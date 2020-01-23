RICHMOND, Go. – It’s strange how this week of the NFL season always makes me nostalgic for the Super Bowls of my youth, since these games have almost always turned out to be boring anticlimatic disappointments.

The familiar refrain “I just watched the Super Bowl for commercials” was born around this time, and the feeling was well deserved. Super Bowl XIX, touted as a sure game to electrify quarterbacks still dominated by the 49ers in another eruption, was no exception.

Pittsburgh had a vital role to play in the march of the two teams, in addition to being the hometown of the two quarterbacks. Dolphins defeated Steelers at home in AFC championship game Dan Marino scoring 21 of 32 passes for 421 yards and 4 touchdowns, both records. On a more positive note for black and gold, Gary Anderson’s The last field goal in an October game in San Francisco earned the Steelers a 20-17 win and gave the Niners the only flaw they would endure all season, finishing 18-1 .

As for this great game of the year, it’s an easy choice for me: Go Chiefs.

It’s bad enough that the Patriots join the six Lombardi club. Having to accept a third member in consecutive years simply seems tortuous. Besides, I would be just as early in Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes win everything and slip into complacency. The last thing the AFC needs is another hungry and motivated competitor!

