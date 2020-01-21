Case in which the contraceptive agreement with Notre Dame is questioned is progressing

A federal judge did not dismiss a lawsuit challenging the University of Notre Dame’s private agreement with federal agencies that exempted it from providing contraceptives to those in its health care plan.

The case was filed by Irish 4 Reproductive Health, Natasha Reifenberg and Jane Does 1-3 against the university and the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor and the Department of Treasury.

The lawsuit relates to a private settlement agreement between the federal authorities and Notre Dame that relieves the university of existing and future contraceptive coverage requirements.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the government’s interim final rules, which allow exemption based on religious objections, violate the procedural provisions of the Administrative Procedures Act because there was no public announcement or statement prior to the rules coming into force.

The plaintiffs also allege that the settlement agreement is illegal and unconstitutional because it was concluded privately without the interference of university students and staff, and essentially promoted one religion over another. They also claim that it violates the Affordable Care Act’s amendment to women’s health.

In his decision of January 16, federal judge Philip Simon granted discharge in two of the constitutional complaints, but did not grant discharge in five points of the amended complaint.

Judge Simon ruled in favor of the plaintiff that the settlement agreement and the preliminary final provisions are subject to judicial review and the plaintiffs are in the case.

He also noted that the rules and agreement on agreement could be seen as promoting one religion over another, which could violate the establishment clause.

“I think the allegations at this point are sufficient to claim that the rules and the settlement agreement both improperly advance religion. If the government pretends to take into account some people’s religious practice, it will burden others with the costs and burdens of those religious ones Exercise the beneficiaries’ beliefs about the benefits and rights of those charged, and this could violate the establishment clause. “

The judge granted discharge based on allegations that the rules and agreements violated the due process clause and the equal protection clause.

“Applications are largely denied because the plaintiffs have made plausible claims that the final clauses violate the APA’s procedural requirements, the settlement agreement and the final clauses violate the APA, the settlement agreement is invalid due to unlawfulness, and the settlement agreement and clauses against the establishment- Clause violated. The dismissal is justified only for two of the constitutional claims. “