Carson: Trump “Is not a racist” because Mar-a-Lago employees “love him”

Housing Minister Ben Carson said that non-white workers in President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort “love him,” proving that the president is not a racist.

“He is a man who is deeply driven by a sense of kindness and compassion,” said Carson. “You know, in conversation with the people who drive the cars and park the cars at Mar-a-Lago, they love him – the people who do the dishes – because he is kind and compassionate.”

Carson made the comments during the introduction of Trump on Friday during the Opportunity Now Summit in North Carolina. The President was there to discuss a tax incentive program designed to encourage investment in disadvantaged areas, which the 2017 tax reduction identified as opportunity zones.

Carson continued to praise the president’s praise and praise Trump’s inclusiveness: “When he bought Mar-a-Lago, he was the one who fought for Jews and blacks in the clubs trying to exclude them,” Carson said.

The secretary added, “You know, people say he’s a racist, he’s not a racist.”

According to Politico, Carson strayed from his prepared speech as he made the comments.

When Trump entered the stage, he talked about the program and said, “Huge amounts of money are being put into areas that have not seen any money for decades.”

But according to Charlotte Alma Adams’ Democratic Congresswoman, Trump is a “gentrifier-in-chief.” And, she said, his government’s Opportunity Zone program makes the “rich richer at the expense of our neighborhood.”

Trump then shifted his attention to the 2020 campaign and said black voters “have been with the Democrats for 100 years and are treating you badly, and they only come around for an election, and then they say goodbye and they are gone . “

The president then turned to a chorus that he used almost four years ago and asked black voters to vote for him because “What the hell do you have to lose?”

In 2016, Trump received 18 percent of non-white votes, according to exit polls, and a recent poll in Washington Post-Ipsos showed: “More than 8 in 10 black Americans say they believe Trump is a racist and that he racism is a bigger problem in the country. Nine out of 10 disapprove its performance in general. “

It seems that Carson has to do much more convincingly.