of traffic … fishtailing back around and stopping. “

Hampton and two other people in the car “refused to obey orders and leave the vehicle and stayed inside for a few minutes.” The motorway had to be closed during this time. Eventually the three people were taken into custody.

In the car, researchers found a “Glock model 26, GEN 4, 9mm gun loaded with a cartridge in the room and 8 non-missing cartridges found in the magazine in the center console.” They also found “articles of Victoria’s Secret clothing with the security labels and price tags still on it.”

