Case of stolen identity leaves Sask. family of hundreds of thousands of dollars paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We’re still not sure how that happened, but I think anyone can ask to transfer a number to another courier,” he said on Saskatchewan Afternoon.

The Johnsons had transferred the number back and the phone started working again quickly. Everything except the email from SaskTel ran correctly.

Then they got a phone call from their bank on Monday and soon realized that this was much more than a glitch. The bank informed them about several large transactions.

Andrew said they had told the bank that they had not made those transfers.

“It took several hours before we knew the amount that was withdrawn, but it was all that was available on the bill,” he said. “It was all gone.”

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were cleared from their account.

Laurie Johnson said they were informed by SaskTel that the company does not make it difficult for people to change providers. She was shocked by that.

“It’s clear that security issues have changed somewhere along the line, and I think the biggest concern for us is not just how simple it is, but how few people know about it,” she said.

She says that the bank blames SaskTel and SaskTel for Telus.

The Johnsons hope they get their money back, but meanwhile they warn others.

“Focus on prevention has helped distract us while we are in this weird wait,” she said.

According to Laurie, SaskTel has been bombarded with calls from customers who want to strengthen their security requirements since she went out on this.