TORONTO – Vince Carter was back in the arena he first baptized with – what else? –The back on February 21, 1999 when it was called Air Canada Center.

But unlike Carter’s many previous visits to his old venue since he was traded from the Toronto Raptors in 2004, the 43-year-old – who plays in his record-setting 22nd and final season – didn’t ask many questions about himself nor his lasting legacy in Toronto.

No, in his penultimate visit as an active NBA player to the place where he became famous, Carter thought with another icon from his heyday – the late Kobe Bryant.

“He was a star. He was an elite. He was one of the best, “said Carter from Bryant after his Atlanta Hawks held a shootaround at Scotiabank Arena prior to their game against the Raptors on Tuesday. “So regardless of whether he played for your favorite team or not, you appreciated him.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday. It was news that shocked the world, and especially Carter, who had a unique bond with Bryant while they played with each other during high school and against each other in the NBA.

And Carter walked the memories on Tuesday, and remembered about Bryant for about 15 minutes. Here are some of the highlights of what he said:

I don’t want to play on Sundays

Sunday, after the shocking news, there was a debate about whether or not the NBA should cancel its game. In the end they were not, but that does not take away part of the original feeling behind the idea.

“I suggested when we canceled the game,” Carter said.

On reflection, however, Carter said it turned out to be a fitting tribute to Bryant’s ideals.

“I didn’t know what to do, to be honest. It was (therapeutic),” Carter said. “After the game you’re thinking about it, you’re watching the news, it’s everywhere. You see it everywhere you look. And it’s like, man, you reflect a little bit …

“You go outside and play hard. And being in the moment, because that is what Kobe – the Mamba mentality – is in being in the moment, dominating in the moment. And that’s the way you pay tribute. “

“All-Star Weekend becomes special”

Carter was asked for suggestions on how the competition should honor Bryant, but had no words.

He believes, however, that the All-Star Weekend from 14 to 16 February in Chicago will be one to watch,

“What is the right tribute? I do not know. We can all come up with an idea and it’s probably a very good one, so I’m sure the All-Star Weekend will be special. “

Their AAU days

Bryant and Carter played briefly together during their AAU days in high school, and even then, Carter could see that Bryant was cut from a different canvas.

“… The swagger, trusting at that age, you knew he was going to be something,” Carter said. “And of course, when we started playing games and doing what he did … I remember shooting at the field. He didn’t make them all, but had the confidence to join an AAU team that was so good and still had the feeling that (he) could shoot half of the field in games – and he would make a few.

“So you were impressed by his reach and ability, and his confidence was unparalleled.”

Compete against Kobe required preparation

One of the features that were most admired by Bryant was his fierce competitiveness.

This is something that Carter said has prompted him to be ready for the challenge that would come when he met Bryant.

“He wanted to compete and dominate the best competition, and I knew that coming in … (former Raptor Tracy McGrady) and I together, we were like ‘taking turns guarding this guy’ because this guy came to us and he played to You had to take a rest that day (before). “

Memories of the 81-point game

Perhaps the most sustainable image of Bryant for Toronto fans was when he won 81 points against the Raptors on January 22, 2006, a figure that is only second in NBA history in the 100-point game of Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

Carter remembers that game, but as a member of the New Jersey Nets at the time, he is happy that he was not a participant in it.

“I was like that, I’m glad I missed that,” said Carter. “I remember talking to Jalen (Rose) and (Morris Peterson) and clearly seeing part of the game … And just hearing and, of course, watching and just seeing, it’s easy when you’re at home on TV Like, just a double team, but when you go back and look at it, they tried to send double teams, and when a guy is in such a rhythm, I mean, I can’t even tell you how such a rhythm ( I never scored 81 points.

Kobe’s connection with L.A.

Finally, Carter spoke about the bond that Bryant had built between him and the city of Los Angeles because he played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

This is something that Carter could not have had in his NBA career, but is something he has thought of.

“I think of the connection I had here for six years, and then I think:” Wow, 20 years of that? “Hearing (formerly Dallas Mavericks great) Dirk (Nowitzki) also talks about that. … I mean, I have never lived anywhere for 20 years. I can’t imagine it. It was home for him, he still lived there. It is amazing what Kobe did there, just like what Dirk did and (Indiana Pacers lifer) Reggie (Miller).

“For me it was six years, when the season started, you went, it was home, just like your home team. When I come back here, people say, “Well, you’re home.” I’m not from here, but it’s like being at home even though I was born in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“When you think of basketball history for Reggie, Dirk or Paul Pierce in Boston. It’s great for him to have had that for 20 years – I can’t imagine. “