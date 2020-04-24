Cary Fukunaga originally wanted NO DIE to be starring in James Bond – GeekTyrant

The upcoming James Bond movie Time is not to die a twist would be very strange if there was a director Cary FukunagaThe original vision of the story would be evergreen. He first presented a version of the film that happened entirely in the head of James Bond. In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the filmmaker said:

“Miranda, I swear to god. I had the impression that all of this movie could take place inside the villain’s lair from the last movie. There is this scene where a needle slips into the head of James Bond, supposed to make him forget everything, and then miraculously escapes with a surveillance bomb. And then he and Léa blow up the place, and go on to save the day. I was like, ‘What if everything up to the end of act two is all in his head?’ ”

Fukunaga must have been watching the James Bond animated comedian, Archer, who inspired the band because there were several seasons where the stories took place entirely under the lead character’s head while he was in a coma. So this isn’t usually an original idea, but it would be weird to see it in an actual Bond movie.

In the end, the idea was shot, and that was probably the right move. Fukunaga also talked about his personal relationship with the Bond franchise, admitting he wasn’t really a fan of Casino Royale.

“Yes. I don’t think I’ve seen every single James Bond movie, but I was very familiar with it. I don’t think I became a fan of the franchise to Casino Royale. Before that, my only in-depth experience of James Bond was at my cousin’s house playing Golden Eye. “

Well, better late than never! Here is the synopsis of No Time To Die:

In No Time To Die, Bond left active service and lives a relaxed life in Jamaica. His peace is soon over when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA comes up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapping scientist seems far more daunting than expected, leading the Bond on a mysterious villain path armed with dangerous new technology.

The movie stars Daniel Craig as a secret agent, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Ben Whishaw as Q, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Among the new cast members Rami Malek as the main villain, Safin, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana of Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch.

What do you think of Fukunaga’s initial idea of ​​making the film inside Bond’s head?