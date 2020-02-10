Carville on Sanders: Part of the Democratic Party wants ‘a cult’

Democratic strategist James Carville warned his Democrats Monday that Senator Bernie Sanders was nominated for the 2020 presidential candidacy, saying that there was “a certain part of the Democratic Party that wanted to make us a cult.”

“I’m not interested in being a cult,” Carville, who first gained national attention when he was the main strategist for former President Bill Clinton’s campaign, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I’m not interested in being a cult. I’m 75 years old. I’m not a very iconic person.”

Carville has spoken out in the past few days against Sanders’ appointment, which had to compete with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a bitter battle for the 2016 presidential nomination. On Monday, he warned that his party “needs to know who it is and who its voters are”.

“The African American vote is central,” said Carville. “You are looking for someone to come in and not only excite them but talk about things that are really important to them in everyday life. They are not interested in socialism and revolution and everything you hear.”

And if Democrats lose that vote and votes from states like Texas and North Carolina, they will “be the British Labor Party and be on a theoretical left-wing country,” said Carville, Senator Michael Bennet supports campaign.

“He is able to connect with people,” said Carville. “We would secure 55 seats in the Senate. I want a big win, but let’s see what happens in New Hampshire.”

However, he said his biggest fear is that Trump will be elected. “I don’t think we can do it, I really don’t.”

“See how people in this country talk to each other,” said Carville. “Look at our global relationships. Look at the fact that the budget deficit is growing and unemployment is 3.5%. The country cannot go on like this and there must be an alternative.”

